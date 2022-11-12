Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Hana Sushi

117 Reviews

$$

7270 S Broadway

Red hook, NY 12571

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll (Inside Out)
Gyoza
Small Miso

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soy beans

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Hiyashi Wakame

Hijiki

$5.00

Traditional cooked black seaweed

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.50

Deep fried veggie spring rolls (8pc.)

Shumai

$5.50

Steamed shrimp dumplings (6pc)

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.50

Pan Fried Pork dumplings (5pc)

Tuna Tataki

$7.00

Diced tuna, sesame oil, soy sauce, spice

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.50

Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, cauliflower in tempura batter (6pc veg)

Shrimp Tempura App

$7.95

Deep fried shrimp with sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash in tempura batter (3 pc. shrimp, 4 pc. veg)

Squid Karaage

$5.00

Deep fried bread squid on a skewer (2pc.)

Kani Salad

$6.00

Crabstick, cucumber, masago, mayo, scallions salad

Fried Gyoza

$5.50

Deep Fried Pork Dumplings (5pc)

Fried Shumai

$5.50

Deep Fried Pork Dumplings (5pc)

Ponsu Sauce

$0.50

Sushi & Sashimi Dinners Comes With Soup and Salad

Sushi Regular

$20.95

California roll; 1 piece of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, and white tuna

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$23.95

Tuna roll; 2 pieces of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, ikura, masago

Sashimi Regular

$23.95

3 pieces each of tuna, red snapper, salmon, white tuna

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.95

3 pieces each of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, albacore tuna

Sushi & Sashimi

$29.95

Tuna roll sushi: tuna, red snapper, yellowtail, crab, shrimp, salmon, ikura, masago, sashimi: 3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 red snapper

Chirashi

Chirashi

$24.95

Assorted fish & vegetables over a bowl of rice

Tekka Don

$23.95

Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice

Unadon

$21.00

Boiled eel over a bowl of sushi rice

Salmon Don

$23.95

Maki (Roll Dinners) Comes With Soup and Salad

California Roll Dinner

$15.00

3 crabstick and avocado rolls

Spicy California Roll Dinner

$15.50

3 crabstick, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce rolls

Combination Vegetable Roll

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, oshinko roll

Combination Roll

$15.00

Tuna, california, salmon roll

Yankees Dinner

$17.00

Eel and avocado roll, tempura roll, red hook roll

Mets Dinner

$16.50

Spicy tuna, spicy cali, spicy salmon roll

Handroll Combination

$20.00

Tuna, california, salmon, eel

Kitchen Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.50

Pan fried chicken with teriyaki sauce served with rice Comes With Soup and Salad

Salmon Teriaki

$17.50

Pan fried salmon with teriyaki sauce served with rice Comes With Soup and Salad

Beef Bowl

$15.50

Teriyaki beef over rice with scallions and ginger Comes With Soup and Salad

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$18.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables in tempura battery served with rice (6 pc. shrimp, 6 pc. veg) Comes With Soup and Salad

Veggie Tempura Dinner

$15.00

Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, and cauliflower in tempura batter (10pc. veg) Comes With Soup and Salad

Wakame Udon

$14.50

Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed, scallions Comes With Salad

Tempura Udon

$16.00

Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed, scallions,2 pieces shrimp tempura Comes With Salad

Party Trays

Hana (44 pieces)

$44.00

44 pieces: 1 Tempura roll 1 Spider roll (soft shell crab) 2 Tuna roll 2 California roll (inside out) 1 California roll W/ Fish Eggs 1 Eel roll

Vegetarian (12 Vegetable Rolls)

$47.00

12 vegetable rolls: Avocado Cucumber Oshinko (pickle) Kanpyo (squash) Yamagobo (carrot) Ume shiso (sour plum, mint, cucumber)

Sakura (47 pieces)

Sakura (47 pieces)

$80.00

3 Tuna, 3 White Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail, 3 Eel, 2 Salmon Roll, 1 Volcano Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Tempura/Avocado Roll With Eel Sauce

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Avocado & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)

$5.00

California Roll (Inside Out)

$5.00

Crab Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Eel & Avocado Roll( Inside Out)

$6.50

Eel Roll

$6.50

Kanpyo Roll

$4.25

Natto Roll

$4.50

Oshinko Roll.

$4.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)

$6.00

Salmon & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$5.25

Salmon Skin Roll(inside Out)

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.50

Spicy California Roll (Inside Out)

$5.50

Spicy Salmon Roll(inside Out)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll(inside Out)

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll (Inside Out)

$4.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)

$6.00

Tuna & Cucumber Roll (Inside Out)

$6.00

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Yellow Tail W/ Scallion Roll

$5.50

Spicy Yelow Roll(inside Out)

$6.00

Futomaki

$11.00

Vegetable Futomaki

$10.50

Yamagobo Roll

$4.50

Spicy crunchy tuna roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna with tempura flakes

Spicy crunchy salmon roll

$6.50

Spicy salmon with tempura flakes

Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$11.50

broiled smoked salmon, dry bonito, cucumber, masago

Alligator Roll

$13.50

shrimp tempura wrapped with eel & avocado

Christmas Roll

$12.50

tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, cucumber, masago

Dynamite Roll

$6.50

tuna, whitefish, salmon, spicy miso paste

Naruto Roll

$10.50

crab, avocado, cucumber & masago wrapped with cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

California roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon

Red Hook Roll

$5.50

tempura flakes, crabstick, scallion, masago, mayo

Seaweed Salad Roll

$5.50

avocado, cucumber & seaweed salad

Special Eel Roll

$10.50

broiled eel & avocado wrapped with cucumber

Special Tuna Roll

$10.50

chopped tuna, yellowtail, scallion, avocado, masago

Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.00

broiled scallop, mayo w/Japanese chili pepper

Spicy Spider Roll

$10.50

soft shell crab with special topping

Spider Roll

$7.50

soft shell crab, cucumber

Tempura Roll

$7.00

shrimp tempura and mayo

Ume Shiso Roll

$4.50

sour plum paste, cucumber, mintleaf

Volcano Roll

$11.50

shrimp tempora, crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Salmon Rainbow Roll

$12.50

California roll filled with Masago wrapped with salmon

Tuna Rainbow Roll

$12.50

California Roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna

A La Carte

Albacore Tuna

$3.00

Botan Ebi (Large Shrimp)

$6.00

Crab Stick (Kani)

$2.25

Eel (Unagi)

$3.50

Egg (Tamago)

$2.50

Flying Fish Roe (Masago)

$4.00

Mackeral (Saba)

$3.00

Octopus (Tako)

$3.00

Red Snapper

$2.50

Salmon (Sake)

$3.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$5.00

Scallops (Hotate)

$3.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$2.50

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Squid (Ika)

$2.75
Tuna

Tuna

$3.25

White Tuna

$3.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$3.00

Side Orders

Large Miso

$5.00
Small Miso

Small Miso

$3.50

Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Ginger

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing large

$5.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Salad dressing small

$1.00

No Soy

Low Soy

Dessert

Mochi

$4.50

rice cake with red bean filling

Pocky Choco

$3.50

Sweet and spicy Japanese chips

$3.50

Utensils

Chopsticks

Fork

Spoon

Soysauce

Extra Soy

No Chopsticks

No Soy Sauce

No Ginger

Low Soy

No Salad

No Soup

Ankimo

$6.00

No Wasabi

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Melon Ramune

$3.50

Grape Ramune

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Sparkling Soda(sold Out)

$2.00

Calpico

$3.00

Sake (Must Show ID)

Ozeki Dry (180ml)

$6.50

(180ml) a dry sake with a refreshing fruity flavor and tastes best when served chilled

Chokara (300ml)

$10.00

(300ml) Junmai Dry Sake With A Crisp, Refreshing Finish Well-balanced and smooth.

Dasai Premium 45 (300ml)

$15.00

Chewy and full of body. Light honeydew aromas with the subtle sweetness of muscat grapes complemented by an undercurrent of crisp dryness. Reminiscent of white wine in the best possible way.

Kikkoman Plum Wine 750 Ml

$18.00

Beer (Must Show ID)

Kirin Ichiban Beer 12oz

$5.00

Japanese-style pilsner with a smooth, full-bodied and refreshing taste

Tea

Green Tea

$2.50

Green Tea Teacup Small

$3.50

Green Tea Teacup Large

$5.00

Wine (Must Show ID)

Barefoot Chardonnay (187ml)

$6.00

bright white wine with notes of crisp green apples, sweet peaches and highlights of honey and vanilla

Barefoot Pinot Grigio (187ml)

$6.00

A light-bodied classic with a crisp, bright finish

Red Wine

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

