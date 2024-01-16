Restaurant info

After an exhilarating adventure, make your way to The Handle Bar + Kitchen to unwind and indulge in a relaxed dining experience. Our menu boasts a diverse selection, catering to various tastes and preferences. Whether you’re craving mouthwatering fish tacos, vegan options, or savoring a high-quality West Virginia-made brat, we have options that will satisfy your appetite. Thirsty? Discover our ever-changing lineup of fresh craft beers, always on tap. Additionally, our coolers are stocked with an array of exceptional local West Virginia brews, ensuring you have plenty of choices to quench your thirst. The inviting ambiance of our Biergarten provides ample space for your group to gather and enjoy your meal. With picnic tables and an inviting fire pit, we create an atmosphere that welcomes you to linger and savor the moment. Join us at The Handle Bar + Kitchen for a memorable dining experience that perfectly complements your adventure-filled day.