Hampshire Social

review star

No reviews yet

124 S State St

Hampshire, IL 60140

Order Again

Beer

Busch Light

$3.50

12 Oz. Draft

Begyle Blonde

$6.00

12 Oz. Draft

No Tomorrow IPA

$6.00

12 Oz. Draft

Christmas Ale

$6.00

12 Oz. Draft

Free Bird

$6.00

Wine Glasses

WS Prairie Fume (Mini)

$6.00

6 Oz. Bottle

WS Scarlet Fume (Mini)

$6.00

6 Oz. Bottle

WS White Riesling (Mini)

$6.00

6 Oz. Bottle

WS Blush Rose

$7.00

6 Oz. Bottle

WS Carignan (Glass)

$10.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS Domaine Du Sac (Glass)

$10.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS Dry Riesling (Glass)

$7.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS Cabernet Sauvigon (Glass)

$10.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS Prairie Fume (Glass)

$7.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS River Gold (Glass)

$7.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS Scarlet Fume (Glass)

$7.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS St. Pepin (Glass)

$10.00

6 Oz. Glass

WS White (Can)

$10.00

12 Oz Can

Mimosa

$7.00

Grinch Juice

$7.00

Wine Bottles

WS Carignan (Bottle)

$32.00

750ml Bottle

WS Domaine Du Sac (Bottle)

$32.00

750ml Bottle

WS Dry Riesling (Bottle)

$22.00

750ml Bottle

WS Cabernet Sauvigon (Bottle)

$32.00

750ml Bottle

WS Prairie Fume (Bottle)

$22.00

750 ml Bottle

WS River Gold (Bottle)

$22.00

750ml Bottle

WS Scarlet Fume (Bottle)

$22.00

750ml Bottle

WS St. Pepin (Bottle)

$32.00

750ml Bottle

WS Blushing Rose

$22.00

Coffee

Small Drip Coffee

$3.00

S M L

Medium Drip Coffee

$4.00

Large Drip Coffee

$5.00

Small Pour Over

$3.50

Small

Medium Pour Over

$4.50

Medium

Large Pour Over

$5.50

Large

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot

$4.90

Small Latte

$3.85

Small

Medium Latte

$4.15

Medium

Large Latte

$4.65

Large

Small Americano

$3.00

Medium Cold Brew

$5.00

Medium

Large Cold Brew

$6.00

Large

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Medium Better Together

$5.45

Large Better Together

$6.15

Medium Kara-Mel Social

$6.25

Large Kara-Mel Social

$7.25

Medium Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Medium Hometown Honey

$5.45

Large Hometown Honey

$6.15

Medium The Whip-pur

$5.46

Large The Whip-pur

$6.15

Hampshire Socialites

$20.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Water

$1.00

16.9 Fl Oz.

Retail

Shirts (small)

$20.00

Small

Shirts (medium)

$20.00

Medium

Shirts (large)

$20.00

Large

Shirts (XL)

$20.00

XL

Hoodie (S)

$30.00

Hoodie (M)

$30.00

Hoodie (L)

$30.00

Hoodie (XL)

$30.00

Baseball Cap

$30.00

124 S. ST8

$22.00

Towel

$7.00

Ornaments

$14.00

Zip Up

$40.00

Food

Charcuterie - Large

$25.00

Charcuterie - Small

$15.00

Little Whip-purs

$7.00

Dessert Charcuterie

$12.00

Donut

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Seasonal Fruit

$1.00

Hampshire Socialites

Hampshire Socialites

$22.00

Dessert Charcuterie

Iced Coffee

Better Together - Medium

$5.45

Better Together - Large

$6.15

Hometown Honey - Medium

$5.45

Hometown Honey - Large

$6.15

Kara-Mel Social - Medium

$6.25

Kara-Mel Social - Large

$7.25

The Whip-pur - Medium

$5.45

The Whip-pur - Large

$6.15
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 S State St, Hampshire, IL 60140

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

