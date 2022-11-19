Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Seafood

Hana Yoon Corp Hana Japan -- Dublin

735 Reviews

$$

7298 San Ramon Rd

Dublin, CA 94568

Order Again

APPS TO GO

Shrimp & Mushroom

$9.95

Gyoza

$7.95

Chicken Wings & Drums

$11.95

Calamari Rings

$9.95

EXPRESS TO GO

Chicken Hibachi

$20.95

All-white meat chicken breast mixed with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.

New York Steak

$27.95

Teriyaki Steak

$24.95

Filet Mignon

$31.95

Shrimp Hibachi

$23.95

Delectable shrimp, cooked with lemon.

Salmon Hibachi

$23.95

North Atlantic Salmon Filets cooked with lemon.

Lobster Tail

$48.95

Vegetarian

$16.95

House Ribeye

$30.95

COMBOS TO GO

Shrimp & Chicken

$28.95

Lobster & Shrimp

$54.95

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$58.95

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$38.95

New York Steak & Lobster Tail

$55.95

New York Steak & Shrimp

$31.95

New York Steak & Salmon

$33.95

New York Steak & Chicken

$32.95

House Ribeye & Shrimp

$34.95

House Ribeye & Lobster

$58.95

SIDES TO GO

Vegetable Fried Rice

$3.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.50

Steak Fried Rice

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50Out of stock

House Salad

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

House Soup

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

DESSERT TO GO

Ice cream

$2.95

BEV TO GO

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

BEER & WINE TO GO

Kirin

$5.50+

Sapporo

$5.50+

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$5.50Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Estrella

Estralla

$5.50

Nigori Unfiltered

$12.50

Gekkeikan Haiku

$12.50Out of stock

House Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Stellina di Notte Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Bottle

$32.00

Beringer Pink Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Mosketto Blanco Bottle

$36.00

A by Acacia Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

BV Merlot California Bottle

$36.00

Haraszthy Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$36.00

38 Finca el Origen Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$46.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cooking by your side since 1979.

Website

Location

7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA 94568

Directions

Gallery
Hana Yoon Corp image
Hana Yoon Corp image

