Han's Banh Mi and Pho 5694 Nolensville Pike

review star

No reviews yet

5694 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Popular Items

Beef Pho Noodle Soup
Asian BBQ Pork Banh Mi
Fried Egg Rolls (2)

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Lemongrass Beef Banh Mi

$8.50

Steak strips seared with lemongrass and white onions, served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Signature Pork Banh Mi

$7.25

A special house signature. This dish has leaner pork cuts that is pan seared with five spice seasoning and then mildly stew to soften the meat texture. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Asian BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$7.25

Smoky chargrilled BBQ pork shoulder slices, served on in-house baked bread Vietnamese baguette (Banh Mi). Come with cucumber, house mayo, pate, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot.

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$7.25

Chargrilled sliced chicken breast glazed with house honey BBQ sauce, served with in-house baked Vietnamese baguette (Banh Mi). Come with cucumber, house mayo, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot (No Pate).

Combination Banh Mi

$7.25

A combination of cold cut sandwich and char siu pork. The soft texture of cold cut combined with sweet and savory char siu pork made for a very unique combination. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Cold Cut Banh Mi

$7.25

This sandwich comes with a layer of pork ham and smoked pork head cheese. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Char Siu Banh Mi

$7.25

Chinese infused Vietnamese roast pork. Red in color and sweet in taste that offers a very unique flavor. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Vegetarian Tofu Banh Mi

$7.25

Lightly fried Tofu pan seared with chopped lemongrass and glazed with in house sweet honey sauce. Served on French infused Vietnamese baguette that is made fresh everyday. Banh mi comes with optional garnishes.

Nashville Hot Chicken Banh Mi

$8.50

It's Han's version of Nashville hot chicken that is served with fresh baked Banh Mi and fresh veggies, creating a surprising balance that honor both the Nashville signature and Vietnamese fusion cuisines.

Beef Stew with Banh Mi

$10.00

Our beef stew soup with beef chunks and carrot served with our in house baguette (2).

Noodle

Beef Pho Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.

Chicken Pho Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.

Vegan Pho

$14.00

Vegetable broth served with rice noodle, carrot, broccoli, tofu and mushrooms. A vegan take on the traditional hearty Vietnamese Pho

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)

$14.00

A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00

A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Fresh made vermicelli, pickled veggies and house made vegetarian fish sauce, can be served with choice of Asian BBQ Pork, Chargrilled Chicken, Lemongrass Tofu or Pan Toss Shrimp.

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$14.00

Slow cooked braised beef in vegetable stew served with clear glass noodle or egg noodle.

Small Dishes

Fried Egg Rolls (2)

$5.00

Golden fried rolls that was wrapped in flour paper with pork and veggies.

Street Food Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sticky Rice served with slices of Chinese sausage, pork rolls, fried onions and shrimp.

Grilled Bagguette with Salt Chili

$6.00

Toasted sweet buttered Banh Mi that are chopped up and served with sliced pork rolls, Japanese Mayo, and chili sauce.

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.25

Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.25

Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$6.50

Beef Spring Rolls (2)

$6.50

Rice Plate

Lemongrass Beef Rice Plate

$10.00

Sweet and savory lemongrass seared beef served with white rice.

Asian BBQ Pork Rice Plate

$10.00

Sweet and savory Asian BBQ Pork that is glazed with special house honey sauce. Served on white rice with lettuce, pickled daikon and house fish sauce.

Asian BBQ Chicken Rice Plate

$10.00

Signature Drinks

Black Sugar Crema Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea

$6.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Midnight Oolong (Tiger Sugar Oolong)

$6.25

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.25

Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00

Earl Gray Milk Tea

$5.00

Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Hojicha Milk Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.00

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Fruit Tea

Rose Fruit Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.75

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.75

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lavender Fruit Tea

$4.75

Ginger Fruit Tea

$4.75

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.75

Honeydew Fruit Tea

$4.75

Guava Fruit Tea

$4.75

Signature Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.75

Peach Lemonade

$5.75

Mango Lemonade

$5.75

Guava Lemonade

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Vietnamese foods and a wide selection of boba teas.

Website

Location

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

