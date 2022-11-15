Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

Restaurant info

Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine. The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.