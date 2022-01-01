A map showing the location of HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT 5006 J STREETView gallery

HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT 5006 J STREET

No reviews yet

5006 J STREET

SACRAMENTO, CA 95819

Sides & Salads

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep fried soft shell crab with ponzu sauce

Korokke

$8.50

2 pc. Deep fried potato and vegetable croquettes with tangy sauce

6 PC gyoza

$8.50

6 pc. Deep fried potstickers with ponzu sauce

2 PC Shrimp Temp

$7.00

2 pc.

2 PC Chicken Temp

$7.00

2 pc.

4 PC Veggie Temp

$7.00

4 pc.

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Deep fried tofu with sweet soy sauce

Oshitashi

$9.50

Boiled spinach with soy/sesame sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soy beans

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sunomono Salad (small)

$3.00

Cucumbers and bay shrimp with house vinegar dressing

Sunomono Salad (large)

$9.50

Cucumbers, carrots, and bay shrimp with house vinegar dressing

Dish up Salad

$4.50

Cabbage and carrots with house thousand island dressing

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, almonds, and fried wonton skins with house vinaigrette dressing

Sushi Rice

$4.00

3 PC Shrimp Temp

$10.75

Cabbage Tsukemono

$4.00

Donburi

Gyu Don

$15.50

Sliced beef, onions, and scallions over rice

Oyako Don

$15.50

Chicken, egg, onions, and scallions over rice

Katsu Don

$15.50

Deep fried pork cutlet, egg, onions, and scallions over rice

Udon

Beef Udon

$15.50

Sliced beef in broth with noodles

Oyako Udon

$15.50

Chicken and egg in broth with noodles

Tempura Udon

$16.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables in broth with noodles

Plain Udon

$13.50

Broth with noodles

Vegetable Tempura Udon

$16.00

Deep fried vegetables in broth with noodles

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.50

Charbroiled boneless chicken with sweet or spicy teriyaki sauce. Served with rice.

Yakitori

$16.50

Charbroiled skewered chicken and vegetables with sweet teriyaki sauce. Served with rice.

Butteryaki

$16.50

Boneless chicken cooked in butter and served with special hot mustard sauce. Served with rice.

Umani

$16.00

Chicken, onions, carrots, and green beans cooked in special sauce. Served with rice.

Sesame Chicken

$16.50

Deep fried boneless chicken with sweet sauce topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Chicken Katsu

$16.50

Deep fried panko crusted chicken with katsu sauce. Served with rice.

Pineapple Chicken

$16.50

Deep fried chicken with sweet and tangy pineapple sauce. Served with rice.

Mizutaki

$16.00

Chicken and vegetables cooked in broth served with ponzu. Served with rice.

Chicken Sukiyaki

$17.50

Chicken cooked with vegetables in sweet, savory sukiyaki broth. Served with rice.

Beef and Pork Entrees

Beef Teriyaki

$19.50

Charbroiled beef drizzled with sweet or spicy teriyaki sauce. Served with rice.

Gyoza Dinner

$15.50

Potstickers served with ponzu sauce. Served with rice.

Beef Sukiyaki

$17.50

Sliced beef with vegetables in sweet, savory sukiyaki broth. Served with rice.

Niku-Tofu

$17.50

Sliced beef, tofu, and onions cooked in sweet, savory broth. Served with rice.

Gyoza Nabe

$16.00

Potstickers and vegetables cooked in light broth served with ponzu sauce. Served with rice.

Tonkatsu

$16.50

Deep fried pork cutlet served with katsu sauce. Served with rice.

Tofu Sukiyaki

$17.00

Tofu with vegetables in sweet sukiyaki broth. Served with rice.

Tempura and Seafood

Shrimp Tempura

$17.50

Deep fried shrimp and mixed vegetables served with tempura sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Tempura

$17.50

Deep fried chicken and mixed vegetables served with tempura sauce. Served with rice.

Vegetable Tempura

$17.50

Deep fried assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce. Served with rice.

Saba

$16.50

Charbroiled mackerel with Choice of teriyaki sauce or shioyaki (salted). Served with rice.

Salmon

$19.00

Charbroiled fresh salmon with choice of teriyaki sauce or shioyaki (salted). Served with rice.

Combinations

Chicken Teriyaki + Tempura

$18.00

Chicken teriyaki with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Beef Teriyaki + Tempura

$19.50

Beef teriyaki with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Sesame Chicken + Tempura

$18.00

Sesame chicken with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Tonkatsu + Tempura

$17.50

Deep fried pork with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Sashimi + Tempura

$20.50

Sashimi (Tuna and Salmon) with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Salmon Teriyaki + Tempura

$20.50

Salmon teriyaki with vegetable and shrimp tempura and cucumber salad. Served with rice.

Salmon Teriyaki + Chikn Temp

$20.50

Box Dinners

Box A: Sesame Chicken, Beef Teriyaki, Fried Croquette

$20.50

Served with cucumber salad and rice

Box B: Chicken Katsu, Chicken Teriyaki, Fried Croquette

$19.50

Served with cucumber salad and rice

Box C: Shrimp Tempura, Butteryaki, Fried Croquette

$20.50

Served with cucumber salad and rice

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

2 pc. Mochi covered ice cream (choice of Kona coffee, mango, strawberry, vanilla, green tea, chocolate)

Sushi-Nigiri (2 PC)

Inari

$5.00

Cooked sweet tofu skin

Ebi (Boiled shrimp)

$5.00

Boiled shrimp

Binchow (Albacore)

$5.50

Albacore

Tobiko (Flying fish roe)

$6.50

Flying fish row

Sake (Fresh salmon)

$6.00

Fresh salmon

Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

Octopus

Unagi (Freshwater eel)

$6.50

Freshwater eel

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$6.00

Yellowtail

Hotate (Scallop)

$8.50

Scallop

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.50

Tuna

Kani (Snowcrab)

$6.50

Snowcrab

Ikura (Salmon roe)

$8.50

Salmon roe

Sushi Regular (7 pc. chef's choice nigiri)

$19.00

7 pc. chef's choice nigiri

Chirashi

Chirashi

$25.00

9 pc. assorted fish over sushi rice

Una-don

$27.50

Broiled eel served over steamed rice

Appetizers

Tsukemono

$8.00

Assorted Japanese pickled vegetables

Wakame Salad

$8.50

Seaweed salad

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$15.50

Fresh tuna with spicy sauce

Poke salad

$15.50

Hawaiian style marinated assorted fish

Tataki (7 PC)

$17.50

Sliced seared tuna with house ponzu sauce

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Assorted Sashimi

Sashimi Appetizer (5 PC)

$13.50

Choice of tuna, yellowtail, or fresh salmon

Sashimi Mix (6 PC)

$16.00

Mix of tuna, yellowtail, and fresh salmon

Santen (9 PC)

$22.50

Mix of tuna, yellowtail, and fresh salmon

Goten (15 PC)

$35.50

Assorted chef's choice fish

Rolls

California

$6.00

Imitation crab + Avocado

California Deluxe

$9.00

Snow crab + Avocado

Godzilla

$8.50

Deep fried yellowtail roll + Scallions + Spicy sauce

Philadelphia

$8.50

Fresh salmon + Avocado + Cream cheese

49ers

$10.00

Shrimp tempura + Red onion + Avocado + Sweet sauce

Vegetarian

$10.50

Assorted vegetables

Spicy Tempura

$11.50

Deep fried roll with spicy tuna and avocado + Spicy sauce

Adam

$15.50

Shrimp tempura + Imitation crab + Avocado + Scallions + Tobiko +Sauce

Dragon

$16.00

Shrimp tempura + Unagi + Tuna + Avocado +Tobiko+ Tempura Crust +Unagi Sauce

Rainbow

$16.00

Avocado + Imitation crab + Tuna + Fresh salmon + Yellowtail +Boiled Shrimp + Scallions + Tobiko + Sauce

Spicy Sammy

$16.00

Spicy tuna + Shrimp tempura + Unagi + Avocado +Scallions + Tobiko + Spicy Mayo

J Street Roll

$16.00

Spicy Imitation Crab + Cucumbers + Salmon + Tobiko + Green Onions

Tiger

$16.00

Unagi + Egg omelette + Imitation crab + Tuna + Fresh salmon + Yellowtail + Scallions +Tobiko + Sauce

Firestarter

$17.00

Spicy tuna + Tuna + Scallions + Spicy Mayo

Spider

$17.00

Soft shell crab + Boiled shrimp + Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Tobiko

Futomaki

$17.50

Sweet egg omelette + Vegetables

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Hamachi Roll

$6.50

Negihama

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Daikon Roll

$5.50

Shiitake Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Spicy Hamachi

$7.00

Spicy Salmon

$7.00

New Orleans

$8.50

Boiled shrimp, avocado, spicy sauce

Cucumber/Avocado

$6.00

Tuna/Avocado

$8.50

Salmon/Avocado

$8.50

Hamachi/Avocado

$8.50

Unagi/Avocado

$8.50

Ebi/Avocado

$8.50

Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Beer

Asahi (S)

$5.50

Asahi (L)

$8.50

Sapporo (S)

$5.50

Sapporo (L)

$8.50

Sapporo black

$8.50

Orion (L)

$8.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Wine

KJ Chardonnay Glass

$8.50

KJ Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

LA Crema Chardonnay Glass

$9.50

LA Crema Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Murphy SauvBlanc Glass

$7.50

Murphy SauvBlanc Bottle

$24.00

LA Crema Pinot Glass

$10.50

La Crema Pinot Bottle

$40.00

La Crema Rose Glass

$10.00

La Crema Rose Bottle

$38.00

Murphy Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Murphy Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50

Strawberry ramune

$3.50

Ramune

$3.50

Orange Sanpell

$3.50

itoen green ice tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Sake

Mizubasho

$18.00

Makiri

$18.00

Dassai

$16.00

Nigori

$9.00

Hot Sake (S)

$5.50

Hot Sake (L)

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
SERVING JAPANESE CUISINE SINCE 1978

