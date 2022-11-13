Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hana Koa Brewing

869 Reviews

$$

962 Kawaiahao St

Honolulu, HI 96814

Order Again

Popular Items

Party Boy Pils 16oz 4pack

NEW RELEASE

Mahalo Sauce 16oz 4pack

Mahalo Sauce 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Kettle Sour Ale with Cranberry, Blood Orange, and Spices - (6.2% alc/vol) Thanks for all the turkey! With the season of giving around the corner we wanted to present you with a fun holiday classic. This kettle sour has been dosed and stirred with blood orange and cranberry puree. We also mixed a blend of spices to really set the warm and cozy tone. Turkeys beware for this mixture is delectable with white or dark meat. Paired best with good friends and family with plenty, we mean plenty of food! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Set Phasers to Fun 16oz 4pack

Set Phasers to Fun 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Hazy IPA - (6.5% alc/vol) When exploring the vast reaches of haze space, one must be prepared and armed to party. We‘re shooting fun all over the place with this banger of a hazy. Using a unique technique found in the furthest reaches of the galaxy we loaded up and fired a burst of hop party streamers. Get ready to float through the vacuum of lupulin star dust on a soft pillowy finish. Always set to fun and make sure to aim before you shoot your shot. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

16oz 4 Packs

YAAS! 16oz 4pack

YAAS! 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Pink Lemonade Seltzer - (5.3% alc/vol) We are stoked to party at PRIDE! To celebrate we concocted this colorful pink lemonade seltzer. Local Meyer lemons give the sparkly spritz along with dragonfruit for its fun pink hue. Expressing yourself with glitter? Living your truth? Just being your fabulous self? We are here to shout YAAAS! And celebrate those loving their own adventures. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Rooftop 16oz 4pack

Rooftop 16oz 4pack

$13.00

Pale Ale - (5.2% alc/vol) Our first conversations of our dreams about building this brewery were spent on a roof top drinking pale ale. Dosed with a healthy amount of Mosaic and Equaknot hop goodness, Pilsner, Vienna, and Caramalt carry notes of sweet biscuit to the palette. This is in remembrance of not putting a ceiling on your wildest dreams.

Can Slinger 16oz 4pack

Can Slinger 16oz 4pack

$16.00Out of stock

Mexican Style Lager- (4.9% alc/vol) This brewery ain’t big enough for the two of us. I challenge you and your friends to a draw. Ain’t no one ever had a faster hand and swig than the Can Slinger. Oldest hand in the West. This Mexican lager has been given a treatment of Mandarina Bavaria and Motueka hops for extra enjoyment. That blistering sun requires extra freshness to quench the thirst brought on by massive heatwaves. Think you got what it takes to challenge the champ? Holster your can and let’s see what you got… Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

The OB 16oz 4pack

The OB 16oz 4pack

$18.00

California Common - (4.9% alc/vol)- In Collaboration with Dave Campbell- Full circle is always a good feeling... A few of us at Hana Koa are Dave Campbell Alumni. Without this industrious individual, we would not have such an amazing team at Hana Koa. This recipe was originally brewed a block down the road from us at the original Homebrew store Dave ran on Oahu. A classic California Common reminiscent of classic foundational craft. Brewers pass the torch each generation but only a small few earn the right to be given the title OB. We are masters of learning and continue to pass on our knowledge for the next generation. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Pete's In Paradise 16oz 4pack

Pete's In Paradise 16oz 4pack

$17.00

Brown Lager - (5.2% alc/vol) We can’t remember the specific day but the feeling will never fade. One afternoon Pete Slosberg of Pete’s Wicked Ale, one of the most influential beers in developing craft beer, stopped by Hana Koa to check out our rendition of Janet’s Brown Ale. We immediately stopped working to hangout with Pete and eventually learned of his long vacation. We got together a bunch of our friends in town to brew Pete’s Wicked Ale as a LAGER! Dry hopped with Saphir and Loral, notes of strawberry and rye bread add to a most refreshing lager.

The Foundling 16oz 4pack

The Foundling 16oz 4pack

$17.00Out of stock

Munich Style Dunkel Lager - (5.6% alc/vol) Out in the distance our hero stands before its first steps into a larger world. The Monastery ordained in stars of Benedictine, holds all of the secrets to our Foundling. Mugs in hand, the monks hand off the elixir. Memories of cherry fields and honey toast manifest from the aroma. Such a bier has so much going on with so little time. One must take another sip and be found. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Infinite Space 16oz 4pack

Infinite Space 16oz 4pack

$17.00

Dark Lager - (5.4% alc/vol) Floating through space untethered from traditional ties, we begin a journey through the cosmos. With only twinkles and dust to light our way planet to planet, we only have our past to guide our future. This German style dark lager has been crafted as provision for a journey through the unknown. Black in color it shines a hue of dark brown as the stars set it ablaze. Toasty and smooth this dark lager will be a great compass for what lies ahead. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Sini Gang Gang 16oz 4pack

Sini Gang Gang 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Saison Style Ale with Tamarind and White Peppercorn (7% alc/vol) - Collab w/ BeerLab This one goes out to health, strength, and wisdom. To home, love, and friendship for the disciplines of our trials and tribulations from the happiness that comes to us out of our work. We got together with the fine folks of BeerLab HI to bring you this Sinigang inspired Saison. Join us as we ride off into the distance throwing up our Sini Gang Gang signs! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Rosé All Day 16oz 4pack

Rosé All Day 16oz 4pack

$19.00

IPA with Grenache Juice, Hibiscus, & Dragonfruit - (6% alc/vol) Tiny bubbles in the wine make me happy and make me feel fine. We bring to you the ultimate brunch IPA. Inspired by Sunday shenanagins and bottomless sparkling Rose, this IPA has been delicately dressed with Nelson and Hallertau Blanc. The addition of Rose juice and hibiscus creates an alluring pink hue. Whether you’re casually slamming a buffet or just on a liquid diet before 12, here’s a toast to you and me. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Party Boy Pils 16oz 4pack

Party Boy Pils 16oz 4pack

$16.00

Tokyo Style Pilsner - (4.2% alc/vol) Hey, I don’t know about you but we came to party! We collaborated with our friends at The Rice Factory to put together a pilsner befitting of the Tokyo night life in all of its party glory. I mean we’re all in rip away pants and bumping techno from now til infinity. We wanted this pils to be oishi desu. We got peeps shouting "SUGOI!" from the curb when we engage party mode. Don’t get too wild or the po-po will blow the whistle on the whole thing and we’ll have to find some pandas to ride skateboards with. KAMPAI! Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Tiny Umbrellas 16oz 4pack

Tiny Umbrellas 16oz 4pack

$19.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA - (6.6% alc/vol) It’s a somewhat known fact that we love classic tiki cocktails and slushies here at Hana Koa but did you know we love making tiki style hazies??? Generously hopped with Citra, Nelson, and Sabro we threw everything in the blender to bring you this soft juicy juice of a beverage. Take a trip with each sip to your favorite tiki bar. Want to know ours? Ask and we’ll tell ;) Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Dream Machine Raspberry 16oz 4pack

Dream Machine Raspberry 16oz 4pack

$26.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Raspberry, Vanilla, & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) I ventured far and discovered my home. I will not stand idle while the Spark take for its own. The jungle is mine and I the protector. Fearsome, sharpened, I will defend my Sector. The life of the wild morphed and flowed with the river but the Spark sought to mechanize its potential. The devastation and immolation of the jungle deemed inconsequential. Like me it knew not of the soil. The Spark consumes, perpetuating its toil. I am machine and I am wild. I am the inertia to turn the dial. It will bleed like never before and one day I will terminate the Core… Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Window To Eraclea 16oz 4pack

Window To Eraclea 16oz 4pack

$17.00

German Style Helles Lager - (5.2% alc/vol) Northeast of Venice, a special variety of barley flourishes near the coast in Eraclea. The subtle notes of light honey and hay play exceptionally well with the wine like characteristics from the addition of Hallertau Blanc hops. Reminiscent of a crisp Riesling, we were reminded of the wine windows throughout Florence. Originally constructed during the 1500s these windows deliver society much needed libations in times when we cannot gather physically. Take a sip and happy travels friends. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

Stache Rocker 16oz 4pack

Stache Rocker 16oz 4pack

$18.00

West Coast IPA - (6.5% alc/vol) Picture this, you just got off work, start up your Pontiac Trans Am, crank the radio dial to 11, and blast over to your friend's place to listen to some killer records. It's that sweet emotion of breaking free of the mold and running into the evening with dreams of getting into trouble. You need a soundtrack and an IPA for that. We loaded this up with Cashmere, Simcoe, El Dorado, and the classic C hops for a new school cover of the golden throwbacks. Hope your stache is ready for this epic night. Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

25oz Crowler Cans

Breaktime Blonde 25oz CROWLER

Breaktime Blonde 25oz CROWLER

$9.50

Blonde Ale - (4.2% alc/vol) Hard work deserves a break. Our blonde is brewed with a German Pilsner malt that cradles classic German hops with our house ale yeast. The smell of ocean breeze and fresh cut flowers are complimented with a clean and crisp flavor. Take a break from the grind or call it a day.

Can Slinger 25oz CROWLER

Can Slinger 25oz CROWLER

$12.00

Mexican Style Lager- (4.9% alc/vol) This brewery ain’t big enough for the two of us. I challenge you and your friends to a draw. Ain’t no one ever had a faster hand and swig than the Can Slinger. Oldest hand in the West. This Mexican lager has been given a treatment of Mandarina Bavaria and Motueka hops for extra enjoyment. That blistering sun requires extra freshness to quench the thirst brought on by massive heatwaves. Think you got what it takes to challenge the champ? Holster your can and let’s see what you got…

The OB 25oz CROWLER

The OB 25oz CROWLER

$16.00Out of stock

California Common - (4.9% alc/vol)- In Collaboration with Dave Campbell- Full circle is always a good feeling... A few of us at Hana Koa are Dave Campbell Alumni. Without this industrious individual, we would not have such an amazing team at Hana Koa. This recipe was originally brewed a block down the road from us at the original Homebrew store Dave ran on Oahu. A classic California Common reminiscent of classic foundational craft. Brewers pass the torch each generation but only a small few earn the right to be given the title OB. We are masters of learning and continue to pass on our knowledge for the next generation.

Rooftop 25oz CROWLER

Rooftop 25oz CROWLER

$11.00

Pale Ale - (5.2% alc/vol) Our first conversations of our dreams about opening this brewery were spent on a roof top drinking pale ale. Dosed with a hearty amount of Mosaic and equaknot hops for bright citrus. Pilsner, Vienna, and caramalt to carry notes of sweet biscuit to the palate. This is brewed in remembrance of not putting a ceiling on your wildest dreams.

The Foundling 25oz CROWLER

The Foundling 25oz CROWLER

$12.00

Munich Style Dunkel Lager - (5.6% alc/vol) Out in the distance our hero stands before its first steps into a larger world. The Monastery ordained in stars of Benedictine, holds all of the secrets to our Foundling. Mugs in hand, the monks hand off the elixir. Memories of cherry fields and honey toast manifest from the aroma. Such a bier has so much going on with so little time. One must take another sip and be found.

Hammershlager 25oz CROWLER

Hammershlager 25oz CROWLER

$12.00

Festbier style Lager - (6% alc/vol) Inspired by the great fest beers of Germany and one of the most fun yet dangerous games known to humanity, hammerschlagen, this well slumbered lager is ready for the festivities. These beers were originally aged in ice caves during the summer and brought out to celebrate the harvest in September. After 3 months of lagering the mélange of Pilsner, Vienna, and Munich malt laid upon a bed of Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnang hops formed a lighter colored hoppy expression of German tradition. Prost!⁠

Infinite Space 25oz CROWLER

Infinite Space 25oz CROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

Dark Lager - (5.4% alc/vol) Floating through space unteathered from traditional ties, we begin a journey through the cosmos. With only twinkles and dust to light our way planet to planet, we only have our past to guide our future. This German style dark lager has been crafted as provision for a journey through the unknown. Black in color it shines a hue of dark brown as the stars set it ablaze. Toasty and smooth this dark lager will be a great compass for what lies ahead.

Basic Witch 25oz CROWLER

Basic Witch 25oz CROWLER

$15.00Out of stock

Chai Golden Ale with Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Puree & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) We may not have the changing of leaves but that doesn’t mean we can’t ugz it up with plaid and all the pumpkin spice! Bust out your broom stick witches! We’re going shopping cause the house needs to be redone for fall. Scary movies, candy corn, crochet, and all the loves are about to walk this way. Btw this is by far the most fall we’ve ever gotten in this brewery. Trust the chai and you’ll be more festive than rest of!

Tiny Umbrellas 25oz CROWLER

Tiny Umbrellas 25oz CROWLER

$15.00

Hazy IPA - (6.6% alc/vol) It’s a somewhat known fact that we love classic tiki cocktails and slushies here at Hana Koa but did you know we love making tiki style hazies??? Generously hopped with Citra, Nelson, and Sabro we threw everything in the blender to bring you this soft juicy juice of a beverage. Take a trip with each sip to your favorite tiki bar. Want to know ours? Ask and we’ll tell ;)

Toucan Hands 25oz CROWLER

Toucan Hands 25oz CROWLER

$15.00

Hazy IPA - (6% alc/vol) These aren’t the loops of fruits you’re accustomed to. We brought back the magic from the Tropics to bring you this rain forest inspired hazy IPA. Sample all the fruits and hang with some toucans. They aren’t the most coordinated creatures although they’re extremely sociable! And they’re essential to our rainforest. Knowledge is power!

Chee Hoo Chongers 25oz CROWLER

Chee Hoo Chongers 25oz CROWLER

$15.00

Hazy IPA - To Benefit METAvivor Cancer Research (6.5% alc/vol) Camille Chong (a.k.a. chongers) is known for her warm smile and contagious spirit of aloha. in 2016 she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Knowing that brewing beer is on Camille's bucket list, her wife Lindsay reached out to Hana Koa for a collab birthday surprise for Camille. In honor of Camille, 10% of proceeds from this beer will go to METAvivor, to research treatments that extend the amount and quality of life for those impacted by this disease.

Ho-Yah! 25oz CROWLER

Ho-Yah! 25oz CROWLER

$14.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA - (7% alc/vol) Hooooooo Hooooooooo Hoooooooooooo Yeeeeeaaaaahhhhh! We cranked the dial to 11 and went ham on all the special hops we had. HBC 586, Strata, Simcoe and some others are painted on this canvas of west coast greatness. It’s nothing short of epic proportions. Get ready to experience a hop explosion unlike any other!

Rosé All Day 25oz CROWLER

Rosé All Day 25oz CROWLER

$15.00

IPA with Grenache Juice, Hibiscus, & Dragonfruit - (6% alc/vol) Tiny bubbles in the wine make me happy and make me feel fine. We bring to you the ultimate brunch IPA. Inspired by Sunday shenanagins and bottomless sparkling Rose, this IPA has been delicately dressed with Nelson and Hallertau Blanc. The addition of Rose juice and hibiscus creates an alluring pink hue. Whether you’re casually slamming a buffet or just on a liquid diet before 12, here’s a toast to you and me.

Dream Machine Raspberry 25oz CROWLER

Dream Machine Raspberry 25oz CROWLER

$17.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Raspberry, Vanilla, & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) I ventured far and discovered my home. I will not stand idle while the Spark take for its own. The jungle is mine and I the protector. Fearsome, sharpened, I will defend my Sector. The life of the wild morphed and flowed with the river but the Spark sought to mechanize its potential. The devastation and immolation of the jungle deemed inconsequential. Like me it knew not of the soil. The Spark consumes, perpetuating its toil. I am machine and I am wild. I am the inertia to turn the dial. It will bleed like never before and one day I will terminate the Core…

Set Phasers to Fun 25 oz Crowler

$15.00

40oz Growler Fills

Breaktime Blonde 40oz GROWLER FILL

Breaktime Blonde 40oz GROWLER FILL

$9.00

Blonde Ale - (4.2% alc/vol) Hard work deserves a break. Our blonde is brewed with a German Pilsner malt that cradles classic German hops with our house ale yeast. The smell of ocean breeze and fresh cut flowers are complimented with a clean and crisp flavor. Take a break from the grind or call it a day.

Can Slinger 40oz GROWLER FILL

Can Slinger 40oz GROWLER FILL

$14.00

Mexican Style Lager- (4.9% alc/vol) This brewery ain’t big enough for the two of us. I challenge you and your friends to a draw. Ain’t no one ever had a faster hand and swig than the Can Slinger. Oldest hand in the West. This Mexican lager has been given a treatment of Mandarina Bavaria and Motueka hops for extra enjoyment. That blistering sun requires extra freshness to quench the thirst brought on by massive heatwaves. Think you got what it takes to challenge the champ? Holster your can and let’s see what you got…

The OB 40oz GROWLER FILL

The OB 40oz GROWLER FILL

$16.00

California Common- (4.9% alc/vol)- In Collaboration with Dave Campbell Full circle is always a good feeling... A few of us at Hana Koa are Dave Campbell Alumni. Without this industrious individual, we would not have such an amazing team at Hana Koa. This recipe was originally brewed a block down the road from us at the original Homebrew store Dave ran on Oahu. A classic California Common reminiscent of classic foundational craft. Brewers pass the torch each generation but only a small few earn the right to be given the title OB. We are masters of learning and continue to pass on our knowledge for the next generation.

Rooftop 40oz GROWLER FILL

Rooftop 40oz GROWLER FILL

$13.00

Pale Ale - (5.2% alc/vol) Our first conversations of our dreams about opening this brewery were spent on a roof top drinking pale ale. Dosed with a hearty amount of Mosaic and equaknot hops for bright citrus. Pilsner, Vienna, and caramalt to carry notes of sweet biscuit to the palate. This is brewed in remembrance of not putting a ceiling on your wildest dreams.

The Foundling 40oz GROWLER FILL

The Foundling 40oz GROWLER FILL

$14.00

Munich Style Dunkel Lager - (5.6% alc/vol) Out in the distance our hero stands before its first steps into a larger world. The Monastery ordained in stars of Benedictine, holds all of the secrets to our Foundling. Mugs in hand, the monks hand off the elixir. Memories of cherry fields and honey toast manifest from the aroma. Such a bier has so much going on with so little time. One must take another sip and be found.

Hammershlager 40oz GROWLER FILL

Hammershlager 40oz GROWLER FILL

$14.00

Fest Bier - (6% alc/vol) Inspired by the great fest beers of Germany and one of the most fun yet dangerous games known to man, hammahshlagen, this lager packs a punch. the melding of Pilsner and Vienna malt upon a bed of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops create a lighter colored hoppy expression.

Mahalo Sauce 40oz GROWLER FILL

Mahalo Sauce 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

Kettle Sour Ale with Cranberry, Blood Orange, and Spices - (6.2% alc/vol) Thanks for all the turkey! With the season of giving around the corner we wanted to present you with a fun holiday classic. This kettle sour has been dosed and stirred with blood orange and cranberry puree. We also mixed a blend of spices to really set the warm and cozy tone. Turkeys beware for this mixture is delectable with white or dark meat. Paired best with good friends and family with plenty, we mean plenty of food!

Basic Witch 40oz GROWLER FILL

Basic Witch 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

Chai Golden Ale with Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Puree & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) We may not have the changing of leaves but that doesn’t mean we can’t ugz it up with plaid and all the pumpkin spice! Bust out your broom stick witches! We’re going shopping cause the house needs to be redone for fall. Scary movies, candy corn, crochet, and all the loves are about to walk this way. Btw this is by far the most fall we’ve ever gotten in this brewery. Trust the chai and you’ll be more festive than rest of!

Rosé All Day 40oz GROWLER FILL

Rosé All Day 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

IPA with Grenache Juice, Hibiscus, & Dragonfruit - (6% alc/vol) Tiny bubbles in the wine make me happy and make me feel fine. We bring to you the ultimate brunch IPA. Inspired by Sunday shenanagins and bottomless sparkling Rose, this IPA has been delicately dressed with Nelson and Hallertau Blanc. The addition of Rose juice and hibiscus creates an alluring pink hue. Whether you’re casually slamming a buffet or just on a liquid diet before 12, here’s a toast to you and me.

Toucan Hands 40oz GROWLER FILL

Toucan Hands 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

Hazy IPA - (6% alc/vol) These aren’t the loops of fruits you’re accustomed to. We brought back the magic from the Tropics to bring you this rain forest inspired hazy IPA. Sample all the fruits and hang with some toucans. They aren’t the most coordinated creatures although they’re extremely sociable! And they’re essential to our rainforest. Knowledge is power!

Chee Hoo Chongers 40oz GROWLER FILL

Chee Hoo Chongers 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

Hazy IPA - To Benefit METAvivor Cancer Research (6.5% alc/vol) Camille Chong (a.k.a. chongers) is known for her warm smile and contagious spirit of aloha. in 2016 she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Knowing that brewing beer is on Camille's bucket list, her wife Lindsay reached out to Hana Koa for a collab birthday surprise for Camille. In honor of Camille, 10% of proceeds from this beer will go to METAvivor, to research treatments that extend the amount and quality of life for those impacted by this disease.

Set Phasers to Fun 40oz GROWLER FILL

Set Phasers to Fun 40oz GROWLER FILL

$20.00

Hazy IPA - 6.5% When exploring the vast reaches of haze space, one must be prepared and armed to party. We‘re shooting fun all over the place with this banger of a hazy. Using a unique technique found in the furthest reaches of the galaxy we loaded up and fired a burst of hop party streamers. Get ready to float through the vacuum of lupulin star dust on a soft pillowy finish. Always set to fun and make sure to aim before you shoot your shot.

Ho-Yah! 40oz GROWLER FILL

Ho-Yah! 40oz GROWLER FILL

$18.00

West Coast IPA - (7% alc/vol) Hooooooo Hooooooooo Hoooooooooooo Yeeeeeaaaaahhhhh! We cranked the dial to 11 and went ham on all the special hops we had. HBC 586, Strata, Simcoe and some others are painted on this canvas of west coast greatness. It’s nothing short of epic proportions. Get ready to experience a hop explosion unlike any other!

Dream Machine Raspberry 40oz GROWLER FILL

Dream Machine Raspberry 40oz GROWLER FILL

$22.00

Milkshake IPA w/ Raspberry, Vanilla, & Lactose - (7% alc/vol) I ventured far and discovered my home. I will not stand idle while the Spark take for its own. The jungle is mine and I the protector. Fearsome, sharpened, I will defend my Sector. The life of the wild morphed and flowed with the river but the Spark sought to mechanize its potential. The devastation and immolation of the jungle deemed inconsequential. Like me it knew not of the soil. The Spark consumes, perpetuating its toil. I am machine and I am wild. I am the inertia to turn the dial. It will bleed like never before and one day I will terminate the Core…

Nibbles to Share

Spicy Pickles

Spicy Pickles

$5.00

house pickles spiced with Hawaiian chili peppers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

house fried chips, roasted tomato salsa

Spicy Kimchee Cabbage

Spicy Kimchee Cabbage

$5.00

house spiced kimchee

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$7.00

crispy fries, house creamy bbq sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

house pickled sweet onions, battered with Breaktime Blonde

Panko Popcorn Shrimp

Panko Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

panko battered shrimp, fried light & crispy and served with house soy-dashi garlic sauce

Roasted Eggplant Bruschetta

Roasted Eggplant Bruschetta

$12.00

roasted eggplant spread, fresh tomato, on a toasted crostini

Nakamura's Marlin Toast

Nakamura's Marlin Toast

$13.00

Chef Nakamura's smoked marlin spread, paprika, on a toasted crostini

Eat Your Veggies

Panko Tofu

Panko Tofu

$15.00

panko fried tofu, cold blanched bok choy, white rice, ginger sesame sauce

Spicy Lettuce Wraps

Spicy Lettuce Wraps

choice of protein, spicy garlic sauce, kim chee paste, fried wontons, sliced cucumber, cilantro, napa cabbage cups

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$14.00

bright and zesty with our house sweet and sour dressing, shredded napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onions, cilantro, crispy wontons, toasted almonds

Roasted Red Beet Salad

Roasted Red Beet Salad

$13.00

fresh roasted red beets, baby arugula, tossed with a light lemon juice and olive oil dressing, toasted almonds, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic reduction drizzle

Sandos

Hana Koa Burger

Hana Koa Burger

$15.00

chuck/short rib/brisket patty, house spiced pickles, red onion, white cheddar, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

The Garden Burger

The Garden Burger

$14.00

house veggie patty made with black bean/garbanzo bean/bell pepper/onion, topped with house spiced pickles, red onion, tomato, on a toasted brioche bun

Teri Burger

Teri Burger

$15.00

Local style burger with our house teri sauce made from the chasu pork rendering, sliced red onion, white American cheese and mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

Brisket Cubano

Brisket Cubano

$14.00

brisket braised in Breaktime Blonde, ham, house spiced pickles, swiss, classic mustard, on a pressed French sourdough

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Land & Sea

Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs

Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs

$21.00

A grilled to order pupu style boneless short rib marinated in Chef Wong’s Korean style marinade, served with 2 scoops of rice and house kimchee

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

Made with Tilapia from the Philippines, fried to order with our house beer batter and fries, and our special tartar sauce

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce with a kick, cold blanched bok choy, white rice

Spicy Shrimp w/ Kimchee

Spicy Shrimp w/ Kimchee

$18.50

shrimp in a garlic butter kimchee sauce, spicy kimchee, white rice

Mando Mac N' Cheese

Mando Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

A souped up version of our standard mac: we added parmesan, panko, and chopped Pastrami, topped it with scallions and a piece of toast on the side to get 'er done. This is the way...to eat mac n' cheese.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

chashu pork belly, soft boiled shoyu egg, cilantro oil, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles

Fried Saimin

Fried Saimin

$15.00

Chef Wong's take on an old school local favorite. Onions and sliced Chasu pork pan fried with shoyu saimin sauce & Tonkotsu sauce, tossed and fried with saimin noodles, green onions, and topped with an Ajitsuke Tamago (ramen egg), kamaboko and fresh cilantro

Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$15.00

three Chinese-style roasted pork belly sliders with Hoisin sauce, slivered scallions and Serrano peppers on brioche slider buns

Sweets

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

sweet bread, cinnamon, powdered sugar

July Special

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

Verde pork Tacos

Verde pork Tacos

$15.00

pork butt slow cooked in tomatillos, cabbage, yellow onion, roasted salsa, cilantro

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

house marinated and smoked ahi, spicy tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema, cilantro

Fried Tofu Tacos

Fried Tofu Tacos

$14.00

TUESDAYS ONLY - fried panko tofu, cabbage, yellow onion, house roasted salsa, fresh cilantro⁠

Wednesday Special

WINGS-Salt and Vinegar

$16.00

Our take on a local favorite!

WINGS-Hawaiian Seoul

$16.00

Chef Bryson's local Korean Style wings

WINGS-Hana Koa Heat

$16.00

Chef Kas' version of Buffalo style hot wings. Served with ranch on the side

WINGS-X-Wing Fire

WINGS-X-Wing Fire

$16.00

Nashville style hot wings, coated and sauced bone in chicken wings with a Nashville style hot sauce, served with toast and pickles

Thursday Special

Spicy Jerk Chicken Sando

Spicy Jerk Chicken Sando

$16.00

THURSDAYS ONLY - Fried chicken breast coated in our spicy jerk sauce, fresh pineapple salsa slaw, brioche bun.

Saturday Special

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

SATURDAYS ONLY - house cured and smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, fresh Russian dressing, house made red sauerkraut, spicy pickles, on toasted rye bread

Sunday Brunch (10am - 2pm)

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

SUNDAYS ONLY - In house smoked pastrami, two poached eggs, fresh hollandaise sauce on and English muffin with a side of country fried potatoes

Hawaiian Sweet Bread French Toast

Hawaiian Sweet Bread French Toast

$13.00

SUNDAYS ONLY - Three thick slices of Hawaiian sweet bread withe house egg batter, fresh whip cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and syrup

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$14.00

SUNDAYS ONLY - House hamburger patty on rice with our homemade gravy made from our texas brisket drippings, and a sunnyside egg on top

Side of Stout Bacon

$6.00

SUNDAYS ONLY - in house made bacon, cured with the house stout or porter

Side of Country Potatoes

$4.00

SUNDAYS ONLY - fresh made potatoes with garlic red bell peppers

Keiki

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

melty white American cheese, white cheddar, and parmigiana on toasted sourdough

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

elbow macaroni with creamy cheese sauce

Kid Tenders

Kid Tenders

$8.50

Panko fried chicken breast tenders, rice and ranch

Merchandise

Black HK Logo Hoodie

Black HK Logo Hoodie

$55.00

Front zipper / Fleece lined inside / Dual front pockets / Screen print logo on front left chest and full back

Flannel Shirt

Flannel Shirt

$50.00

Unisex sizing / soft flannel material / embroidered logo

Denim Jacket

Denim Jacket

$65.00

Black denim / Embroidered logo on front chest and back / Sizing runs large

Skeleton Surfer T-shirt

Skeleton Surfer T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton

Olive Green HK Logo T-shirt

Olive Green HK Logo T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Supersoft cotton blend / 60% cotton, 40% polyester

Surfboard HK Logo T-shirt

Surfboard HK Logo T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% cotton

PRIDE T-shirt

PRIDE T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Soft cotton blend material

Orange HK Logo T-shirt

Orange HK Logo T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Supersoft cotton blend material / 60% cotton, 40% poylester

Surf Pup T-shirt

Surf Pup T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton

White Astronaut T-shirt

White Astronaut T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / 100% Cotton

Black HK Logo T-shirt

Black HK Logo T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Soft cotton blend material

Rad Sauce T-shirt

Rad Sauce T-shirt

$28.00

Unisex sizing / Slim fit / Vintage rust color / Supersoft tri-blend material / 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

Beer Club Tank

Beer Club Tank

$28.00

Unisex sizing / 100% Cotton / Each shirt includes a $10 donation to Brave Noise

Pink Tank

Pink Tank

$28.00

Slim fit / Heathered dusty pink color / Supersoft tri-blend material / 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

Dickies Brew Shirt - Mens

Dickies Brew Shirt - Mens

$50.00

True to size / FLEX moisture wicking fabric / Dual front pockets / 5.25 oz. Mechanical Stretch Twill, 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Dickies Brew Shirt - Womens

Dickies Brew Shirt - Womens

$50.00

True to size / FLEX moisture wicking fabric / Dual front pockets / 5.25 oz. Mechanical Stretch Twill, 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Black/Gold Camper Hat

Black/Gold Camper Hat

$28.00

Unisex / 100% cotton / Classic camper shape / Adjustable back with clip closure

Tropical Trucker Hat

Tropical Trucker Hat

$28.00

Unisex / Hand stitched logo patch / Adjustable snap back

Black/Red Trucker Hat

Black/Red Trucker Hat

$28.00

Unisex / Embroidered logo / Adjustable snap back

Grey/Black Camper Hat

Grey/Black Camper Hat

$28.00

Unisex / 100% cotton / Classic camper shape / Adjustable back with clip closure

Straw Lifeguard Hat

Straw Lifeguard Hat

$28.00

Unisex / Wide Brim Straw Material / Hand stitched logo patch / Tropical Print Inner Brim / *can not be shipped*

PRIDE PACK

PRIDE PACK

$40.00

All 3 Pride items (t-shirt, tote, pin) for only $40 (regular $48)

PRIDE Tote Bag

PRIDE Tote Bag

$15.00

100% Eco-friendly / Cotton / 15.5" L x 13" W

PRIDE Logo Pin

PRIDE Logo Pin

$5.00

Enamel pin | Engraved logo | 1.25" tall

40oz Black Stainless Steel Growler w/ Surfing Astronaut

40oz Black Stainless Steel Growler w/ Surfing Astronaut

$44.00

Stainless steel vacuum insulated growler / Keeps beer cold for 24 hours / Easy grip handle lid / Surfing Astronaut screen print design

40oz Red Stainless Steel Growler w/ HK Logo

40oz Red Stainless Steel Growler w/ HK Logo

$44.00

Stainless steel vacuum insulated growler / Keeps beer cold for 24 hours / Easy grip handle lid / Screen printed logo

Carhartt Cooler Backpack - Black

Carhartt Cooler Backpack - Black

$85.00

Insulated cooler backpack | 20 can capacity | Carhartt brand | Embroidered surfing astronaut design

16oz Tallboy Coozie

16oz Tallboy Coozie

$7.00

High quality scuba foam to protect your can & keep beer crispy cool / fits 16oz cans / collapsible for easy storage

Wood Frame Sunglasses - Black

Wood Frame Sunglasses - Black

$15.00

Polarized lens / Eco-friendly wood frame / Laser engraved design

Wood Frame Sunglasses - Blue

Wood Frame Sunglasses - Blue

$15.00

Polarized lens / Eco-friendly wood frame / Laser engraved design

Black Fanny Pack

Black Fanny Pack

$15.00

Unisex / 3 zipper compartments / Adjustable buckle strap

Tropical Bandana

Tropical Bandana

$6.00

22" x 22" / Lightweight / Screen printed Tropical pattern

HK Logo Pin

HK Logo Pin

$5.00

Enamel pin | Engraved logo | 1.25" tall

Surf Pup Frisbee

Surf Pup Frisbee

$8.00

9" flying disc

Surf Pup Beer Can Dog Toy

Surf Pup Beer Can Dog Toy

$8.00

Plush dog toy / 100% paw crafted / fetch responsibly

Surf Pup BUNDLE

Surf Pup BUNDLE

$50.00

Get all 4 Surf Pup items for just $50 (regular price $55)

Sticker

Sticker

$3.00+

4" diameter / 6 different designs / Waterproof / 100% biodegradable

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Take-out food and beer.

Website

Location

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Hana Koa Brewing image
Hana Koa Brewing image
Hana Koa Brewing image
Hana Koa Brewing image

