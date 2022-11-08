A map showing the location of Han Dynasty - Royersford 70 Buckwalter RoadView gallery

Han Dynasty - Royersford 70 Buckwalter Road

review star

No reviews yet

70 Buckwalter Road

Royersford, PA 19468

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

美式 Americanized Chinese Food

陳皮雞 Orange Chicken

$15.21

左宗雞 General Tso's Chicken

$15.21

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

$15.21

甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.21

芥蘭雞 Chicken w. Broccoli

$15.21

蘑菇豌豆鸡 Chicken w. Mushroom & Peas

$15.21

湖南雞 Hunan Chicken

$15.21

腰果雞 Diced Chicken w. Cashews

$15.21

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$17.39

芥蘭牛 Beef w. Broccoli

$17.39

青椒牛 Pepper Steak

$17.39

京醬肉絲 Peking Shredded Pork

$15.21

陈皮牛 Orange Beef

$17.39

芥蘭蝦 Shrimp w. Broccoli

$18.48

湖南蝦 Hunan Shrimp

$18.48

湖南海鮮 Hunan Seafood

$18.48

海鮮大燴 Seafood Delight

$18.48

黑胡椒虾 Sizzling Black Pepper Shrimp

$18.48
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are committed to providing upscale service, reasonable pricing, wides range of dishes.

Location

70 Buckwalter Road, Royersford, PA 19468

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sunshine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
207 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
orange star4.5 • 116
204 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Lost Planet Brewing Company - 301 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
301 Walnut Street Royersford, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Sweet Aloha
orange starNo Reviews
324 Main Street Royersford, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Center City Steaks
orange star4.2 • 296
47 E Bridge St Spring City, PA 19475
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,076
350 Water Loop Dr Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Royersford

Saku Sushi & Grill
orange star4.9 • 163
1839 E Ridge Pike Royersford, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
orange star4.5 • 116
204 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Royersford
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston