  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Hana Matsuri Westminster - 2821 W 120th Ave. #300
A map showing the location of Hana Matsuri Westminster 2821 W 120th Ave. #300View gallery

Hana Matsuri Westminster 2821 W 120th Ave. #300

review star

No reviews yet

2821 W 120th Ave. #300

Westminster, CO 80234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00

Egg Roll

$6.00

Crab Cheese Wonton

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Golden Mussels

$8.00

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Tempura (App)

$8.00

Shumai

$9.00

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Dynamite

$9.00

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Yakiika

$15.00

Miso Black Cod

$16.00

Soups/Salads

Miso

$2.50

House Salad

$3.50

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Tataki Salad

$14.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$11.00

Seaweed Salad Deluxe

$13.00

Cucu Salad+Crab

$11.00

Cucu Salad+S Tuna

$13.00

Cucu+Tuna

$11.00

Avo Salad+Tuna

$13.00

Avo Salad+Salmon

$13.00

Avo Salad+S Tuna

$11.00

Calamari Salad

$13.00

Crab Salad

$9.00

(GF) Spicy Seafood Salad

$11.00

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Spicy Crispy Tuna

$13.00

New Style Sashimi

$17.00

Big Eye Tuna W/Avocado

$17.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.00

Cucumber Sashimi

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Kobachi

$16.00

Jalapeno Bomb

$15.00

Monkey Brain

$15.00

Tuna Tataki (6Pc. App.)

$14.00

Nigiri

Sea Urchin

$18.00

Blue Fin Tuna

$12.00

King Salmon

$8.00

Fatty Tuna(toro)

$16.00

Fatty Salmon

$8.00

Fatty Yellowtail

$8.50

Tuna(maguro)

$8.00

Albacore(bincho)

$6.50

Seared Tuna(tataki)

$8.00

Salmon(shake)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Yellowtail(hon hamachi)

$8.00

Red Snapper(madai)

$6.50

Halibut(hirame)

$6.50

Striped Bass(suzuki)

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel(unagi)

$8.00

Sea Eel(anago)

$9.00

Shrimp(ebi)

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp(amaebi)

$8.00

Octopus(tako)

$6.50

Mackerel(Saba)

$6.50

Squid(ika)

$7.50

Scallop(spicy)

$7.50

Scallop(non spicy)

$7.50

Aburi Scallop

$8.00

Tobiko(red)

$6.00

Tobiko(green)

$6.00

Tobiko(black)

$6.00

Smelt Roe(masago)

$6.00

Salmon Egg

$7.50

Snow Crab

$8.50

Imitation Crab

$6.50

Surf Clam

$6.00

Bean Curd Skin

$5.50

Egg Custard

$5.50

Escolar

$7.00

Quail Egg

$3.00

Sashimi

Sea Urchin (SA)

$18.00

Blue Fin Tuna (SA)

$12.00

King Salmon (SA)

$8.00

Fatty Tuna(toro) (SA)

$16.00

Fatty Salmon (SA)

$8.00

Fatty Yellowtail (SA)

$8.50

Tuna(maguro) (SA)

$8.00

Albacore(bincho) (SA)

$6.50

Seared Tuna(tataki) (SA)

$8.00

Salmon(shake) (SA)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon (SA)

$7.50

Yellowtail(hon hamachi) (SA)

$8.00

Red Snapper(madai) (SA)

$7.50

Halibut(hirame) (SA)

$7.50

Striped Bass(suzuki) (SA)

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel(unagi) (SA)

$7.00

Sea Eel(anago) (SA)

$8.00

Shrimp(ebi) (SA)

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp(amaebi) (SA)

$8.00

Octopus(tako) (SA)

$6.50

Mackerel(Saba) (SA)

$6.50

Squid(ika) (SA)

$7.50

Scallop(spicy) (SA)

$6.50

Scallop(non spicy) (SA)

$6.50

Aburi Scallop (SA)

$7.00

Tobiko(red) (SA)

$6.00

Tobiko(green) (SA)

$6.00

Tobiko(black) (SA)

$6.00

Smelt Roe(masago) (SA)

$6.00

Salmon Egg (SA)

$7.50

Snow Crab (SA)

$8.50

Imitation Crab (SA)

$6.50

Surf Clam (SA)

$6.00

Bean Curd Skin (SA)

$5.50

Egg Custard (SA)

$5.50

Escolar (SA)

$7.00

Quail Egg

$3.00

Sashimi Special

Blue Fin Tuna W/Avo

$28.00

King Salmon W/Avo

$18.00

New Style King Salmon

$19.00

King Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

Surfin Bali

$18.00

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Vegetarian Sushi

Eggplant Sushi

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Inari and Avocado Roll

$8.00

Premium Roll

Poke Roll

$17.00

Seared Tuna Roll

$17.00

Spicy Bincho Roll

$17.00

New Style Salmon Roll

$17.00

American Dream Roll

$17.00

Paradise Roll

$16.00

BIg Daddy Roll

$17.00

Mango Tango Roll

$16.00

Heartbreaker Roll

$17.00

Sun Fire Roll

$16.00

NE Girl Roll

$17.00

Oppa Roll

$17.00

Beauty & The Beast Roll

$17.00

Twister Roll

$16.00

Black Dragon Roll

$17.00

Hamachi Orange Roll

$16.00

Dancing Crab Roll

$16.00

Hana Roll

$16.00

Matsuri Roll

$15.00

Vegas Roll

$15.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$16.00

Lava Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Mango Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Reed Roll

$17.00

Amazing Roll

$17.00

Curtis Roll no rice

$15.00

Bronco Roll

$17.00

Rocking Roll

$17.00

Sushi Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$9.00

Futo Maki

$9.00

Philly Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Alaska Roll

$9.00

Spicy Octopus Roll

$10.00

Mexican Roll

$11.00

Snow. Crab Roll

$11.00

Tasty Crab Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.50

Spider Roll

$13.00

Kobe Beef Roll

$12.00

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Regular

$26.00

Sashimi Dinner

$28.00

Sushi&Sashimu Combo

$30.00

Combo Fpr Family

$68.00

Love Boat

$58.00

Party Tray

$98.00

Maki Combo

$20.00

Unagi Bowl

$26.00

Chirashi Bowl

$26.00

Tuna Bowl

$26.00

Salmon Bowl

$26.00

Tempura Dinner

Shrimp Tempura(D)

$18.00

Chicken Tempura(D)

$18.00

Seafood Tempura(D)

$21.00

Vegetarian Tempura(D)

$14.00

Noodles

Tempura Udon Soup

$14.00

Nabeyaki Udon Soup

$17.00

Seafood Udon Soup

$18.00

Spicy Seafood Udon

$17.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.00

Shrimp Yakisoba

$16.00

Black Rock Grill Entree

Chicken Breast 10 oz

$20.00

Kobe Beef 6oz

$30.00

Kobe Beed 10oz

$44.00

New York Strip 6oz

$20.00

New York Strip 10oz

$29.00

Lamb Loin Chop 6oz

$20.00

Lamb Loin Chop 10oz

$34.00

Salmon 6oz

$20.00

Salmon 10oz

$29.00

Scallop 6oz

$25.00

Scallop 10oz

$33.00

Shrimp 8pcs

$19.00

Shrimp 12pcs

$25.00

Lobster single

$23.00

Lobster twin

$40.00

Filet Mignon 6oz

$26.00

Filet Mignon 10oz

$37.00

Side

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Grilled Vegetable

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Truffled Mashed Potato

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Plain Fried Rice

$8.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

House Special Fried Rice

$14.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Hoeney Goma

$2.00

Black Pepper Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Hoisin Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Pickle wasabi

$5.00

Kid's Menu

K-Sushi Comb

$7.00

K-Sesame Chicken

$7.00

K-Chicken Fingers

$7.00

K-Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

K-Udon Soup

$7.00

K-Stir Fried Udon

$7.00

K-Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Dessert Menu

Mochi

$7.50

Banana Tempura

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

B-Day Dessert

Kitchen Food

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki Steak Dinner

$19.00

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Other Beverage

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sodas

$2.50

Ice Green Tea

$2.95

Juices

$2.25

Rumane

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Milk

$1.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Golden Sake

Small Golden Sake

$4.00

Large Golden Sake

$8.00

Purple Haze Sake

Small Purple Haze

$4.00

Large Purple Haze

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2821 W 120th Ave. #300, Westminster, CO 80234

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1975 West 120th Avenue Westminster, CO 80234
View restaurantnext
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall Northglenn, CO 80234
View restaurantnext
5280 Burger Bar - Westminster - 4301 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4301 Main St Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
GQue Championship BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
5160 West 120th Avenue Westminster, CO 80020
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Broomfield (Closed) - Broomfield (Closed)
orange starNo Reviews
4700 W. 121st Avenue Broomfield, CO 80020
View restaurantnext
Hollan-Dazed
orange star4.5 • 34
1275 E. 1st Ave. Broomfield, CO 80020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westminster

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westminster
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston