HAN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
HAN Asian Bistro x Lounge brings a new luxury lounge experience to the Allston area. Introducing a cyberpunk themed design with sophisticated lighting system to illuminate the space creating a one of a kind HAN experience!
Location
186 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA 02134
Gallery