Handshakes Bar & Grill
194 Reviews
$$
337 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Voters Angus Burger
Black Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq. Red onions, dill pickles, served on a brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Fried Ravioli
fried ravioli dusted with parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara.
Handshakes Chicken n Mac Quesadilla
Breaded chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, Mac n cheese, served on a grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with a a side of ranch.
Jalapeño Popper
Cheddar filled Jalapeño Poppers served with a side of sour cream.
Kielbasa Pepper & Onions
Sliced kielbasa, onions, green peppersrs, sauteed with a light tomato sauce topped with house cheese sauce served on a long garlic roll with fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Popcorn Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp, fried then tossed with choice of sauce and served with ranch dressing.
Southern Philly
Slices ribeye topped with cheddar cheese, fried pickles chips, and chipotle ranch on a toasted garlic club roll. Served with steak fries, slaw, and a pickle.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Battered corn nuggets served with Handshake sauce and house ranch dressing.
Flashy Angus
Angus topped with provolone cheese, roasted red pepper and balsamic reduction glaze on a toasted garlic brioche bun. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle
Tacos Wednesdays
Beef Tacos
3 Flour tortillas, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Cajun steak fries.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
3 Flour tortillas, diced breaded chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and a ranch drizzle. Serve with cajun steak fries.
Firecracker Steak Tacos
3 Flour tortillas stuffed with sliced NY strip, lettuce and tomatoes, shredded cheese, jalapenos, frizzled onions, and chipotle ranch. Served with cajuned steak fries.
Po Boy Shrimp Tacos
3 Flour tortillas with cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with cajun steak fries.
Appetizers
Wings
Dozen Wings, served with Bleu Cheese, celery & Carrots
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings, Served with Bleu, celery & Carrots
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons
Crispy Wontons filled with Buffalo Chicken & Cream cheese
Chicken Fingers
Four breaded chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce
Fried Clams
Fried Pickles
Homemade , served with Handshakes & Ranch
Fried Zucchini
Homemade zucchini sticks, served with Handshakes & Ranch
House Egg Rolls
Pork & Shrimp stuffed in a crispy egg roll wrap, served with sweet & sour
Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
Homemade Mac & Cheese & bbq pulled pork in a thin crispy egg roll wrap, served with chipotle ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
7 mozz sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Panko Shrimp
Four Panko crusted jumbo fried shrimp. Served with tartar.
Potato Skins
Fried, and baked with cheese & your choice of topping, served with sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
Baked with salt, served with our house cheese sauce
Ribs Wings Rings
A sample of ribs, 5 handshake wings, and 5 onion rings
Stuffed Clams
Homemade with a shrimp and clam stuffing, baked.
Thai-namite Shrimp
Soups & Salads
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Homemade
Crock New England Clam Chowder
Homemade
Cup Soup du Jour
Crock Soup du Jour
French Onion Soup
Baked with swiss and provolone cheese
House Salad
A small salad of mixed greens, with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salads
A larger house salad of mixed Greens, with red onions, croutons, tomato, cucumbers, carrots and a choice of dressing. Add a protein to your liking.
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, over a mixed salad with crispy wonton, carrots, cilantro, sliced almonds tossed in our house Asian sesame dressing
Handshakes Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in handshakes sauce over a Garden Salad, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled cajun chicken, over mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, black olives, carrots, served with chipotle ranch
Ceasar Salads
Romaine lettuce tossed with ceasar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and carrots
Taco Salads
Fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and olives. Salsa & Sour cream on side.
House Sandwiches
Balboa
Thin slices of hot roast beef topped with melted swiss in between a garlic roll.
BLT
Toasted texas toast, with crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes
French Dip
Grilled roll stuffed with hot roast beef topped with melted American cheese, served with Au jus dip.
Grill Cheese
Grilled Texas toast with melted American cheese.
Pork Mac Melt
Grilled texas toast with pepperjack cheese, stuffed with homemade mac & cheese, bbq pulled pork and chipotle ranch.
Sidewinder
BBQ pulled pork topped with jalapenos and our homemade coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun
Cheesesteaks
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, and housemade cheese sauce on a garlic club roll
Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch on a garlic club roll
Pepper Jack Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing on a garlic club roll
VIP Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and house cheese sauce on a garlic club roll
Bleu Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, bleu cheese crumbles, and handshake sauce on a garlic club roll.
Chicken Sandwiches
Classic Chicken
Grilled chicken, on a toasted brioche bun. All chicken sandwiches served with steak fries, slaw and a pickle.
Handshakes Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Side of Bleu.
Chicken Deluxe
Grilled chicken topped with swiss, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and brioche bun.
Blackened Chicken
Grilled chicken blackened with our house spices, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Shakin' Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast, topped with pickle chips, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Chicky Mac
Breaded chicken topped with bacon, mac & cheese and handshakes sauce on a club roll.
Chicken N Mushrooms
Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, garlic buttered mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Plain 7 oz. burger cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. Customize with our choices of toppings. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
Handshakes Burger
Topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries, 2 onion rings and a choice of soup or chili.
Alpine Burger
Topped with swiss and sauteed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Bleu Burger
Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, handshakes sauce, letttuce and tomato
New Yorker
Topped with american cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce lettuce and tomato.
Paddy Melt
Grilled rye bread with american cheese, sauteed onions.
Firecracker Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, frizzle onions, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.
Angus Burgers
Classic Angus
8 oz Black angus cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. All Angus burgers served with steak fries, slaw and a pickle.
Angus Philly
Topped with sauteed onions, homemade cheese sauce on a garlic brioche bun.
Southern Charm
Topped with cheddar cheese, fried pickle chips, bacon and chipotle ranch
Pulled Porkie
Topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork and chipotle ranch
Mushroom Melt
Topped with garlic mushrooms, cheese sauce, frizzle onions on a toasted garlic brioche bun
Cajun Bacon Bleu
Topped with our cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, frizzle onoins on a toasted brioche bun.
Bourbon Street
Topped with cheddar cheese, onion ring filled with coleslaw and bbq sauce
82 Angus Burger
Angus topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun. Served fries, slaw and a pickle.
Southwestern
Quesadilla
Grilled Flour tortilla with our cheese blend, sauteed onions & mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream
AJ's Pork & Mac Quesadilla
Grilled Flour tortilla with our homemade mac & cheese and bbq pulled pork. Topped with jalapenos, and chipotle ranch, Served with a side of sour cream
Nachos
Topped with melted cheese, your choice of topping, lettuce, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream
Handshakes Burrito
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned rice, cheese, cilantro, and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Crock Of Chili
Homemade and hearty. Topped with shredded cheese and served with corn tortilla chips.
Platters
Grilled Chicken Platter
2 Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast tossed in your choice of any our signature sauce. Served with side of starch and slaw.
Baby Back Ribs
Tender, smothered in bbq sauce. Choice of starch.
Full Rack of RIbs
Full rack of meaty ribs in bbq sauce
Boneless Wings Platter
15 boneless with your choice of sauce
Chicken Finger Platter
5 breaded chicken tenders, with your choice of sauce
Fisherman's Platter
Battered haddock, fried clams and 3 panko shrimp. Served with tartar sauce.
NY Strip Steak
12 oz. grilled to your preference and seasoned with our house spices. Served with veggies.
Combo Pick 2
Customize your dinner by picking 2 out the following selections. Served with slaw and a choice of starch.
Combo Pick 3
Customize your dinner by picking 3 out the following selections. Served with slaw and a choice of starch.
Wings Platter
16 Crispy Wings, with any choice of our signature sauce. Served with a choice of starch
Panko Shrimp Platter
Jumbo shrimp beer battered with panko bread crumbs. Served with tartar sauce, slaw and a choice of starch.
Fish & Chips Platter
Two battered haddock fillets, served with tartar and a choice of starch.
12 oz. Ribeye Steak
Handcut to order, grilled to your liking, seasoned with our house spices. Served with a side of vegetables
20 oz . Ribeye Steak
Handcut to order, grilled to your liking, seasoned with our house spices. Served with a side of vegetables
House Favorites
American Stir Fry
Carrots, broccoli, zucchini, onions and mushrooms sauteed with our housemade stirfry sauce over rice.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon with our house spices. Served with vegetables.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Diced chicken sauteed with bacon and jalapenos, finished in a creamy spicy buffalo mac & cheese.
Chicken Marsala
2 Chicken breast sauteed in a mushroom marsala sauce. Served with mixed vegetables.
Chicken over Rice
Grilled marinated chicken served over rice with mixed vegetables, with a side of soy sauce
Firecracker Chicken Pasta
Diced chicken sauteed with bacon, onons, jalapenos in a spicy creamy sauce over linguini.
New Orleans Bowl
Sauteed chicken, kielbasa sausage, onions, and jalapenos in a spicy cajun cream sauce, served over rice
Perogies & Kielbasa
Cheddar & potato perogies sauteed with kielbasa sausage, finished in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with frizzle onions.
Ribs N Wings Dinner
Half rack of ribs, and our wings
Rice Bowl
Pan style fried rice with broccoli, carrots, zucchini, onions, mushrooms and eggs.
Shrimp over Rice
Marinated shrimp served over rice and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce.
Kids Menu
Beverages
Sides
Side Steak Fries
Side Waffle Fries
Side Onion RIngs
Side Cheese Sauce
Baked Potato
Basket Garlic Bread
Side Sweet Potato
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Steak Fries
Basket Sweet Potato
Basket Waffle Fries
Coleslaw
Large Mac & Cheese
Side Mac & Cheese
Homemade
Side Mixed Vegetables
Au Jus
Side Rice
Bread
Side Pickles
4 Pickle spears.
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Cake
Lava Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Vanilla Ice Cream
Churro Sundae
Caramel filled Churro tossed in a cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533