Ramen

HANANO RAMEN-HB

review star

No reviews yet

200 Main Street Unit 114

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN
BLACK GARLIC RAMEN
RED GARLIC RAMEN

APPETIZERS

PINK EDAMAME

$4.95

SPICY EDAMAME

$5.95

TAKOYAKI

$6.95

EGG ROLLS

$6.95

GYOZA

$6.95

STEAMED DUMPLING

$11.95

CRISPY CHICKEN

$6.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.95

HANANO BUN

$5.95

FRIED SIMILAR

$10.95

RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$11.95+

SPICY PORK FRIED RICE

$11.95+

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.95+

TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$11.95+

SPICY TUNA RICE BOWL

$11.95+

MOPO TOFU RICE BOWL

$12.95+

CHASHU DON RICE BOWL

$11.95+

EGG FRIED RICE

$7.95+

RAMEN

BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN

$12.95

VEGAN RAMEN

$13.95

DAN DAN MEN

$12.95

RED GARLIC RAMEN

$15.95

CHICKEN RAMEN

$12.95

BLACK GARLIC RAMEN

$15.95

EXTRA-TOPPINGS

DESSERT

MANGO MOCHI

$2.85

GREEN TEA MOCHI

$2.85

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

$2.85

VANILLA MOCHI

$2.85

COOKIE MOCHI

$2.85

COFFEE MOCHI

$2.85

SODA DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

CALPICO DRINKS

ORIGINAL CALPICO

$3.25

STRAWBERRY CALPICO

$3.25

PEACH CALPICO

$3.25

LYCHEE CALPICO

$3.25

MATCHA

MATCHA MILK TEA

$4.95

ORIGINAL MATCHA

$4.95

MILK TEA

THAI MILK TEA

$4.95

HOKKAIDO MILK TEA

$4.95

TARO MILK TEA

$4.95

ROSE MILK TEA

$4.95

BREWED GALAXY

ROSE BREWED GALAXY

$4.95

PEACH BREWED GALAXY

$4.95

MANGO BREWED GALAXY

$4.95

HOT TEA

KYOTO MATCHA HOT TEA

$4.95

ROASTED TWIG HOT TEA

$4.95

GENMAICHA HOT TEA

$4.95

GREEN KUKICHA HOT TEA

$4.95

DRAFT BEER

Sapporo

$6.95+

Asahi

$6.95+

Kirin

$6.95+

SAKES

HOUSE SAKE

$7.95

JUNMAI GINJO SAKE

$12.95

BLOODY MARY MIX SAKE

$5.95

MANGO SAKE

$5.95

PASSION PEACH SAKE

$5.95

MARGARITA SAKE

$5.95

PINACOLADA SAKE

$5.95

PEACH SAKE

$5.95

WINE

BLACK OAK CABERNET SAUV

$6.95

BV COASTAL PG

$6.95+

BISTRO PG

$6.95+

AMELI BLANCO

$6.95+

BERINGER SAUV BLANC

$6.95+

Sushi Roll

California Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Philly Roll

$10.95

Las Vegas Roll

$11.95

Crunchy Roll

$12.95

Spicy Amazon

$12.95

Veggie Crunchy Roll

$12.95

AVOCADO ROLL

$12.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Main Street Unit 114, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

