Hands On Thai & Sushi Iriving Park
$
5056 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60641
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
Goma-E
broiled spinach with sesame peanut sauce
Shrimp Shumai
choice of fried or steamed shrimp dumplings served with shoyu
Crab Rangoon
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Gyoza
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
Takoyaki
fried Japanese octopus balls topped with sweet soy sauce, mayo, scallion ,dry seaweed, bonito flakes
Tod-Mun
Thai style fried spicy fish cake served with cucumber, peanuts, sweet chili sauce
Bangkok Wings
fried chicken wings, scallion served sweet chili sauce
Meaty Egg Rolls
ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce
Veggie Egg Rolls
cabbage, carrot, shitake and glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce
Tofu Frito
fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Satay
served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Calamari
fried squid and onion served with sweet chili sauce, sliced lime
Fireball
deep-fried stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce
Salmon and Spinach
salmon, spinach, wrapped with wonton skin served with sweet sour sauce
Soup
Miso Soup
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
Spinach Wonton Soup
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu, spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
Tom Kha Soup
chicken, coconut milk, kaffir, lime juice, galangal, mushroom, peas, carrot, cilantro
Tom Yum Soup
shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro
Salad
Cucumber Salad
cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing
Seaweed Salad
seaweed, cucumber, crab stick, masago
Asian House Salad
spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing
Sunomono Salad
octopus, shrimp, crab stick, masago, seaweed, cucumber, with ponzu sauce
Hands On Salad
seared marinated tuna, mixed greens, carrot, cashew, avocado, red onion with miso dressing
Thai Spicy Salad
spicy squid or beef salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and cilantro
Fried Rice
Classic Fried Rice
stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
Basil Fried Rice
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ basil, egg, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean
Hawaiian Fried Rice
stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple
Thai Crab Fried Rice
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
Noodles
Crazy Noodles
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, egg, carrot, bean sprout topped w/ sriracha sauce
Drunken Noodles
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
Lard Narr
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ flat noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, baby corn in gravy sauce
Pad See Eiw
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
Pad Thai
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
Pad Woon Sen
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli
Yakisoba
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
Rice Dish
Basil Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with eggplant, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean, basil
Broccoli Lover Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with broccoli
Cashew Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with cashew nut, baby corn, bell pepper, pineapple, scallion, carrot, onion
Garlic Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with fresh garlic, steamed broccoli, carrot, peas
Ginger Entrée
fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, mushroom
Mixed Veggie Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with cabbage, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom
Mongolian Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with bell pepper, scallion, carrot, onion topped with sesame seeds&crispy vermicelli
Orange Chicken Entree
sliced chicken breast tempura , pineapple, bell pepper, onion, scallion, baby corn, peas&carrot in house special sauce
Rama Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce topped w/peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, sesame seed
Curry Dish
Green Curry
green bean, bell pepper, carrot, kaffir, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk
Mussaman Curry
potato, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut, coconut milk
Panang Curry
peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
Red Curry
egg plant, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk
Chefs Bowl
No Mercy Seafood
stir-fried mixed seafood in sweet chili paste, basil, bell pepper, eggplant, peppercorn, baby corn, carrot
Ocean Butter Garlic
stir-fried mixed seafood in butter garlic sauce, mushroom, broccoli
Traditional Tom Yum Udon
Japanese wheat udon noodle with shrimp, bean sprout, cilantro,ground peanuts, lime, crispy wonton, tomato in tom yum broth
Teriyaki
(choice of tofu tempura or grilled chicken+$3, beef+$5, shrimp+$7, salmon+$8)served with miso soup, steamed veggie
Classic Maki
Alaska Maki (8pcs)
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado
Asparagus Tempura Maki (8pcs)
asparagus tempura, sweet soy sauce
Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)
avocado and cucumber
Avocado Maki (8pcs)
avocado
Black & White Maki (8pcs)
super white tuna, shitake
Broccolli Tempura Maki (8pcs)
broccoli tempura, sweet soy sauce
California Maki (8pcs)
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
Crunchy Spicy Tako Maki (5pcs)
octopus, masago, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, scallion, chili oil, tempura flake
Futo Maki (5pcs)
crab stick, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, tamago, shitake
Hangover Maki (5pcs)
salmon, white fish, masago, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo, avocado, chili oil, lime juice
Hawaiian Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)
spicy tuna, jalapeno, mango wrapped with red tobiko
Japanese Bagel Maki (5pcs)
salmon, cream cheese, scallion
Mango Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)
mango, avocado and cucumber
Negi Hamachi Maki (8pcs)
yellowtail, scallion
Philly Maki (8pcs)
smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Sake Avocado Maki (8pcs)
salmon and avocado
Sake Maki (8pcs)
salmon
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Spicy Blue Crab Maki (8pcs)
blue crab meat, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, avocado
Spicy Sake Maki (8pcs)
fresh salmon, spicy mayo, scallion, masago, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)
tuna, spicy mayo, scallion, masago, cucumber
Spider Maki (8pcs)
soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, mayo, cucumber, sweet soy sauce
Sweet Potato Tempura Maki (8pcs)
sweet potato tempura, mayo, sweet soy sauce
Tekka Maki (8pcs)
tuna
Tuna Avocado Maki (8pcs)
tuna and avocado
UNA-Q Maki (8pcs)
unagi, cucumber, sweet soy sauce
Triple S Maki (5pcs)
Smoked Salmon Skin, masago, cucumber, avocado topped with sweet soy sauce
White Castle Maki (5pcs)
white fish, masago, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, scallion, chili oil, tempura flake
Poke Bowl
Bibimbap Poké
Korean style dish with marinated shitake, seaweed salad, bean sprout, oshinko, and fried egg over rice served with gochujang sauce
Kabayaki Unagi Poké
Japanese style barbeque eel topped with sweet soy sauce, avocado
Zuke Sake Poké
seared smoked salmon topped with avocado, raisin and wasabi mayo
Salmon Mango Poké
seasoned salmon with mango, masago, scallion topped with red tobiko
Aloha Tuna Poké
Hawaiian style seasoned tuna with masago, scallion, topped with cashew nut and pineapple
Nigiri & Sashimi
Tamago
Japanese sweet omelet
Ebi
cooked shrimp
Ika
squid
Izumedai
premium tilapia
Kanikama
crabstick
Masago
smelt fish roe
Saba
mackerel
Tako
octopus
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Escolar
super white tuna
Hamachi
yellowtail
Ikura
salmon roe
Maguro
yellowfin tuna
Sake
Atlantic salmon
Smoked Sake
smoked salmon
Unagi
freshwater eel
Spicy Tuna
gunkan style spicy tuna
Hotate Gai
scallop
Signature Maki
Pattaya Maki (8pcs)
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago topped with cilantro, chili paste and lime juice
Caterpillar Maki (8pcs)
eel, white fish, tempura flake topped with avocado, tobiko, sweet soy sauce
Dragon Maki (8pcs)
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, mayo topped with avocado, eel, sweet soy sauce
Mad House Makki (6pcs)
deep fried roll with spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallion, asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce
Volcano Maki (8pcs)
smoked salmon, white fish, masago, crab stick, avocado, tempura flake, spicy mayo
Blackhawks Maki (8pcs)
smoked salmon, sweet potato tempura, tobiko, tempura flake, cream cheese topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, and scallion
Rainbow Maki (8pcs)
California maki topped with assorted fish
Machu Picchu Maki (8pcs)
spicy salmon, asparagus tempura, tamago wrapped around with fresh salmon and topped with spicy mayo, crispy crab stick, tempura flake
Angry Dragon Maki (8pcs)
shrimp tempura, eel, jalapeno, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Pyramid Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)
[JUMBO ROLL] shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, scallion, sriracha, cashew, cream cheese, avocado wrapped around with tempura flake and topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce
Golden Gate Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)
[JUMBO ROLL] tuna, hamachi, scallion, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado wrapped around with tobiko, tempura flake and topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, sriracha
Hi-Tempt Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)
[JUMBO ROLL] Asparagus, Broccoli, Shitake, Sweet Potato Tempura ,Tempura flakes topped with Sweet soy sauce and Nori flakes
Stonehenge Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)
10 pieces [Jumbo roll] Spicy. Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, crab stick, asparagus, crumbs, masago, scallion, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce and chili oil.
Platters
Sushi Solo
choice of spicy tuna maki or california maki with maguro nigiri, sake nigiri, escolar nigiri, hamachi nigiri, ebi nigiri served with miso soup
Sushi Duo
choice of spicy tuna maki or california maki with 2 maguro nigiri, 2 sake nigiri, 2 escolar nigiri, 2 hamachi nigiri, 2 ebi nigiri served with miso soup
Sashimi Solo
12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and a side of sushi rice, miso soup
Sashimi Duo
18 pcs of assorted fresh fish and a side of sushi rice, miso soup
Side
Desserts
Location's Special - Appetizers
Location's Special - Signature Dish
Ducky Becky
marinated sliced duck breast, sauteed ginger w/ carrot, shitake, onion, scallion, bell pepper
Tispy Tilapia
Premium Tilapia Tempura, bell peper, onion, scalion, baby corn, carrot in house-made spicy sweet&sour sauce
Heartless Seafood Udon
Stir-fry Japanese style wheat Udon noodle with Mixed Seafood, Thai Chili peppers, Bamboo shoot, basil, carrot, onion and bell pepper in the brown sauce
Location's Special - Signature Maki
Great Wall of China Maki (8pcs)
salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, smoked salmon skin, spicy mayo, cilantro, scallion
Leaning Tower of Pisa Maki (8pcs)
soft shell crab, smoked salmon, masago, crumbs, avocado, fried ginger, black pepper sauce
Mount Everest Maki (8pcs)
spinach, avocado, crumbs, eel, cucumber, cream cheese, sweet soy sauce
Roman Colosseum Maki (8pcs)
seared spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, white fish, lime juice
Fire Godzilla Maki (8pcs)
salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, fried garlic bonito flakes, tempura flakes, sweet soy sauce
Location's Special - Platters & Combo
(Tray)Appetizers
(Tray)Crab Rangoon30pcs
[Serves 10 : 30pcs]crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
(Tray)Edamame
[Serves 10] Japanese Soy beans, Salt
(Tray)Bangkok Wings30pcs
[Serves 10:30pcs] fried chicken wings, scallion served sweet chili sauce
(Tray)Meaty Egg Rolls30pcs
[Serves 10:30pcs] ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce
(Tray)Chicken Satay24pcs
[Serves 10 : 24pcs] served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
(Tray)Veggie Egg Rolls30pcs
[Serves 10 : 30pcs] served with sweet and sour sauce
(Tray)Gyoza30pcs
[serves 10:30pcs] choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
(Tray)Hot Entrees
Basil Entree
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] eggplant, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean, basil
Cashew Entree
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] cashew nut, baby corn, bell pepper, pineapple, scallion, carrot, onion
Ginger Entree
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, mushroom
Mixed Veggie Entree
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] cabbage, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom
Panang Curry
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
Mussaman Curry
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] potato, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut, coconut milk
Green Curry
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] green bean, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk
Red Curry
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] egg plant, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk
(Tray)Signature Maki
Maki Set A Tray64pcs
[64pcs] An assortment of classic sushi rolls including veggie roll, spicy roll, classic roll, and crispy roll.
Maki Set B Tray96pcs
[96pcs] An assortment of sushi rolls and specialty rolls including signature roll, classic roll, veggie roll.
Maki Set C Tray256pcs
[256pcs] An assortment of sushi rolls and specialty rolls including signature roll, classic roll, veggie roll.
Nigiri & Sashimi Tray40+40pcs
[80pcs] An assortment of nigiri (small beds of rice topped w/ raw fish) and sashimi (raw fish).
(Tray)Rice & Noodles
(Tray)Pad Thai
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
(Tray)Pad See Eiw
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot
(Tray)Yakisoba
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
(Tray)Classic Fried Rice
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
(Tray)Hawaiian Fried Rice
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple
(Tray)Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Hands On is proud to bring you a contemporary style of thai and sushi within the comfort of a neighborhood restaurant. We represent the new generation waiting to take your dining experience to the next level.
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641