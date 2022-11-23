Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hammy's Burgers & Shakes Hammy's Rehoboth



No reviews yet

19266 Coastal Hwy Unit 11

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Burger
Bacon Cheesy Burger
Oreo Cookie Crumble

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

crispy, with a sauce of your choice

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

served with beagle sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

house-made queso, bacon, sour cream topped on our fresh fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

beagle sauce for dipping

Rockfish Sliders

Rockfish Sliders

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, pickle, & beagle sauce

Seasoned Ranch Fries

$10.00
Wings

Wings

$16.00

Crispy, breaded, served in your choice of sauce: Buffalo (Mild or Hot), Thai Chili, BBQ, Jerk Seasoning, Old Bay

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

chopped iceberg, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar and your choice of dressing

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

our house salad with crispy chicken tenders and your choice of dressing

Burgers

Bacon Cheesy Burger

Bacon Cheesy Burger

$17.00

bacon cheesy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with seasoned fries

Bleu Bayou Burger

Bleu Bayou Burger

$18.00

cajun spice, blue cheese, bacon

Blondes Have More Fun-gus Burger

Blondes Have More Fun-gus Burger

$16.00

mushrooms, onions, melted swiss

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00
Cheesy Burger

Cheesy Burger

$15.00

comes with American Cheese and lettuce, tomato, pickle - served with seasoned fries

Guac's a Matta You?

Guac's a Matta You?

$16.00

guacamole, pico de gallo, bacon

Hammy 5-O Burger

Hammy 5-O Burger

$18.00

red onion, swiss cheese, bbq sauce, fried pineapple & bacon

Hammy Burger

Hammy Burger

$13.00

burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with fresh seasoned fries

Hammy Valley Ranch Burger

Hammy Valley Ranch Burger

$15.00

lettuce, cucumbers, ranch and more ranch served with seasoned ranch fries

Jala- Pain- Ya

Jala- Pain- Ya

$15.00

jalapeno cream cheese, & fried jalapeno

Lurkey Turkey Burger

Lurkey Turkey Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

May The Pork Be with You

May The Pork Be with You

$16.00

1/2 pounder topped with BBQ pulled pork, grilled pineapple, coleslaw served with a side of seasoned fries.

Onion-tended Consequences

Onion-tended Consequences

$16.00

1/2 pounder topped with onion straws, bacon, cheese, pickled jalapeno, bbq sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$19.00

Burger topped with Philly cheese steak, queso, onion straws

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$15.00

mozzarella & marinara

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$16.00

queso, lettuce, pico crispy tortilla

Sweet Emotion Burger

Sweet Emotion Burger

$17.00

sweet potato fries , honey, bacon, beagle sauce

The Big Mark

The Big Mark

$16.00

Chef Mark's 1/2 pounder with special sauce, onions, pickles, cheese, lettuce, . Served with side of seasoned fries

The Mac & Cheesy

The Mac & Cheesy

$17.00

1/2 pound burger topped with mac & cheese, extra cheesy. Served with a side of seasoned fries.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle served with seasoned fries

You Don’t Win Friends with Salad

$16.00

Fries, chopped bacon, queso, bbq sauce

Cheesesteaks & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

crispy buffalo chicken, ranch, iceberg. A little spicy!

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$15.00

sliced eye round, grilled onion

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

chopped white meat chicken, cheese, grilled onion

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles & fries

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

pulled pork, vinegar slaw

Rockfish & Chips

Rockfish & Chips

$15.00

with coleslaw & beagle sauce

Rockfish Po Boy

Rockfish Po Boy

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, pickle, & beagle sauce

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$8.00
Pico de Gallo Side

Pico de Gallo Side

$3.00
Pile O'Fries

Pile O'Fries

$8.00
Queso Side

Queso Side

$4.00
Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Shakes & Dessert

Almond Joy Shake

$12.00Out of stock
Black & White Shake

Black & White Shake

$8.00

Perfect Balance, add chocolate syrup

Chai Milkshake

Chai Milkshake

$11.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake￼

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake￼

$10.00

Gingerbread Shake

$9.00

Malted Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

Oreo & Mint Shake

$11.00Out of stock
Oreo Cookie Crumble

Oreo Cookie Crumble

$8.50

crumbled oreos, vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$9.00
Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$9.00

UnBirthday Cake

$9.00
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

perfectly balanced

White Chocolate Mocha Shake

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A dog lovin' restaurant with tasty burgers, milkshakes, beer and wine at the beach.

19266 Coastal Hwy Unit 11, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

