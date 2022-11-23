Hammy's Burgers & Shakes Hammy's Rehoboth
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A dog lovin' restaurant with tasty burgers, milkshakes, beer and wine at the beach.
19266 Coastal Hwy Unit 11, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
