PLATE LUNCHES

Combos

Teri Combo

$18.99

Teri Trio

$21.99

Feast

$24.49

Teri Beef & Shrimp

$20.49

Teri Chicken & Shrimp

$17.49

Teri Pork & Shrimp

$17.49

Seafood Mix

$22.49

LocoMoco

$15.49

Specials

Hawaiian Plate

$21.49Out of stock

Chicken Adobo

$15.49

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$15.99

Chicken Cutlet with Gravy

$16.99

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$18.49

MahiMahi

$18.49

Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Garlic Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Katsu

$16.99

Pork

Teriyaki Pork

$15.99

Kalua Pork

$16.49

Pork Laulau

$16.99Out of stock

Beef

Beef Teriyaki

$17.99

Beef Kalbi (Bone-In)

$19.99

ISLAND FAVORITES

Saimin

Regular Saimin

$11.99

Special Saimin

$12.99Out of stock

Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.29

Portuguese Sausage Musubi

$3.29

Hawaiian Hot Dog Musubi

$3.29

Chicken Musubi

$3.29

Beef Musubi

$3.99

Pork Musubi

$3.29

Shrimp Musubi

$3.99

Shanghai Lumpia Musubi

$3.99

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Pupus

Shanghai Rolls

$5.99

Vegetable Rolls

$5.99

Manapua

$2.99+Out of stock

Aloha Fries

$12.99

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Spam & Eggs

$10.49

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$10.49

Vienna Sausage & Eggs

$10.49

Island Breakfast Combo

$13.49

SIDES

Sides

White Rice

$2.49

Mac Salad

$4.99

Side of Fries

$6.99

Kimchi

$4.49

Kalua Pork (Side)

$12.99

Pork Laulau (Side)

$12.99Out of stock

Sauces

Brown Gravy Side

$3.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

SNACKS

Diamond Bakery Shortbread Cookies

Kauai Kookies

DRINKS

Hawaiian Sun

$2.89

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Water Bottle

$2.69

Coconut Juice w/Pulp

$3.49Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.49

Kona Coffee (Hot)

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$1.86