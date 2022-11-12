- Home
Hana Sushi
117 Reviews
$$
7270 S Broadway
Red hook, NY 12571
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Boiled soy beans
Seaweed Salad
Hiyashi Wakame
Hijiki
Traditional cooked black seaweed
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Deep fried veggie spring rolls (8pc.)
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings (6pc)
Gyoza
Pan Fried Pork dumplings (5pc)
Tuna Tataki
Diced tuna, sesame oil, soy sauce, spice
Vegetable Tempura App
Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, cauliflower in tempura batter (6pc veg)
Shrimp Tempura App
Deep fried shrimp with sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash in tempura batter (3 pc. shrimp, 4 pc. veg)
Squid Karaage
Deep fried bread squid on a skewer (2pc.)
Kani Salad
Crabstick, cucumber, masago, mayo, scallions salad
Fried Gyoza
Deep Fried Pork Dumplings (5pc)
Fried Shumai
Deep Fried Pork Dumplings (5pc)
Ponsu Sauce
Sushi & Sashimi Dinners Comes With Soup and Salad
Sushi Regular
California roll; 1 piece of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, and white tuna
Sushi Deluxe
Tuna roll; 2 pieces of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, ikura, masago
Sashimi Regular
3 pieces each of tuna, red snapper, salmon, white tuna
Sashimi Deluxe
3 pieces each of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, albacore tuna
Sushi & Sashimi
Tuna roll sushi: tuna, red snapper, yellowtail, crab, shrimp, salmon, ikura, masago, sashimi: 3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 red snapper
Chirashi
Assorted fish & vegetables over a bowl of rice
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice
Unadon
Boiled eel over a bowl of sushi rice
Salmon Don
Maki (Roll Dinners) Comes With Soup and Salad
California Roll Dinner
3 crabstick and avocado rolls
Spicy California Roll Dinner
3 crabstick, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce rolls
Combination Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber, oshinko roll
Combination Roll
Tuna, california, salmon roll
Yankees Dinner
Eel and avocado roll, tempura roll, red hook roll
Mets Dinner
Spicy tuna, spicy cali, spicy salmon roll
Handroll Combination
Tuna, california, salmon, eel
Kitchen Dinner
Chicken Teriyaki
Pan fried chicken with teriyaki sauce served with rice Comes With Soup and Salad
Salmon Teriaki
Pan fried salmon with teriyaki sauce served with rice Comes With Soup and Salad
Beef Bowl
Teriyaki beef over rice with scallions and ginger Comes With Soup and Salad
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables in tempura battery served with rice (6 pc. shrimp, 6 pc. veg) Comes With Soup and Salad
Veggie Tempura Dinner
Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, and cauliflower in tempura batter (10pc. veg) Comes With Soup and Salad
Wakame Udon
Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed, scallions Comes With Salad
Tempura Udon
Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed, scallions,2 pieces shrimp tempura Comes With Salad
Party Trays
Hana (44 pieces)
44 pieces: 1 Tempura roll 1 Spider roll (soft shell crab) 2 Tuna roll 2 California roll (inside out) 1 California roll W/ Fish Eggs 1 Eel roll
Vegetarian (12 Vegetable Rolls)
12 vegetable rolls: Avocado Cucumber Oshinko (pickle) Kanpyo (squash) Yamagobo (carrot) Ume shiso (sour plum, mint, cucumber)
Sakura (47 pieces)
3 Tuna, 3 White Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail, 3 Eel, 2 Salmon Roll, 1 Volcano Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Tempura/Avocado Roll With Eel Sauce
Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)
California Roll (Inside Out)
Crab Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel & Avocado Roll( Inside Out)
Eel Roll
Kanpyo Roll
Natto Roll
Oshinko Roll.
Salmon & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)
Salmon & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll(inside Out)
Smoked Salmon Roll
Spicy California Roll (Inside Out)
Spicy Salmon Roll(inside Out)
Spicy Tuna Roll(inside Out)
Sweet Potato Roll (Inside Out)
Tuna & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)
Tuna & Cucumber Roll (Inside Out)
Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail W/ Scallion Roll
Spicy Yelow Roll(inside Out)
Futomaki
Vegetable Futomaki
Yamagobo Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna roll
Spicy tuna with tempura flakes
Spicy crunchy salmon roll
Spicy salmon with tempura flakes
Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll
broiled smoked salmon, dry bonito, cucumber, masago
Alligator Roll
shrimp tempura wrapped with eel & avocado
Christmas Roll
tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, cucumber, masago
Dynamite Roll
tuna, whitefish, salmon, spicy miso paste
Naruto Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber & masago wrapped with cucumber
Philadelphia Roll
cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber
Rainbow Roll
California roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon
Red Hook Roll
tempura flakes, crabstick, scallion, masago, mayo
Seaweed Salad Roll
avocado, cucumber & seaweed salad
Special Eel Roll
broiled eel & avocado wrapped with cucumber
Special Tuna Roll
chopped tuna, yellowtail, scallion, avocado, masago
Spicy Scallop Roll
broiled scallop, mayo w/Japanese chili pepper
Spicy Spider Roll
soft shell crab with special topping
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, cucumber
Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura and mayo
Ume Shiso Roll
sour plum paste, cucumber, mintleaf
Volcano Roll
shrimp tempora, crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Salmon Rainbow Roll
California roll filled with Masago wrapped with salmon
Tuna Rainbow Roll
California Roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna
A La Carte
Albacore Tuna
Botan Ebi (Large Shrimp)
Crab Stick (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Egg (Tamago)
Flying Fish Roe (Masago)
Mackeral (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Red Snapper
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Scallops (Hotate)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smoked Salmon
Squid (Ika)
Tuna
White Tuna
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Side Orders
Soft Drinks
Sake (Must Show ID)
Ozeki Dry (180ml)
(180ml) a dry sake with a refreshing fruity flavor and tastes best when served chilled
Chokara (300ml)
(300ml) Junmai Dry Sake With A Crisp, Refreshing Finish Well-balanced and smooth.
Dasai Premium 45 (300ml)
Chewy and full of body. Light honeydew aromas with the subtle sweetness of muscat grapes complemented by an undercurrent of crisp dryness. Reminiscent of white wine in the best possible way.
Kikkoman Plum Wine 750 Ml
Beer (Must Show ID)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7270 S Broadway, Red hook, NY 12571