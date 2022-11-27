Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails 367 3rd Avenue
999 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
367 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Photos coming soon!