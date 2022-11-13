- Home
Hana Koa Brewing
869 Reviews
$$
962 Kawaiahao St
Honolulu, HI 96814
Popular Items
NEW RELEASE
Mahalo Sauce 16oz 4pack
Kettle Sour Ale with Cranberry, Blood Orange, and Spices - (6.2% alc/vol) Thanks for all the turkey! With the season of giving around the corner we wanted to present you with a fun holiday classic. This kettle sour has been dosed and stirred with blood orange and cranberry puree. We also mixed a blend of spices to really set the warm and cozy tone. Turkeys beware for this mixture is delectable with white or dark meat. Paired best with good friends and family with plenty, we mean plenty of food! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Set Phasers to Fun 16oz 4pack
Hazy IPA - (6.5% alc/vol) When exploring the vast reaches of haze space, one must be prepared and armed to party. We‘re shooting fun all over the place with this banger of a hazy. Using a unique technique found in the furthest reaches of the galaxy we loaded up and fired a burst of hop party streamers. Get ready to float through the vacuum of lupulin star dust on a soft pillowy finish. Always set to fun and make sure to aim before you shoot your shot. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
16oz 4 Packs
YAAS! 16oz 4pack
Pink Lemonade Seltzer - (5.3% alc/vol) We are stoked to party at PRIDE! To celebrate we concocted this colorful pink lemonade seltzer. Local Meyer lemons give the sparkly spritz along with dragonfruit for its fun pink hue. Expressing yourself with glitter? Living your truth? Just being your fabulous self? We are here to shout YAAAS! And celebrate those loving their own adventures. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Rooftop 16oz 4pack
Pale Ale - (5.2% alc/vol) Our first conversations of our dreams about building this brewery were spent on a roof top drinking pale ale. Dosed with a healthy amount of Mosaic and Equaknot hop goodness, Pilsner, Vienna, and Caramalt carry notes of sweet biscuit to the palette. This is in remembrance of not putting a ceiling on your wildest dreams.
Can Slinger 16oz 4pack
Mexican Style Lager- (4.9% alc/vol) This brewery ain’t big enough for the two of us. I challenge you and your friends to a draw. Ain’t no one ever had a faster hand and swig than the Can Slinger. Oldest hand in the West. This Mexican lager has been given a treatment of Mandarina Bavaria and Motueka hops for extra enjoyment. That blistering sun requires extra freshness to quench the thirst brought on by massive heatwaves. Think you got what it takes to challenge the champ? Holster your can and let’s see what you got… Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
The OB 16oz 4pack
California Common - (4.9% alc/vol)- In Collaboration with Dave Campbell- Full circle is always a good feeling... A few of us at Hana Koa are Dave Campbell Alumni. Without this industrious individual, we would not have such an amazing team at Hana Koa. This recipe was originally brewed a block down the road from us at the original Homebrew store Dave ran on Oahu. A classic California Common reminiscent of classic foundational craft. Brewers pass the torch each generation but only a small few earn the right to be given the title OB. We are masters of learning and continue to pass on our knowledge for the next generation. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Pete's In Paradise 16oz 4pack
Brown Lager - (5.2% alc/vol) We can’t remember the specific day but the feeling will never fade. One afternoon Pete Slosberg of Pete’s Wicked Ale, one of the most influential beers in developing craft beer, stopped by Hana Koa to check out our rendition of Janet’s Brown Ale. We immediately stopped working to hangout with Pete and eventually learned of his long vacation. We got together a bunch of our friends in town to brew Pete’s Wicked Ale as a LAGER! Dry hopped with Saphir and Loral, notes of strawberry and rye bread add to a most refreshing lager.
The Foundling 16oz 4pack
Munich Style Dunkel Lager - (5.6% alc/vol) Out in the distance our hero stands before its first steps into a larger world. The Monastery ordained in stars of Benedictine, holds all of the secrets to our Foundling. Mugs in hand, the monks hand off the elixir. Memories of cherry fields and honey toast manifest from the aroma. Such a bier has so much going on with so little time. One must take another sip and be found. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Infinite Space 16oz 4pack
Dark Lager - (5.4% alc/vol) Floating through space untethered from traditional ties, we begin a journey through the cosmos. With only twinkles and dust to light our way planet to planet, we only have our past to guide our future. This German style dark lager has been crafted as provision for a journey through the unknown. Black in color it shines a hue of dark brown as the stars set it ablaze. Toasty and smooth this dark lager will be a great compass for what lies ahead. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Sini Gang Gang 16oz 4pack
Saison Style Ale with Tamarind and White Peppercorn (7% alc/vol) - Collab w/ BeerLab This one goes out to health, strength, and wisdom. To home, love, and friendship for the disciplines of our trials and tribulations from the happiness that comes to us out of our work. We got together with the fine folks of BeerLab HI to bring you this Sinigang inspired Saison. Join us as we ride off into the distance throwing up our Sini Gang Gang signs! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Rosé All Day 16oz 4pack
IPA with Grenache Juice, Hibiscus, & Dragonfruit - (6% alc/vol) Tiny bubbles in the wine make me happy and make me feel fine. We bring to you the ultimate brunch IPA. Inspired by Sunday shenanagins and bottomless sparkling Rose, this IPA has been delicately dressed with Nelson and Hallertau Blanc. The addition of Rose juice and hibiscus creates an alluring pink hue. Whether you’re casually slamming a buffet or just on a liquid diet before 12, here’s a toast to you and me. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Party Boy Pils 16oz 4pack
Tokyo Style Pilsner - (4.2% alc/vol) Hey, I don’t know about you but we came to party! We collaborated with our friends at The Rice Factory to put together a pilsner befitting of the Tokyo night life in all of its party glory. I mean we’re all in rip away pants and bumping techno from now til infinity. We wanted this pils to be oishi desu. We got peeps shouting "SUGOI!" from the curb when we engage party mode. Don’t get too wild or the po-po will blow the whistle on the whole thing and we’ll have to find some pandas to ride skateboards with. KAMPAI! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Tiny Umbrellas 16oz 4pack
Hazy IPA - (6.6% alc/vol) It’s a somewhat known fact that we love classic tiki cocktails and slushies here at Hana Koa but did you know we love making tiki style hazies??? Generously hopped with Citra, Nelson, and Sabro we threw everything in the blender to bring you this soft juicy juice of a beverage. Take a trip with each sip to your favorite tiki bar. Want to know ours? Ask and we’ll tell ;) Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Dream Machine Raspberry 16oz 4pack
Milkshake IPA w/ Raspberry, Vanilla, & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) I ventured far and discovered my home. I will not stand idle while the Spark take for its own. The jungle is mine and I the protector. Fearsome, sharpened, I will defend my Sector. The life of the wild morphed and flowed with the river but the Spark sought to mechanize its potential. The devastation and immolation of the jungle deemed inconsequential. Like me it knew not of the soil. The Spark consumes, perpetuating its toil. I am machine and I am wild. I am the inertia to turn the dial. It will bleed like never before and one day I will terminate the Core… Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Window To Eraclea 16oz 4pack
German Style Helles Lager - (5.2% alc/vol) Northeast of Venice, a special variety of barley flourishes near the coast in Eraclea. The subtle notes of light honey and hay play exceptionally well with the wine like characteristics from the addition of Hallertau Blanc hops. Reminiscent of a crisp Riesling, we were reminded of the wine windows throughout Florence. Originally constructed during the 1500s these windows deliver society much needed libations in times when we cannot gather physically. Take a sip and happy travels friends. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Stache Rocker 16oz 4pack
West Coast IPA - (6.5% alc/vol) Picture this, you just got off work, start up your Pontiac Trans Am, crank the radio dial to 11, and blast over to your friend's place to listen to some killer records. It's that sweet emotion of breaking free of the mold and running into the evening with dreams of getting into trouble. You need a soundtrack and an IPA for that. We loaded this up with Cashmere, Simcoe, El Dorado, and the classic C hops for a new school cover of the golden throwbacks. Hope your stache is ready for this epic night. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
Nibbles to Share
Spicy Pickles
house pickles spiced with Hawaiian chili peppers
Chips & Salsa
house fried chips, roasted tomato salsa
Spicy Kimchee Cabbage
house spiced kimchee
Crispy Fries
crispy fries, house creamy bbq sauce
Onion Rings
house pickled sweet onions, battered with Breaktime Blonde
Panko Popcorn Shrimp
panko battered shrimp, fried light & crispy and served with house soy-dashi garlic sauce
Roasted Eggplant Bruschetta
roasted eggplant spread, fresh tomato, on a toasted crostini
Nakamura's Marlin Toast
Chef Nakamura's smoked marlin spread, paprika, on a toasted crostini
Eat Your Veggies
Panko Tofu
panko fried tofu, cold blanched bok choy, white rice, ginger sesame sauce
Spicy Lettuce Wraps
choice of protein, spicy garlic sauce, kim chee paste, fried wontons, sliced cucumber, cilantro, napa cabbage cups
Asian Salad
bright and zesty with our house sweet and sour dressing, shredded napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onions, cilantro, crispy wontons, toasted almonds
Roasted Red Beet Salad
fresh roasted red beets, baby arugula, tossed with a light lemon juice and olive oil dressing, toasted almonds, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic reduction drizzle
Sandos
Hana Koa Burger
chuck/short rib/brisket patty, house spiced pickles, red onion, white cheddar, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
The Garden Burger
house veggie patty made with black bean/garbanzo bean/bell pepper/onion, topped with house spiced pickles, red onion, tomato, on a toasted brioche bun
Teri Burger
Local style burger with our house teri sauce made from the chasu pork rendering, sliced red onion, white American cheese and mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
Brisket Cubano
brisket braised in Breaktime Blonde, ham, house spiced pickles, swiss, classic mustard, on a pressed French sourdough
Fish Sandwich
Land & Sea
Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs
A grilled to order pupu style boneless short rib marinated in Chef Wong’s Korean style marinade, served with 2 scoops of rice and house kimchee
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Made with Tilapia from the Philippines, fried to order with our house beer batter and fries, and our special tartar sauce
Garlic Shrimp
shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce with a kick, cold blanched bok choy, white rice
Spicy Shrimp w/ Kimchee
shrimp in a garlic butter kimchee sauce, spicy kimchee, white rice
Mando Mac N' Cheese
A souped up version of our standard mac: we added parmesan, panko, and chopped Pastrami, topped it with scallions and a piece of toast on the side to get 'er done. This is the way...to eat mac n' cheese.
Tonkotsu Ramen
chashu pork belly, soft boiled shoyu egg, cilantro oil, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles
Fried Saimin
Chef Wong's take on an old school local favorite. Onions and sliced Chasu pork pan fried with shoyu saimin sauce & Tonkotsu sauce, tossed and fried with saimin noodles, green onions, and topped with an Ajitsuke Tamago (ramen egg), kamaboko and fresh cilantro
Pork Sliders
three Chinese-style roasted pork belly sliders with Hoisin sauce, slivered scallions and Serrano peppers on brioche slider buns
July Special
Taco Tuesday
Verde pork Tacos
pork butt slow cooked in tomatillos, cabbage, yellow onion, roasted salsa, cilantro
Ahi Tacos
house marinated and smoked ahi, spicy tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema, cilantro
Fried Tofu Tacos
TUESDAYS ONLY - fried panko tofu, cabbage, yellow onion, house roasted salsa, fresh cilantro
Wednesday Special
WINGS-Salt and Vinegar
Our take on a local favorite!
WINGS-Hawaiian Seoul
Chef Bryson's local Korean Style wings
WINGS-Hana Koa Heat
Chef Kas' version of Buffalo style hot wings. Served with ranch on the side
WINGS-X-Wing Fire
Nashville style hot wings, coated and sauced bone in chicken wings with a Nashville style hot sauce, served with toast and pickles
Thursday Special
Saturday Special
Sunday Brunch (10am - 2pm)
Eggs Benedict
SUNDAYS ONLY - In house smoked pastrami, two poached eggs, fresh hollandaise sauce on and English muffin with a side of country fried potatoes
Hawaiian Sweet Bread French Toast
SUNDAYS ONLY - Three thick slices of Hawaiian sweet bread withe house egg batter, fresh whip cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and syrup
Loco Moco
SUNDAYS ONLY - House hamburger patty on rice with our homemade gravy made from our texas brisket drippings, and a sunnyside egg on top
Side of Stout Bacon
SUNDAYS ONLY - in house made bacon, cured with the house stout or porter
Side of Country Potatoes
SUNDAYS ONLY - fresh made potatoes with garlic red bell peppers
Keiki
Merchandise
Black HK Logo Hoodie
Front zipper / Fleece lined inside / Dual front pockets / Screen print logo on front left chest and full back
Flannel Shirt
Unisex sizing / soft flannel material / embroidered logo
Denim Jacket
Black denim / Embroidered logo on front chest and back / Sizing runs large
Skeleton Surfer T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton
Olive Green HK Logo T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Supersoft cotton blend / 60% cotton, 40% polyester
Surfboard HK Logo T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% cotton
PRIDE T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Soft cotton blend material
Orange HK Logo T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Supersoft cotton blend material / 60% cotton, 40% poylester
Surf Pup T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton
White Astronaut T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton
Black HK Logo T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Soft cotton blend material
Rad Sauce T-shirt
Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Vintage rust color / Supersoft tri-blend material / 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon
Beer Club Tank
Unisex sizing / 100% Cotton / Each shirt includes a $10 donation to Brave Noise
Pink Tank
Slim fit / Heathered dusty pink color / Supersoft tri-blend material / 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon
Dickies Brew Shirt - Mens
True to size / FLEX moisture wicking fabric / Dual front pockets / 5.25 oz. Mechanical Stretch Twill, 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
Dickies Brew Shirt - Womens
True to size / FLEX moisture wicking fabric / Dual front pockets / 5.25 oz. Mechanical Stretch Twill, 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
Black/Gold Camper Hat
Unisex / 100% cotton / Classic camper shape / Adjustable back with clip closure
Tropical Trucker Hat
Unisex / Hand stitched logo patch / Adjustable snap back
Black/Red Trucker Hat
Unisex / Embroidered logo / Adjustable snap back
Grey/Black Camper Hat
Unisex / 100% cotton / Classic camper shape / Adjustable back with clip closure
Straw Lifeguard Hat
Unisex / Wide Brim Straw Material / Hand stitched logo patch / Tropical Print Inner Brim / *can not be shipped*
PRIDE PACK
All 3 Pride items (t-shirt, tote, pin) for only $40 (regular $48)
PRIDE Tote Bag
100% Eco-friendly / Cotton / 15.5" L x 13" W
PRIDE Logo Pin
Enamel pin | Engraved logo | 1.25" tall
40oz Black Stainless Steel Growler w/ Surfing Astronaut
Stainless steel vacuum insulated growler / Keeps beer cold for 24 hours / Easy grip handle lid / Surfing Astronaut screen print design
40oz Red Stainless Steel Growler w/ HK Logo
Stainless steel vacuum insulated growler / Keeps beer cold for 24 hours / Easy grip handle lid / Screen printed logo
Carhartt Cooler Backpack - Black
Insulated cooler backpack | 20 can capacity | Carhartt brand | Embroidered surfing astronaut design
16oz Tallboy Coozie
High quality scuba foam to protect your can & keep beer crispy cool / fits 16oz cans / collapsible for easy storage
Wood Frame Sunglasses - Black
Polarized lens / Eco-friendly wood frame / Laser engraved design
Wood Frame Sunglasses - Blue
Polarized lens / Eco-friendly wood frame / Laser engraved design
Black Fanny Pack
Unisex / 3 zipper compartments / Adjustable buckle strap
Tropical Bandana
22" x 22" / Lightweight / Screen printed Tropical pattern
HK Logo Pin
Enamel pin | Engraved logo | 1.25" tall
Surf Pup Frisbee
9" flying disc
Surf Pup Beer Can Dog Toy
Plush dog toy / 100% paw crafted / fetch responsibly
Surf Pup BUNDLE
Get all 4 Surf Pup items for just $50 (regular price $55)
Sticker
4" diameter / 6 different designs / Waterproof / 100% biodegradable
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Take-out food and beer.
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu, HI 96814