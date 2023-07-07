Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hammy's Exotic Brats

No reviews yet

12210 Brighton Road

Henderson, CO 80640

Hammy's Unique, Exotic Bratwurst

We rotate flavors on a weekly basis. See our website for a full list of flavors.

Hammy’s Original

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Buffalo Hot Wing

$8.00

Brat-kabob

$6.50

Pizza

$8.00

Combo Meals

Combo #1

$12.50

Brat, french fries, beverage and a cookie

Combo #2

$13.50

Brat, chili cheese fries, beverage and a cookie

Combo #3

$13.50

Brat, jalapeno poppers, beverage and a cookie

Combo #4

$10.50

Brat, bag of chips, beverage and a cookie

Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Chips

Lays Potato Chips

$1.50

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.50

Fritos

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Lays Barbecue

$1.50

Sweet Sweets

Cookie

$2.00

Ask at the window for available selection.

Non-carbonated Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Secret Menu (find it online)

Search our social media for today's hidden specials.

Secret Special Items

$8.00

Find today's special items on our Social Media (@HammysBratwurst) - type the one you want below.

Hammy's Exotic Brats Food Truck and Catering. Don't Get Caught Without a Delicious Hammy's Brat. Which one of our Exotic flavors are you Hungry for?

