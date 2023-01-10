Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hamiltons' at First & Main

review star

No reviews yet

101 West Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

GRILLED TENDERLOIN
FISH ENTREE OF THE DAY
SMALL HOUSE SIDE SALAD

HOUSE COCKTAILS

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$14.00

"ONE'S NOT ENOUGH... TWO'S TOO MANY... THREE IS JUST RIGHT"

DARK HORSE

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON, CARPANO ANTICA FORMULA, AND FEE BROTHERS BLACK WALNUT BITTERS

THE OPTIMIST

$14.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE WHICKEY, COCCHI VERMOUTH DI TORRINO AND FEE BROTHERS RHUBARB BITTERS

RUM COCKTAIL

$14.00

VANILLA AND ORANGE INFUSED MT. GAY RUM, FRESH LIME JUICE AND GOLDEN CANE SYRUP

STUBBORN BOY

$12.00

BOMBAY DRY GIN, COURVOISIER, ANGOSTURA BITTERS, FRESH LIME JUICE AND GINGER BEER

SICILIAN MARTINI

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, DOLIN DRY VERMOUTH, CAPER BERRIES AND CAPER BERRY BRINE

ALBEMARLE FIZZ

$14.00

HENDRICKS GIN, CHAMBORD, FRESH LIME JUICE, A SPLASH OF SODA

DIVOT STOMP OLD FASHION

$12.00

CATOCTIN CREEK WATERSHED RYE GIN, FEE BROTHERS ORANGE BITTERS, MUDDLED FRUIT, GINGER BEER

BEER

WILD PEACH SOUR

BITBURGER PILS

$5.00

BOLD ROCK CIDER

$5.00

FULL NELSON PALE ALE

$5.00

HARDYWOOD PILS

$5.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.00

PARKWAY GET BENT MTN

$6.00

SAMMY SMITH OATMEAL STOUT

$7.00

SMUTTYNOSE BROWN

$6.00

ST. BERNARDUS

$10.00

VIENNA LAGER

$5.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER HEFE WEISSBIER

$8.00

OKTOBERFEST

$6.00

WINE / BTL

ACROBAT PG

$35.00

CAMU CHABLIS

$95.00

COING MUSCADET

$45.00

CONUNDRUM

$50.00

CUILLERON MARSANNE

$35.00

DOMAINE FINOT VERDESSE

$75.00

GAUDRY SANCERRE

$70.00

KOBAL FURMINT

$40.00

KREYDENWEISS PINOT BLANC

$40.00

LE FACTEUR VOUVRAY

$50.00

LINDEN CHARD

$50.00

M. LANGLOIS GIENNOIS SAUV BLANC

$45.00

NAKED CHARD

$35.00

PULLUS PINOT GRIGIO

$50.00

SHAFER CHARD

$75.00

STINSON SAUV BLANC

$45.00

TALBOT CHARD

$50.00

VON WINNING

$55.00

WILLAMETTE RIESLING

$40.00

BANNERET CNDP

$95.00

BARALE BAROLO

$80.00

BARBERA

$55.00

BETHEL HEIGHTS PN

$60.00

BIG FIRE PINOT NOIR

$45.00

CAIN FIVE

$185.00

CHATEAU CAMBON

$45.00

CHATEAUX FONPLEGADE

$135.00

CHIMERES LARZAC

$60.00

DOMAINE FINOT CROZES-HERMITAGE

$70.00

EARLY MTN FOOTHILLS

$45.00

FALFAS DEMOISELLES

$65.00

FATALONE PRIMITIVO

$75.00

FINOT PERSAN

$55.00

GAUDRY SANCERRE PN

$130.00

GLEN MANOR VIN ROUGE

$55.00

LARDY CHENAS

$65.00

LEMELSON PN

$80.00

LINDEN HARDSCRABBLE RED

$60.00

LOUIS MARTINI CAB

$55.00

MT VEEDER CAB

$70.00

PARENT POMMARD 1ER CRU

$275.00

PHELPS INSIGNIA

$295.00

RAUL PEREZ ULTREIA

$50.00Out of stock

RIDGE ZIN

$70.00

SAINT COSME

$50.00

SINSKEY PN

$65.00

STAGS' LEAP CAB

$85.00

TWENTY BENCH CAB

$40.00

GASSAC ROSÉ

$32.00

JP CHENET ROSÉ

$40.00

CIRO ROSÉ

$50.00

VINUDILICE ROSÉ

$70.00

BERNARD CHAMP

$65.00

BIRICHINO PET NAT

$45.00

BISTROTAGE

$100.00

BRANCHER PROSECCO

$45.00

CIDERWORKS JUPITER

$30.00

JP CHENET ROSÉ

$40.00

LAHERTE FRERES

$80.00

PERRIER JOUET BELLE EPOCHE

$195.00

ROEDERER BRUT COLLECTION

$70.00

THIBAUT-JANNISON

$50.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT

$85.00

LA MARCA

$40.00

PORT / SHERRY / DESSERT WINE

BAROLO CHINATO

$18.00

BUTLER NEPHEW 10 YR

$12.00

BUTLER NEPHEW 20 YR

$18.00

GL WHITE PORT

$12.00

HENRIQUES & HENRIQUES MADEIRA

$12.00

JACKSON TRIGGS ICEWINE

$15.00

MORENITA CREAM SHERRY

$10.00

SOUP / STARTER

VEGETARIAN SOUP OF THE DAY / CUP

$4.00

VEGETARIAN SOUP OF THE DAY / BOWL

$7.00
BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / CUP

BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / CUP

$5.00

WITH BACON AND CHIVES

BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / BOWL

BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / BOWL

$9.00

WITH BACON AND CHIVES

VIRGINIA COUNTRY HAM BISCUITS

VIRGINIA COUNTRY HAM BISCUITS

$7.00

TWO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS WITH KITE'S COUNTRY HAM, PICKLED PEACHES, ARUGULA, AND POMMERY MUSTARD AIOLI

ZA'ATAR SPICED HALLOUMI FRIES

$9.00

WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER-TAHINI YOGURT SAUCE

GRILLED LOCAL MUSHROOMS

$12.00

SCALLOPS

$14.00

OVER RED ONION MARMALADE, WITH TOASTED ALMONDS AND FRESH DILL

STEAMED MUSSELS

$15.00

SALADS

MIXED GREENS SALAD

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$12.00

WITH CORNMEAL-CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE, SPICED VIRGINIA PECANS, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES AND ANCHO CHILI VINAIGRETTE

SMALL HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$6.00

MIXED GREENS WITH HOUSE GINGER-SOY DRESSING, CUCUMBERS, AND TOMATOES

SMALL MIXED GREENS SALAD

$9.00

WITH CORNMEAL-CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE, SPICED VIRGINIA PECANS, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES AND ANCHO CHILI VINAIGRETTE

STEAK SALAD

$22.00

GRILLED TOP SIRLOIN OVER MIXED GREENS, CHERRY TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, MARINATED MUSHROOMS, CROUTONS, AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

ENTREE

SHRIMP AND GRITS

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$29.00

SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula

VEGETARIAN BLUE PLATE SPECIAL

VEGETARIAN BLUE PLATE SPECIAL

$20.00

CALL FOR TODAY'S INFORMATION

FISH ENTREE OF THE DAY

$29.00

PAN SEARED ARTIC CHAR OVER BROCOLLI SAFFRON RICE, WITH CRISPY KALE, MAQUE CHOUX AND LEMON MOSTO OIL

JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKES

$35.00

OVER HERBED BASMATI RICE WITH SAUTEED SPINACH, AND HOUSEMADE REMOULADE

PAN ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

$29.00

WITH BACON ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, LOCAL MUSHROOM RISOTTO BALLS, AND A BASIL PESTO

WILD MUSHROOM AND HERB RAVIOLI

$28.00

WITH ITALIAN SAUSAGE BOLOGNESE AND SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE

GRILLED TENDERLOIN

$35.00

WITH BUTTERMILK-HORSERADISH POMME PUREE, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, PICLKED LION'S MANE MUSHROOMS AND A ROSEMARY JUS

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$32.00

GRILLED AND MARINATED PORK CHOP WITH MUSTARD BRAISED CABBAGE, SWEET POTATO FRITTES, AND APPLE-RAISIN CHUTNEY

$70 PER PERSON

$70.00

DESSERT

GEARHARTS FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

GEARHARTS FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$7.00

TRIO OF GRANITA

$7.00

APPLE COBBLER

$7.00

T-SHIRTS

HFM T-SHIRT

$20.00

CHOCOLATES (Copy)

DARK CHOCOLATE CARAMEL

DARK CHOCOLATE CARAMEL

$10.00

Soft caramel infused with rich cocoa, a touch of balsamic vinegar and cracked black pepper. Coated in dark chocolate and finished with smoked sea salt. 4 pieces per box, 2 oz. Great with red wine!

SAZON MAS GUAPO

SAZON MAS GUAPO

$10.00

Sazon Mas Guapo is a gourmet spice blend of extraordinary magnitude. Not quite a Dry Rub yet not quite a Seasoned Salt, its unique blend of organic herbs and spices creates magical deliciousness that makes any chef seem more handsome. Your guests will laugh with pleasure while eating and cry and cry and cry when it’s all gone. And because nothing is more guapo than a righteous 'stache, we have included one with every jar! Sazon Mas Guapo is truly a gift of love...love and a really cool mustache. Net Wt. 12 oz.

PISTACHIO TOFFEE

PISTACHIO TOFFEE

$10.00Out of stock

Rich, buttery toffee loaded with roasted, lightly salted California pistachios and bathed in our best bittersweet chocolate. Gluten free, 3.5 oz.

VDAY (Deep Copy)

SHRIMP AND GRITS

PARSNIP SOUP

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

CALAMARI

PORK BELLY

HOUSE SALAD

CRABCAKES

TENDERLOIN

CHICKEN

DUCK

NAPOLEAN

SWORDFISH

CHOC TORTE

PANNA COTTA

BANANA TART

$7.00

WINE PAIRING $45

$33.54
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Charlottesville’s Downtown district, Hamiltons’ is the perfect spot for a delicious afternoon lunch or a romantic evening dinner. A cheerful, cozy atmosphere and attentive service ensure our guests enjoy an outstanding dining experience, be they Charlottesville natives, out-of-town visitors, or University students and staff. We also feature outdoor patio seating seasonally, providing our guests the opportunity to dine amidst the bustle of the Downtown Mall.

Website

Location

101 West Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Hamiltons' At First and Main image
Hamiltons' At First and Main image
Hamiltons' At First and Main image
Hamiltons' At First and Main image

Map
