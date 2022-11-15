Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

735 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Handcraft Mac
Cornmeal Hush Puppies

All Day

Chips And Guacamole

$9.00
50/50 Wings

50/50 Wings

$11.00+
Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00
Cast Iron Shrimp

Cast Iron Shrimp

$18.00

Warm Cheese Dip

$14.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$12.00
Cornmeal Hush Puppies

Cornmeal Hush Puppies

$13.00
Handcraft Mac

Handcraft Mac

$14.00
Flatbread

Flatbread

$15.00

Pimento Chz Fries

$9.00

Cast Iron Street Corn

$12.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00
Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Handcraft Salad

$14.00
"Chef's Salad"

"Chef's Salad"

$21.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00
O.G.

O.G.

$17.00
The Carolina

The Carolina

$18.00
The French Dip

The French Dip

$20.00

Steak Hoagie

$19.00Out of stock
Gnocchi Primavera

Gnocchi Primavera

$20.00
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$19.00

Grain Bowl with grilled Chicken added

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00
Handcraft Chip Shop

Handcraft Chip Shop

$22.00
Lemon Chicken Caprese

Lemon Chicken Caprese

$26.00
Char Grilled Sirloin

Char Grilled Sirloin

$32.00Out of stock

SIDE Fries

$6.00

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SIDE Grits

$6.00

SIDE Marble Potatoes

$6.00

SIDE Salad

$6.00

SIDE Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

SIDE Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Brunch Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Croque Monsieur

$16.00Out of stock

Croque Madame

$18.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00Out of stock

HC Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00Out of stock

Brunch Chicken Sammy

$16.00Out of stock

Street Corn

$12.00Out of stock

OPEN FOOD

DESSERT

Seasonal Cobbler

Seasonal Cobbler

$11.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

KIDS Tenders

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$10.00

DOGS

Burger Bowl

$5.00

Chicken Bowl

$5.00

Egg Bowl

$5.00

BRUNCH

Brunch Bloody

$7.00

Brunch Screwdriver

$7.00

Brunch Mimosa

$7.00

Carafe Bloody

$19.00

Carafe Screwdriver

$19.00

Carafe Mimosa

$19.00

Biscuit Basket

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Handcraft Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fully Stacked

$15.00

Your Killin Me Smalls

$14.00

Big Apple

$14.00

I'll Be Your Huckleberry

$14.00

Pretend Like its the Weekend

$14.00

Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

Chicken Stack

$17.00

O.G.

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Handcraft Mac

$14.00

Smoked Hash

$17.00

Nitty Gritty

$16.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Side Two Sunny Eggs

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Berries

$8.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Aqua Panna Still Bottle 1 LTR

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle 1 LTR

$6.00

Athletic NA IPA

$4.00

Omission NA

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemon-Lime Soda

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Handcraft Ginger Beer

$4.00

Handcraft Tonic

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails image
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails image

