Han Dynasty - Exton 260 Pottstown Pike

No reviews yet

260 Pottstown Pike

Exton, PA 19341

美式 Americanized Chinese Food

陳皮雞 Orange Chicken

$15.21

左宗雞 General Tso's Chicken

$15.21

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

$15.21

甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.21

芥蘭雞 Chicken w. Broccoli

$15.21

湖南雞 Hunan Chicken

$15.21

腰果雞 Diced Chicken w. Cashew

$15.21

大千雞 Tai-Chi Chicken

$15.21

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$17.39

芥蘭牛 Beef w. Broccoli

$17.39

青椒牛 Pepper Steak

$17.39

京醬肉絲 Peking Shredded Pork

$15.21

青椒肉絲 Pork w. Green Pepper

$15.21

芥蘭蝦 Shrimp w. Broccoli

$18.48

湖南蝦 Hunan Shrimp

$18.48

湖南海鮮 Hunan Seafood

$18.48

海鮮大燴 Seafood Delight

$18.48

左宗豆腐 General Tso's Fried Tofu

$13.03

芝麻豆腐 Sesame Fried Tofu

$13.03

腰果豆腐 Fried Tofu w. Cashews

$13.03

素什錦 Mixed Vegetable

$11.94
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

260 Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA 19341

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

