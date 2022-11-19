Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Hancock Tavern

411 Reviews

$$

668 Hancock Street

Quincy, MA 02170

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Irish Tater Tots

$12.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tavern Combo Platter

$16.00

Warm Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Wing Dings

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chili

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Pizza

Panned Pizza

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Gold Fever Pizza

$13.00

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Italian Pizza

$16.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Big Bill Burger

$16.00

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Fried Pickle Burger

$16.00

Montreal Burger

$16.00

Nantucket Burger

$16.00

Spicy Buffalo Burger

$16.00

Steakhouse Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Fish

$12.00

Gobbler

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Kevbo

$14.00

Pastrami

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Steak Tip Sub

$17.00

Tuna

$10.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Entrees

Baked Scrod

$17.00

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Joe O' Combo

$20.00

Prime Rib

$23.00

Only available Thursday-Sunday after 4:30pm, while supplies last.

Steak and Turkey Tip Combo

$21.00

Steak Tips

$21.00

Turkey Tips

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids: Burger

$9.00

Kids: Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids: Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids: Hotdog

$9.00

Kids: Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids: Penne

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.50

Broccoli

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Specials

Appetizer Special

$15.00

Special # 1 BAKED

$20.00

Special # 1 FRIED

$20.00

Special # 2

$18.00

Special # 3

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

668 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170

Directions

