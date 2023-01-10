Hamiltons' at First & Main

SAZON MAS GUAPO

$10.00

Sazon Mas Guapo is a gourmet spice blend of extraordinary magnitude. Not quite a Dry Rub yet not quite a Seasoned Salt, its unique blend of organic herbs and spices creates magical deliciousness that makes any chef seem more handsome. Your guests will laugh with pleasure while eating and cry and cry and cry when it’s all gone. And because nothing is more guapo than a righteous 'stache, we have included one with every jar! Sazon Mas Guapo is truly a gift of love...love and a really cool mustache. Net Wt. 12 oz.