Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Hands On Thai & Sushi Iriving Park

1,759 Reviews

$

5056 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Classic Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

steamed Japanese soy beans, salt

Goma-E

Goma-E

$5.80

broiled spinach with sesame peanut sauce

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50+

choice of fried or steamed shrimp dumplings served with shoyu

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.50+

crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50+

choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50+

fried Japanese octopus balls topped with sweet soy sauce, mayo, scallion ,dry seaweed, bonito flakes

Tod-Mun

Tod-Mun

$7.50+

Thai style fried spicy fish cake served with cucumber, peanuts, sweet chili sauce

Bangkok Wings

Bangkok Wings

$8.95

fried chicken wings, scallion served sweet chili sauce

Meaty Egg Rolls

Meaty Egg Rolls

$6.00+

ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.50+

cabbage, carrot, shitake and glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce

Tofu Frito

Tofu Frito

$6.00

fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$9.80

fried squid and onion served with sweet chili sauce, sliced lime

Fireball

Fireball

$8.20

deep-fried stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce

Salmon and Spinach

Salmon and Spinach

$9.50

salmon, spinach, wrapped with wonton skin served with sweet sour sauce

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

soft tofu, seaweed, scallion

Spinach Wonton Soup

Spinach Wonton Soup

$6.95

chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu, spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$6.95

chicken, coconut milk, kaffir, lime juice, galangal, mushroom, peas, carrot, cilantro

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.15

shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro

Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

seaweed, cucumber, crab stick, masago

Asian House Salad

Asian House Salad

$6.95

spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$9.75

octopus, shrimp, crab stick, masago, seaweed, cucumber, with ponzu sauce

Hands On Salad

Hands On Salad

$10.55

seared marinated tuna, mixed greens, carrot, cashew, avocado, red onion with miso dressing

Thai Spicy Salad

Thai Spicy Salad

$11.55

spicy squid or beef salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and cilantro

Fried Rice

Classic Fried Rice

Classic Fried Rice

$11.55

stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

stir-fried your choice of meat w/ basil, egg, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean

Hawaiian Fried Rice

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple

Thai Crab Fried Rice

Thai Crab Fried Rice

$15.95

stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime

Noodles

Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles

$11.85

stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, egg, carrot, bean sprout topped w/ sriracha sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.95

stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil

Lard Narr

Lard Narr

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat w/ flat noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, baby corn in gravy sauce

Pad See Eiw

Pad See Eiw

$11.75

stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$11.95

stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$11.95

stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout

Rice Dish

Basil Entrée

Basil Entrée

$12.55

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with eggplant, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean, basil

Broccoli Lover Entrée

Broccoli Lover Entrée

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with broccoli

Cashew Entrée

Cashew Entrée

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with cashew nut, baby corn, bell pepper, pineapple, scallion, carrot, onion

Garlic Entrée

Garlic Entrée

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with fresh garlic, steamed broccoli, carrot, peas

Ginger Entrée

Ginger Entrée

$12.25

fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, mushroom

Mixed Veggie Entrée

Mixed Veggie Entrée

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with cabbage, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom

Mongolian Entrée

Mongolian Entrée

$12.25

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce with bell pepper, scallion, carrot, onion topped with sesame seeds&crispy vermicelli

Orange Chicken Entree

Orange Chicken Entree

$12.55

sliced chicken breast tempura , pineapple, bell pepper, onion, scallion, baby corn, peas&carrot in house special sauce

Rama Entrée

Rama Entrée

$12.55

stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce topped w/peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, sesame seed

Curry Dish

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.25

green bean, bell pepper, carrot, kaffir, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk

Mussaman Curry

Mussaman Curry

$12.25

potato, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut, coconut milk

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$12.25

peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.25

egg plant, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk

Chefs Bowl

No Mercy Seafood

No Mercy Seafood

$19.95

stir-fried mixed seafood in sweet chili paste, basil, bell pepper, eggplant, peppercorn, baby corn, carrot

Ocean Butter Garlic

Ocean Butter Garlic

$19.95

stir-fried mixed seafood in butter garlic sauce, mushroom, broccoli

Traditional Tom Yum Udon

Traditional Tom Yum Udon

$15.95

Japanese wheat udon noodle with shrimp, bean sprout, cilantro,ground peanuts, lime, crispy wonton, tomato in tom yum broth

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$12.95

(choice of tofu tempura or grilled chicken+$3, beef+$5, shrimp+$7, salmon+$8)served with miso soup, steamed veggie

Classic Maki

Alaska Maki (8pcs)

Alaska Maki (8pcs)

$8.95

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado

Asparagus Tempura Maki (8pcs)

Asparagus Tempura Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

asparagus tempura, sweet soy sauce

Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)

Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)

$7.00

avocado and cucumber

Avocado Maki (8pcs)

Avocado Maki (8pcs)

$6.75

avocado

Black & White Maki (8pcs)

Black & White Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

super white tuna, shitake

Broccolli Tempura Maki (8pcs)

Broccolli Tempura Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

broccoli tempura, sweet soy sauce

California Maki (8pcs)

California Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber

Crunchy Spicy Tako Maki (5pcs)

Crunchy Spicy Tako Maki (5pcs)

$8.95

octopus, masago, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, scallion, chili oil, tempura flake

Futo Maki (5pcs)

Futo Maki (5pcs)

$8.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, tamago, shitake

Hangover Maki (5pcs)

Hangover Maki (5pcs)

$10.50

salmon, white fish, masago, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo, avocado, chili oil, lime juice

Hawaiian Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)

Hawaiian Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)

$10.25

spicy tuna, jalapeno, mango wrapped with red tobiko

Japanese Bagel Maki (5pcs)

Japanese Bagel Maki (5pcs)

$7.75

salmon, cream cheese, scallion

Mango Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)

Mango Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)

$7.45

mango, avocado and cucumber

Negi Hamachi Maki (8pcs)

Negi Hamachi Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

yellowtail, scallion

Philly Maki (8pcs)

Philly Maki (8pcs)

$8.95

smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Sake Avocado Maki (8pcs)

Sake Avocado Maki (8pcs)

$8.75

salmon and avocado

Sake Maki (8pcs)

Sake Maki (8pcs)

$7.75

salmon

Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)

$9.00

shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce

Spicy Blue Crab Maki (8pcs)

Spicy Blue Crab Maki (8pcs)

$11.00

blue crab meat, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, avocado

Spicy Sake Maki (8pcs)

Spicy Sake Maki (8pcs)

$9.50

fresh salmon, spicy mayo, scallion, masago, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)

Spicy Tuna Maki (8pcs)

$9.50

tuna, spicy mayo, scallion, masago, cucumber

Spider Maki (8pcs)

Spider Maki (8pcs)

$9.95

soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, mayo, cucumber, sweet soy sauce

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki (8pcs)

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

sweet potato tempura, mayo, sweet soy sauce

Tekka Maki (8pcs)

Tekka Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

tuna

Tuna Avocado Maki (8pcs)

Tuna Avocado Maki (8pcs)

$8.95

tuna and avocado

UNA-Q Maki (8pcs)

UNA-Q Maki (8pcs)

$7.95

unagi, cucumber, sweet soy sauce

Triple S Maki (5pcs)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Skin, masago, cucumber, avocado topped with sweet soy sauce

White Castle Maki (5pcs)

$8.95

white fish, masago, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, scallion, chili oil, tempura flake

Poke Bowl

All Poke Bowl served with sushi rice, fresh spring-mix, cucumber, tomato with house made miso sesame dressing topped over with curly beetroot & carrot, sliced red cabbage,crispy wonton skin, and diced avocado
Bibimbap Poké

Bibimbap Poké

$15.25

Korean style dish with marinated shitake, seaweed salad, bean sprout, oshinko, and fried egg over rice served with gochujang sauce

Kabayaki Unagi Poké

Kabayaki Unagi Poké

$16.65

Japanese style barbeque eel topped with sweet soy sauce, avocado

Zuke Sake Poké

$16.25

seared smoked salmon topped with avocado, raisin and wasabi mayo

Salmon Mango Poké

Salmon Mango Poké

$17.85

seasoned salmon with mango, masago, scallion topped with red tobiko

Aloha Tuna Poké

$

Aloha Tuna Poké

$18.15

Hawaiian style seasoned tuna with masago, scallion, topped with cashew nut and pineapple

Nigiri & Sashimi

Served 2 pieces per order
Tamago

Tamago

$5.75

Japanese sweet omelet

Ebi

Ebi

$6.00

cooked shrimp

Ika

Ika

$5.75

squid

Izumedai

Izumedai

$6.00

premium tilapia

Kanikama

Kanikama

$5.25

crabstick

Masago

Masago

$6.75

smelt fish roe

Saba

Saba

$7.00

mackerel

Tako

Tako

$6.75

octopus

Tobiko

Tobiko

$6.75

flying fish roe

Escolar

Escolar

$7.75

super white tuna

Hamachi

Hamachi

$7.25

yellowtail

Ikura

Ikura

$7.00

salmon roe

Maguro

Maguro

$7.75

yellowfin tuna

Sake

Sake

$6.75

Atlantic salmon

Smoked Sake

Smoked Sake

$7.25

smoked salmon

Unagi

Unagi

$7.25

freshwater eel

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.25

gunkan style spicy tuna

Hotate Gai

Hotate Gai

$7.00

scallop

Signature Maki

Pattaya Maki (8pcs)

Pattaya Maki (8pcs)

$14.25

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago topped with cilantro, chili paste and lime juice

Caterpillar Maki (8pcs)

Caterpillar Maki (8pcs)

$16.25

eel, white fish, tempura flake topped with avocado, tobiko, sweet soy sauce

Dragon Maki (8pcs)

Dragon Maki (8pcs)

$16.25

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, mayo topped with avocado, eel, sweet soy sauce

Mad House Makki (6pcs)

Mad House Makki (6pcs)

$18.95

deep fried roll with spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallion, asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce

Volcano Maki (8pcs)

Volcano Maki (8pcs)

$16.25

smoked salmon, white fish, masago, crab stick, avocado, tempura flake, spicy mayo

Blackhawks Maki (8pcs)

Blackhawks Maki (8pcs)

$16.95

smoked salmon, sweet potato tempura, tobiko, tempura flake, cream cheese topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, and scallion

Rainbow Maki (8pcs)

Rainbow Maki (8pcs)

$17.20

California maki topped with assorted fish

Machu Picchu Maki (8pcs)

Machu Picchu Maki (8pcs)

$19.20

spicy salmon, asparagus tempura, tamago wrapped around with fresh salmon and topped with spicy mayo, crispy crab stick, tempura flake

Angry Dragon Maki (8pcs)

Angry Dragon Maki (8pcs)

$20.25

shrimp tempura, eel, jalapeno, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce

Pyramid Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

Pyramid Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

$19.25

[JUMBO ROLL] shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, scallion, sriracha, cashew, cream cheese, avocado wrapped around with tempura flake and topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce

Golden Gate Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

Golden Gate Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

$20.25

[JUMBO ROLL] tuna, hamachi, scallion, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado wrapped around with tobiko, tempura flake and topped with wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, sriracha

Hi-Tempt Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

$16.25

[JUMBO ROLL] Asparagus, Broccoli, Shitake, Sweet Potato Tempura ,Tempura flakes topped with Sweet soy sauce and Nori flakes

Stonehenge Maki [Jumbo Roll] (10pcs)

$20.25

10 pieces [Jumbo roll] Spicy. Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, crab stick, asparagus, crumbs, masago, scallion, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce and chili oil.

Platters

Sushi Solo

Sushi Solo

$21.85

choice of spicy tuna maki or california maki with maguro nigiri, sake nigiri, escolar nigiri, hamachi nigiri, ebi nigiri served with miso soup

Sushi Duo

Sushi Duo

$28.25

choice of spicy tuna maki or california maki with 2 maguro nigiri, 2 sake nigiri, 2 escolar nigiri, 2 hamachi nigiri, 2 ebi nigiri served with miso soup

Sashimi Solo

$24.85

12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and a side of sushi rice, miso soup

Sashimi Duo

$32.95

18 pcs of assorted fresh fish and a side of sushi rice, miso soup

Side

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Steamed Veggie

$6.00

Crispy Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.50
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Banana Fritter

$6.00
Thai Taro Custard

Thai Taro Custard

$7.00
Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$7.00
Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00
Lava Cake with Matcha Ice Cream

Lava Cake with Matcha Ice Cream

$9.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hands On Cold Green Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Milk Green Tea

$4.25

Location's Special - Appetizers

Seaweed Poppers

$9.95

deep fried spicy tuna roll (no rice) cream cheese, avocado, scallion, shoyu

Vertical Shrimp

$9.00

marinated shrimp, asparagus in wrapper served w/ sweet sour sauce

Location's Special - Signature Dish

Ducky Becky

$19.00

marinated sliced duck breast, sauteed ginger w/ carrot, shitake, onion, scallion, bell pepper

Tispy Tilapia

$19.00

Premium Tilapia Tempura, bell peper, onion, scalion, baby corn, carrot in house-made spicy sweet&sour sauce

Heartless Seafood Udon

$19.00

Stir-fry Japanese style wheat Udon noodle with Mixed Seafood, Thai Chili peppers, Bamboo shoot, basil, carrot, onion and bell pepper in the brown sauce

Location's Special - Signature Maki

Great Wall of China Maki (8pcs)

$18.00

salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, smoked salmon skin, spicy mayo, cilantro, scallion

Leaning Tower of Pisa Maki (8pcs)

$18.00

soft shell crab, smoked salmon, masago, crumbs, avocado, fried ginger, black pepper sauce

Mount Everest Maki (8pcs)

$17.00

spinach, avocado, crumbs, eel, cucumber, cream cheese, sweet soy sauce

Roman Colosseum Maki (8pcs)

$16.00

seared spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, white fish, lime juice

Fire Godzilla Maki (8pcs)

$18.00

salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, fried garlic bonito flakes, tempura flakes, sweet soy sauce

Location's Special - Platters & Combo

Trio (26pcs)

$45.00

3 mixed special chef creation maki

Gangsters (42pcs)

$65.00

5 mixed special chef creation maki

(Tray)Appetizers

(Tray)Crab Rangoon30pcs

$30.00

[Serves 10 : 30pcs]crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce

(Tray)Edamame

$25.00

[Serves 10] Japanese Soy beans, Salt

(Tray)Bangkok Wings30pcs

$40.00

[Serves 10:30pcs] fried chicken wings, scallion served sweet chili sauce

(Tray)Meaty Egg Rolls30pcs

$35.00

[Serves 10:30pcs] ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodle served with sweet sour sauce

(Tray)Chicken Satay24pcs

$40.00

[Serves 10 : 24pcs] served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce

(Tray)Veggie Egg Rolls30pcs

$30.00

[Serves 10 : 30pcs] served with sweet and sour sauce

(Tray)Gyoza30pcs

$35.00

[serves 10:30pcs] choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu

(Tray)Hot Entrees

Basil Entree

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] eggplant, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, green bean, basil

Cashew Entree

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] cashew nut, baby corn, bell pepper, pineapple, scallion, carrot, onion

Ginger Entree

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, mushroom

Mixed Veggie Entree

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] cabbage, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, mushroom

Panang Curry

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk

Mussaman Curry

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] potato, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut, coconut milk

Green Curry

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] green bean, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk

Red Curry

$60.00

[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] egg plant, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, basil, coconut milk

(Tray)Signature Maki

Maki Set A Tray64pcs

$90.00

[64pcs] An assortment of classic sushi rolls including veggie roll, spicy roll, classic roll, and crispy roll.

Maki Set B Tray96pcs

$135.00

[96pcs] An assortment of sushi rolls and specialty rolls including signature roll, classic roll, veggie roll.

Maki Set C Tray256pcs

$360.00

[256pcs] An assortment of sushi rolls and specialty rolls including signature roll, classic roll, veggie roll.

Nigiri & Sashimi Tray40+40pcs

$200.00

[80pcs] An assortment of nigiri (small beds of rice topped w/ raw fish) and sashimi (raw fish).

(Tray)Rice & Noodles

(Tray)Pad Thai

$60.00

[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce

(Tray)Pad See Eiw

$60.00

[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot

(Tray)Yakisoba

$60.00

[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout

(Tray)Classic Fried Rice

$60.00

[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime

(Tray)Hawaiian Fried Rice

$60.00

[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple

(Tray)Salad

(Tray)Mixed Green House Salad

$35.00

[Serves 6] spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing

(Tray)Cucumber Salad

$35.00

[Serves 6] cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing

Ur Combo

6pc Wing Combo

$14.95

8pc Wing Combo

$16.95

10pc Wing Combo

$18.95

Ur Wing

10pc Wings

$14.95

20pc Wings

$26.95

30pc Wings

$38.95

Ur Side & Soup

Rice

$3.00

Wing Salad

$7.95

8pc Fried Potsticker

$9.95

Miso Soup

$4.00

Wing Tom Yum Soup

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hands On is proud to bring you a contemporary style of thai and sushi within the comfort of a neighborhood restaurant. We represent the new generation waiting to take your dining experience to the next level.

Website

Location

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

