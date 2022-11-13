Hana Koa Brewing

Dream Machine Raspberry 16oz 4pack

$26.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Raspberry, Vanilla, & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) I ventured far and discovered my home. I will not stand idle while the Spark take for its own. The jungle is mine and I the protector. Fearsome, sharpened, I will defend my Sector. The life of the wild morphed and flowed with the river but the Spark sought to mechanize its potential. The devastation and immolation of the jungle deemed inconsequential. Like me it knew not of the soil. The Spark consumes, perpetuating its toil. I am machine and I am wild. I am the inertia to turn the dial. It will bleed like never before and one day I will terminate the Core… Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.