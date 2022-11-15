Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Chinese
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
612 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine. The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.
Location
10 Hartford Ave, Granby, CT 06035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saki Restaurant - 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
No Reviews
54 Hazard Avenue,140 ENFIELD, CT 06083
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Granby
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurant