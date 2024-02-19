Hammer and Nail 3800 Woodward Avenue
3800 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, MI 48201
Full Menu
Detroit Sushi Rolls
- Crab California$14.00
Crab meat, mayo, avocado, and cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$11.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
- Mexico City Roll$11.00
Shrimp, picked jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$25.00
Crab meat, avocado, tuna, salmon, shrimp, and yellowtail
- Roma Roll$20.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, seared spicy tuna, and teriyaki sauce
- Asparagus Truffle Roll$16.00
Asparagus and truffle purée
- Tofu Dragon$18.00
Tofu dragon fried tofu, cucumber, avocado, and teriyaki sauce
- Inside Out Tekka Roll$14.00
Tuna and scallions
- Medium Sashimi Boat$29.00
Tuna, salmon, scallop, yellowtail, octopus, and sweet shrimp
- Large Sashimi Boat$49.00
Tuna, salmon, scallop, yellowtail, octopus, and sweet shrimp
- Sd Teriakyi$1.00
- Sd Ponzo$1.00
- Sd Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Sd Sriracha$1.00
- Xtra Avacado$1.00
- Xtra Asparagus$1.00
- Xtra Cucumber$1.00
- Xtra Jalapeno$1.00
- Xtra Cilantro$1.00
- Xtra Cream Cheese$1.00
- Xtra Masago$1.00
- Rice Bowl$3.00
- Xtra Truffle$5.00
- No Cilantro
- No Cucumber
- No Sauce
- No Jalapeno
- No spicy mayo
- No Aparagus
Hotel Sushi
Drink Menu
Hand-Crafted Cocktails
- Black Manhattan$16.00
Rittenhouse rye, vermouth, and angostura bitters
- Up the Street - Old Fashioned$18.00
Elijah Craig bourbon and angostura bitters
- H&N Gimlet$16.00
Valentine's gin, lime juice, cucumbers, mint, and simple syrup
- El Cubano$17.00
Papa's pilar rum, lime juice,, mint, and simple syrup
- Walk and Talk Martini$15.00
Absolut citron vodka, cointreau, lemon juice, and simple syrup
- Mule$16.00
Valentine's vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice
- Diablo$17.00
Casamigos tequila, crème de cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer
- Lavender Beret$17.00
Montelobos joven mezcal, casamigos blanco, lavender, honeydew, and lemon
- Orange Cinna Whiskey Smash$16.00
Jameson black barrel, orange, cinnamon, orange zest, and soda
- High Five$17.00