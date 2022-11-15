Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Chinese

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

612 Reviews

$$

10 Hartford Ave

Granby, CT 06035

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll
Traditional Fried Rice
General Tso's Sauce

Appetizers

Wonton

$3.50+

Hot & Sour

$3.00+

Miso

$3.00+

House Special Wonton Soup

$7.00+

Small Tar Kar Soup

Large Tar kar Soup

Small Tom Yum Soup

Large Tom Yum Soup

Kimchee Bouillabaisse

$9.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00+

Chicken Noodles Soup

$3.50+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.50+

House Green

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Sonomono Salad

$16.00

Kani Salad

$10.00

Fish Tartar

$15.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$15.00

Salmon Love

$13.00

Fire Tuna

$15.00

Pepper Tuna

$13.00

Sushi Sandwich

$12.00

Toro Tataki

$16.00

Kobe Beef Carpaccio

$18.00Out of stock

Baby Tako

$13.50

Tako Salad

$14.00

Avocado Ball

$10.00

Beef Skewers

$8.50

Boneless Ribs

$9.00

Chicken Lettuce Cup

$10.00

Chicken Satay

$7.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$8.00

Edamame

$5.00

Egg Roll

$6.00

Ginger Chicken Potstickers

$7.50

Made with tapioca flour &sweet rice flour

Golden Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Korean Vegetable Pancake

$7.00

Negimaki

$10.00

Pupu Platter For One

$10.00

Pupu Platter For Two

$19.00

Rock Shrimp

$8.00

Spare Ribs on the Bone

$10.00

Spring Roll

$6.00

Summer Rolls

$9.00

Rice paper with shrimp &crab,wrapped in lettuce,served with ginger dipping &plum peanut sauce

Tempura

$9.00

Light fried &tender shrimp &asian vegetables

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Veggie Dumpling

$7.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50

Boneless Ribs，Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Teriyaki Steak,Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Boneless Ribs,Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Boneless Ribs,Teriyaki Steak

$12.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Uni(Sushi)

$17.00

Toro (Sushi)

$15.00

Crab Stick (Sushi)

$6.00

Eel (Sushi)

$7.00

Egg Omelet (Sushi)

$5.00

Ika (Squid) (Sushi)

$7.00

Octopus (Sushi)

$7.00

Saba (Mackerel) (Sushi)

$6.00

Salmon (Sushi)

$7.00

Salmon Roe (Sushi)

$8.00

Scallop (Sushi)

$8.00

Shrimp (Sushi)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon (Sushi)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna (Sushi)

$7.00

Striped Bass (Sushi)

$7.00

Tobiko (Sushi)

$7.00

Tuna (Sushi)

$7.00

White Tuna (Sushi)

$7.00

Yellowtail (Sushi)

$7.00

Uni (Sashimi)(2Piece only)

$18.00

Toro (Sashimi)(2 Piecs Only)

$18.00

Crab Stick (Sashimi)

$8.00

Eel (Sashimi)

$9.00

Egg Omelet (Sashimi)

$7.00

Ika (Sashimi)

$10.00

Mackerel (Sashimi)

$8.00

Octopus (Sashimi)

$10.00

Salmon (Sashimi)

$9.00

Salmon Roe (Sashimi) (2 Piece only)

$10.00

Scallop (Sashimi)

$10.00

Shrimp (Sashimi)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)

$10.00

Spicy Tuna (Sashimi) (2 Piece only)

$9.00

Striped Bass (Sashimi)

$9.00

Tobiko (Sashimi) (2Piece only)

$9.00

Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.00

White Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.00

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$9.00

House Rolls

American Dream

$16.00

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

East Granby Roll

$18.00

Granby Roll

$17.00

Naruto Roll

$13.00

Cucumber wrapped with avocado, tobiko topped with ponzu sauce. ( no rice or seaweed)

Salmon Brook Roll

$17.00

Sunset Boulevard Roll

$18.00

Treasure Island Roll

$17.00

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado,topped with lobster &tobiko

Spicy Girl Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna,salmon,jalapeño,topped with spicy yellowtail,roasted wasabi peas,honey citrus wasabi wrapped in soy crepe

Honey Roll

$18.00

UFO Roll

$18.00

FuFu Maki Roll

$18.00

Kobe Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Rolls & Hand Rolls

Avocado & Peanut Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Boston Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Mango Avocado Roll

$5.50

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallops Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Vegetarian Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail & Scallions Roll

$6.50

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Plate

$24.00

7 piece assorted sushi and tuna roll

Sushi Deluxe

$28.00

10 piece assorted sushi and California roll

Sashimi Plate

$29.00

Chirashi Sashimi Plate

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$32.00

Sushi for Two

$48.00

Boat for Two

$60.00

Love Boat For Three

$85.00

Noodles & Rice

L

Drunken Noodles

Lo Mein

Mei Fan

Pad Thai

Pineapple Fried Rice

Singapore Noodles

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Traditional Fried Rice

Yaki Udon

Chow Fan

Wide rice noodles,onion,carrots,bean sprouts&zucchini

Vegetarian

Bean curd Home Style

$12.00

Szechuan Green Beans

$12.00

Chinese Eggplant in Spicy Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Broccoli in Spicy Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Baby Bochoy With Garlic

$12.00

Curry

Massaman Curry

Red Curry

Green Curry

Coconut Yellow Curry

Mango Curry

Kitchen Chefs Specials

Seared tuna

$28.00

Crispy Sole

$21.00

Seafood curry

$30.00

Crispy duck with pineapple rice

$25.00

Prawn stew

$18.00

Pan Pan Noodles

$16.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$32.00

Pea pods,mushroom,pepper,baby green,light soy ginger sauce

Wok Grilled Filet Minnon

$28.00Out of stock

Pepper,onion,asparagus,pea pods,shitake mushroom,teriyaki sauce

Entrees

Broccoli

General Tso's Sauce

Hunan Style

Kung Pao with Peanuts

Mixed Vegetables

Sesame Sauce

Spicy Garlic Sauce

Spicy Orange Sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Szechuan Spicy PepperCorn

Happy Four Seasons

$16.00

Egg Foo Young

Moo Shu w. Pancake

Out of stock

Spicy Lemongrass Sauce

Spicy Basil Sauce

Chow Mein

Fire Cracker

Cashew

Hot Plate

Ginger Shrimp

$18.00

Steak, Scallops, & Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Mongolian Beef

$17.00

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Steak Teriyaki

$26.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Scallop Teriyaki

$22.00

Seafood Teriyaki

$32.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.00

Side order

Small white rice

$2.00

Large white rice

$3.50

Small brown rice

$2.00

Large brown rice

$3.50

Small sushi rice

$3.00

Large sushi rice

$5.00

Small fried noodles

$0.50

large fried noodles

$1.00

Side eel Sauce

$0.50

8 oz Ginger Dressing

$3.50

16 ounce Ginger Dressing

$5.50

Side spicy mayo

$0.50

2oz Duck sauce

$0.50

8oz Duck sauce

$2.00

Hot mustard

$0.50

Hot oil

$0.50

brown sauce

$2.00

white sauce

$2.00

garlic sauce

$2.00

curry sauce

$2.00

peanut sauce

$3.00

Orange sauce

$2.00

Sweet & sour sauce

$2.00

Seame sauce

$2.00

General Tso’s sauce

$2.00

2oz Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Cake

$5.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Cheese cake with Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate mousse cake With Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu With Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Martini

Sake Martini

$10.00

Key West

$10.00

Pear Saketini

$10.00

Ginger Pear Martini

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Ruby Foo

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Specialty Drinks

Han Mojito

$9.00

Cambodian Mule

$9.00

Zombie

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Japanese Highball Sour

$11.00

Scorpion Bowl for 1

$10.00

Scorpion Bowl for 2

$17.00

Malaysian Margarita

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mama-son

$9.00

Sake or Nihonshu

Hot Sake

$6.00+

Gekkeikan Black & Gold

$12.00+

Gekkeikan Gold

$11.00+

Gekkeikan Horin

$35.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku

$25.00

Gekkeikan Zipang Sparkling

$13.00

Living Jewel

$13.00+

MoKowawa Organic Ginjo

$11.00+

MoMokawa

$10.00+

Murai Family Daiginjo

$40.00

Murai Family Nigori

$18.00

Nobu

$45.00

Ozeki Hana - Awake Junmai Sparkling

$18.00

Ozeki Osakaya Chobri

$30.00

Rihaku Wandering Poet

$42.00

Rock Sake Cloud

$10.00+

Takasago Shuzo Divine Droplets

$100.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$22.00

Wandering Poet 300ml

$35.00

Yoshinogawa

$15.00+

Sake Tasting

Flight of Sake

$14.00

Flavor of Sake

$13.00

White Wine

Mud House SB

$10.00+

Mohua

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Casa Lapostolle

$10.00+

Franciscan

$12.00+Out of stock

Pine Ridge

$10.00+

Rose

$9.00+

Riesling

$8.00+

Red Wine

Antigal Uno

$9.00+

Mark West

$8.50+

Dreaming Tree

$10.00+

Rex Hill

$50.00

Qupe Syrah

$42.00

Columbia

$9.00+

Parducci

$28.00

Avalon

$9.00+

The Hess Collection

$60.00

Sparking& Rose Wines

Valdo

$9.00+

Ruffino

$9.00Out of stock

Alta Vista

$8.00+

Veuve de Vernay

$9.00

Brand

3 Olives Rose

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Glenlivet 10 Year

$11.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$11.00

Goslings

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Highland Park

$12.00

House Tequila

$7.50

House Vodka

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Patron Sliver

$10.00

Patron XO Cafe

$11.00

Pear Vodka

$8.00

Remy

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Vanila

$8.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

House Shot

$4.50

Premium Shot

$6.50

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Plum Wine

Gekkeikan Plum Wine

$8.00+

Tozai Blossoms of Peace

$11.00+Out of stock

Draft Beer

Sapporo Draft

$7.50

Sam Adams

$7.50

BackEast Now & Zen Session IPA

$7.50

Counter Weight

$6.50

Now &Zen #5

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$5.50

Bud

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin ichiban

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Sapporo 22oz

$8.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tsing Tao

$5.50

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50

Guinness

$10.00

Soda

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Japanese Soda

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Spring Water

$4.50

Sparking Water

$4.50

Can Soda (take out only)

$2.00

New Year Celebration Drink Specials

Now and Zen IPA

$5.00

Sparkling Wine

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine. The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.

Location

10 Hartford Ave, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

