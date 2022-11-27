A map showing the location of Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails 367 3rd AvenueView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails 367 3rd Avenue

999 Reviews

$$

367 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Handcraft Burger

Starters

Burrata & Prosciutto

$19.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Hummus

$12.00

Handcraft Nachos

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Brussels Basket

$11.00

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Pork Skewers

$14.00

Dynamite Poppers

$12.00

Mushroom & Brie Flatbread

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Gumbo

$14.00

Salads

Elote Caesar

$16.00

Chopped Kale Salad

$17.00

Bistro Salad

$17.00

Handhelds

Steakhouse Burger

$21.00

Handcraft Burger

$17.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Fried FIsh Po Boy

$21.00

Farmhouse Burger

$21.00

OG Smash Burger

$17.00

Roast Beef Po Boy

$18.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$19.00

BLT

$16.00

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Large Plates

Steak Frites

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Grandma's Meatballs

$21.00

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Gumbo

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Boozy Brunch

$25.00

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.00

Churro Funnel Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Beignets

$6.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$2.50

C

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Crunch

$12.00

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Mash Potato

$9.00Out of stock

Small Fries

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

House Ranch Slaw

$6.00

NYE

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Out of stock

Mushroom & Brie Flatbread

$15.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Brussels Basket

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hummus

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Short Rib Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Mini Cubanos

$15.00Out of stock

Truffle Tots

$10.00

NYE Open Bar

$75.00

Brunch Starters

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Biscuit Basket

$7.00

Guac & chips

$10.00

Elote Caesar

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Manila Skewers

$14.00

Hummus

$12.00

Pretzel

$14.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Flatbread

$15.00

Handcraft Nachos

$15.00

Wings 6pc

$13.00

Wings 12pc

$21.00

Burrata & Prosciutto

$19.00

Brunch Favorites

Prosciutto & Eggs

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Salmon Benny

$17.00

Florentine Omelet

$16.00

Short Rib Hash

$16.00

Croque Madame

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Handcraft Burger

$15.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Smothered Biscuits

$15.00

Boozy Brunch

$25.00

Gumbo

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Brunch Sides

Hash Browns

$8.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Heritage Pork Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Plain Waffle

$10.00

BITES

Handcraft Nachos V

$15.00

Guacamole V

$10.00

Gumbo

$14.00

Hummus V

$12.00

Dynamite Poppers (3) V

$12.00

Charred Shishito Peppers V

$14.00

Mac and Cheese V

$16.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Manila Skewers (3)

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Bang Bang V

$13.00

Birria Tacos (3)

$15.00

Chicken & Waffle 2 Sliders

$14.00

Short Rib Sliders (3)

$12.00

Baby Got Macs (3)

$12.00

BBQ Pork Sliders (3)

$12.00

Wings 6pc

$13.00

Wings 12pc

$21.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Wings 24

$37.00

Chicken & waffle 4 sliders

$24.00

Short Rib sliders (6)

$20.00

Baby got Mac (6)

$20.00

BBQ Pork Sliders (6)

$20.00

NOLA Drinks

Dat Hurricane

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sazarac

$10.00

A 'La Louisiane

$10.00

Buckets

$25.00

Beer Pitcher

$25.00

Jameson Shots

$10.00

Boilermakers

$12.00

LadyVooDoo

$12.00

Sugar Momma

$12.00

Basic Beach

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

367 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hill and Bay
orange star3.8 • 874
581 2nd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Tavern 29 - 47 East 29th Street
orange star4.0 • 178
47 East 29th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Sabai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,440
432 Park Ave S New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Tara Rose - 384 Third Ave
orange star4.5 • 440
384 Third Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
ilili-NYC
orange starNo Reviews
236 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Thyme Bar
orange star1.0 • 1
20 WEST 23RD STREET New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Sticky's Finger Joint - Catering
orange star4.4 • 3,471
33 E 33rd St New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - Murray Hill
orange star4.4 • 3,471
484 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Baby Bo's Cantina - NYC
orange star4.1 • 780
627 2nd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Sunflower Gramercy
orange star4.6 • 477
335 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Tara Rose - 384 Third Ave
orange star4.5 • 440
384 Third Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Meatpacking District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston