Seafood
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Hammocks Trading Company 7285 Roswell Road

review star

No reviews yet

7285 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Grouper Sandwich
Catfish Platter
Fish & Chips

Oysters

6 Rockefeller

$19.00

Our award winning recipe! Baked with spinach and hollandaise.

12 Rockefleller

$36.00

Our award winning recipe! Baked with spinach and hollandaise.

6 Garlic Parm Oysters

$18.00

Chargrilled with garlic, herbs, parmesan, butter, and breadcrumbs.

12 Garlic Parm Oysters

$34.00

Chargrilled with garlic, herbs, parmesan, butter, and breadcrumbs.

6 Cheese n Jap Oysters

$19.00

Baked with our house blend of cheese and topped with a jalapeno slice.

12 Cheese n Jap Oysters

$36.00

Baked with our house blend of cheese and topped with a jalapeno slice.

6 Crisp Crnmeal Oysters

$19.00

Served with Tartar Sauce and lemon.

12 Crisp Crnmeal Oysters

$36.00

6 BBQ Butter

$18.00

$18.00

12 BBQ Butter

$34.00

Starters

Mix Fry

$14.00

Fresh fish, shrimp, & lemon cornmeal battered and fried served with garlic aioli

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Smoked fish and fresh herbs served with tortilla chips

1/2# Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

Steamed gulf shrimp served with Old Bay, lemon, and cocktail sauce.

1# Steamed Shrimp

$34.00

Steamed gulf shrimp served with Old Bay, lemon, and cocktail sauce.

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Dusted with Old Bay and served with Sriracha-honey dipping sauce.

Jerk Wings

$13.00

6 wings served with our homemade Jerk sauce, cilantro and lime.

EXTRA BREAD

$1.00

Coconut Mussels

$17.00

Lemongrass, coconut milk, habanero, and lime. Served with grilled bread.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican Cocktail

$14.00

Soup and Salad

Cup - Seafood Chowder

$7.00

Creamy chowder with potatoes, herbs, tomatoes, shrimp, and crab.

Bowl - Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Creamy chowder with potatoes, herbs, tomatoes, shrimp, and crab.

Cup - Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Authentic New Orleans Style dark roux with okra, tomatoes, crab, shrimp, scallions, and white rice.

Bowl - Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Authentic New Orleans Style dark roux with okra, tomatoes, crab, shrimp, scallions, and white rice.

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and creamy dressing.

HTC Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, sun-dried peaches, and our apple cider vinaigrette.

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Topped with mango salsa, coleslaw and your choice of side item.

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Voted best sandwich in Atlanta! Served on a soft bun topped with remoulade and coleslaw and your choice of side item.

HTC Smash Burger

$16.00

2 beef patties smothered in caramelized onions and American cheese. Served with homemade pickles, shaved lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side item.

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Crispy cornmeal shrimp served on a hoagie bun with mayonnaise, shaved lettuce, tomato, tabasco vinaigrette, and your choice of side item.

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Crispy cornmeal oysters served on a hoagie bun with mayonnaise, shaved lettuce, tomato, tabasco vinaigrette, and your choice of side item.

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Grilled Scottish salmon served on wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and served with your choice of side item.

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Award winning! Butter poached lobster served on our speciality roll. Served with your choice of side item.

Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Entrees/Platters

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00
Baked Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

An all time FAVORITE! Scottish Salmon, parsnips, tomatoes, potatoes, fennel, and herb butter baked in parchment.

Fisherman's Stew

$32.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and fresh fish cooked in our tomato-saffron broth and served with grilled bread.

Fried Chicken

$19.00

A half-chicken fried with Chef Williams secret recipe. Served with your choice of 2 side items.

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Beer battered grouper served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Crispy cornmeal shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Oyster Platter

$22.00

Crispy cornmeal oysters served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Mixed Seafood Platter

$32.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Catfish Platter

$18.00

Crispy cornmeal catfish served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Crab Stuffed Grouper

$28.00

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Snapper

$28.00

Fresh Catch

Salmon w/ 2 Sides

$25.00

Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$24.00

Trout w/2 Sides

$25.00

Scallops w/ 2 sides

$40.00

Swordfish w/ 2 Sides

$28.00

Red Fish

$28.00

Grouper w/2 Sides

$25.00

Swordfish

$28.00

Amberjack

$28.00

Mahi w/ 2 sides

$32.00

Sides

VEGGIE PLATE

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Broccolini

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Mash

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.50
Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Kids Fish and Chips

$12.00

Kids Sliders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid Ice Cream

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

Large Still Water

$7.00

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

NA-Strawberry + Lime Seltzer

$5.00

NA-Raspberry + Cranberry Seltzer

$5.00

NA-Blueberry + Lemon Seltzer

$5.00

NA-Mango + Orange Seltzer

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

