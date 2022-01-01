Restaurant header imageView gallery

HAN

review star

No reviews yet

186 Harvard Avenue

Allston, MA 02134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Dish

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Fried Wagyu Sandwich

$26.00

Foie Gras Risotto

$16.00

Filet Mignon Tataki

$20.00

Tuna X Salmon Nachos

$22.00

Sushi Pizza

$14.00

Hamachi Carpaccio

$24.00

Grilled Wagyu

$60.00

Dessert

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Green Tea Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Big Dish

Peking Duck

$75.00

Grilled Miso Salmon

$75.00

Grilled Beef Shortribs

$75.00

Cover Charge Amounts

$10 Cover M

$10.00

$15 Cover M

$15.00

$15 Cover F

$15.00

$20 Cover M

$20.00

$20 Cover F

$20.00

$25 Cover M

$25.00

$25 Cover F

$25.00

$30 Cover M

$30.00

$30 Cover F

$30.00

$40 Cover M

$40.00

$40 Cover F

$40.00

COAT CHECK $3

$3.00

Packages

Set #1

$100.00

Set #2

$100.00

Set #3

$100.00

Soju

Apple Mango BTL

$11.00

Apple Soju BTL

$11.00

Citron

$11.00

Grape BTL

$11.00

Original Soju BTL

$11.00

Peach Soju BTL

$11.00

Strawberry

$11.00

Yogurt Soju BTL

$11.00

Cocktail Soju

Soju Pina

$15.00

Watermelon Blend

$15.00

Soju Strawberry

$15.00

Soju Lemon

$15.00

HAN Passion

$15.00

Yogurt Cocktail

$15.00

Soda & juices

Coke

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Anju

BBQ Tthokki

$6.00

Chicken Gizzard 鸡胗

$15.00

Chicken Wings 鸡翅

$15.00

Clam Soup

$16.00

FishCake Soup 鱼豆腐汤

$13.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kimchi Jigae

$15.00

Kimchi Pancake 泡菜饼

$15.00

Tofu Bibimp

$15.00

Tofu Kimchi Pork 辣猪肉

$15.00

Tteokbokki 炒年糕

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

HAN Asian Bistro x Lounge brings a new luxury lounge experience to the Allston area. Introducing a cyberpunk themed design with sophisticated lighting system to illuminate the space creating a one of a kind HAN experience!

Location

186 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

OPPA SUSHI
orange starNo Reviews
185 Harvard ave Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1277 Commonwealth Avenue Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Vello
orange starNo Reviews
404 harvard st brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1153 Commonwealth Ave Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
76 Brighton Ave. Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
YAS Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
128 Brighton Ave Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allston

Amelia's Taqueria - Brighton Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,715
180 Brighton Avenue Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
orange star4.8 • 1,107
75 Linden St Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
FoMu Ice Cream
orange star5.0 • 253
481 Cambridge St Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allston
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston