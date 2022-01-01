Main picView gallery

Temaki Bar 575 S Coast Highway 101

No reviews yet

575 S Coast Highway 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Gochujang Mayo, Scallion

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Avocado, Scallion, Sweet Soy, Chipotle Aioli

Yellowtail Special Sashimi

$12.00

Yuzu Kosho, Scallion, Serrano, Ponzu

Edamame

$6.00

Tajin, Roasted Garlic, Smoked Sea Salt, Lemon

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Spicy Tuna or Salmon, Spicy Aioli, Nori Furikake

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Beef Tataki

$9.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Nigiri

Nigiri Salmon

$6.00

Brown butter, Smoked Salt, Lime Scallion, Nikiri

Nigiri Yellotail

$6.00

Yuzu Marmalade, Serrano, Yuzu Sauce

Nigiri Stripped Seabass

$6.00

Truffle, Marinated mushroom, Matsutake Soy Glaze

Nigiri Albacore

$6.00

Mango Salsa, Chipotle, Cilantro

Nigiri Eel

$8.00

Seared Wagyu, Uni, Nikiri

Nigiri Shrimp

$6.00

Nigiri Yellowfin Tuna

$6.50

Nigiri Bluefin Tuna Toro

$8.00

Nigiri Uni

$18.00Out of stock

Nigiri Specialty

$18.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Salmon

$6.00

New Zealand

Sashimi Yellowtail

$6.00

Australia

Sashimi Striped Seabass

$6.00

Mexico

Sashimi Albacore

$6.00

Fiji

Sashimi Yellowfin Tuna

$6.50

Mexico

Sashimi Bluefin Tuna Toro

$8.00

Mexico

Sashimi Uni

$18.00Out of stock

California

Sashimi Eel

$8.00

Sashimi Shrimp

$6.00

Cutrolls- 8pc

Moonlight Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna, Shiso, Bubu Arare

Lobsta Queen Roll

$12.00

Lobster, Caviar, Crispy Onion

Hans & Frans Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Protein Roll, Crab, Tuna, Salmon

The Kook Roll

$9.00

Cali, Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

The Lilith Roll

$9.00

Avocado & Cucumber

West Coast Philly Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Everything Spice, Cashew Cream Cheese

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Temaki Sauce

$0.50

Yuzukosho

$0.50

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Phuture Wtr

$4.00

Perrier

$6.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
575 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

