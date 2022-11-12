Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hammy's Smash Burgers

4388 West Shaw Avenue

Fresno, CA 93722

Double Smash
Single Smash
Fries

Smash Burgers

Single Smash

$5.00

Comes with sauce and grilled onions

Double Smash

$7.50

Double patty with sauce and grilled onions

Triple Smash

$10.00

3 patties with sauce and grilled onions

Bacon Smash

$7.50

Single patty with cheese, bacon, and grilled onions

BBQ Bacon Smash

$8.50

Single patty with cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce

Jalapeño Smash

$6.00

Sauce, grilled onions, jalapeños

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Extra Pattie

$2.50

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our fries, topped with melted cheese, and bacon

Hammy Fries

$6.00

Our crispy fries, topped with a smash patty, melted cheese, grilled onions, and special sauce

Sodas

Regular Soda

$2.50

Large Soda

$3.00

Shakes

Regular Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Large Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Ice Cream Cone

$2.00

Reg Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Lrg Cup Ice Cream

$6.00
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Locally sourced ingredients, Smashed to Perfection!

4388 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722

