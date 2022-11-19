Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hamilton's On Main 102 E Main ST

102 E Main ST

Newark, DE 19711

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentically American cuisine. Chef driven seasonal menu, chef curated wine list, craft beer, and craft cocktails in an elegant yet approachable fine dining environment.

102 E Main ST, Newark, DE 19711

