Sandwiches
Burgers

Handshakes Bar & Grill

194 Reviews

$$

337 Route 82

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Wings Platter
Boneless Wings

Daily Specials

Voters Angus Burger

$14.00

Black Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq. Red onions, dill pickles, served on a brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

fried ravioli dusted with parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara.

Handshakes Chicken n Mac Quesadilla

$17.00

Breaded chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, Mac n cheese, served on a grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with a a side of ranch.

Jalapeño Popper

$11.00

Cheddar filled Jalapeño Poppers served with a side of sour cream.

Kielbasa Pepper & Onions

$15.00

Sliced kielbasa, onions, green peppersrs, sauteed with a light tomato sauce topped with house cheese sauce served on a long garlic roll with fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.00

Popcorn shrimp, fried then tossed with choice of sauce and served with ranch dressing.

Southern Philly

$14.00

Slices ribeye topped with cheddar cheese, fried pickles chips, and chipotle ranch on a toasted garlic club roll. Served with steak fries, slaw, and a pickle.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Battered corn nuggets served with Handshake sauce and house ranch dressing.

Flashy Angus

$15.00

Angus topped with provolone cheese, roasted red pepper and balsamic reduction glaze on a toasted garlic brioche bun. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle

Tacos Wednesdays

Beef Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Cajun steak fries.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas, diced breaded chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and a ranch drizzle. Serve with cajun steak fries.

Firecracker Steak Tacos

$18.00

3 Flour tortillas stuffed with sliced NY strip, lettuce and tomatoes, shredded cheese, jalapenos, frizzled onions, and chipotle ranch. Served with cajuned steak fries.

Po Boy Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

3 Flour tortillas with cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with cajun steak fries.

Appetizers

Shrimp flashed fried, tossed in our thai chili sauce, over romaine lettuce. Served with sriracha hot suace.

Wings

$13.00

Dozen Wings, served with Bleu Cheese, celery & Carrots

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings, Served with Bleu, celery & Carrots

Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

$11.00

Crispy Wontons filled with Buffalo Chicken & Cream cheese

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Four breaded chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce

Fried Clams

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Homemade , served with Handshakes & Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Homemade zucchini sticks, served with Handshakes & Ranch

House Egg Rolls

$9.00

Pork & Shrimp stuffed in a crispy egg roll wrap, served with sweet & sour

Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese & bbq pulled pork in a thin crispy egg roll wrap, served with chipotle ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

7 mozz sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Panko Shrimp

$10.00

Four Panko crusted jumbo fried shrimp. Served with tartar.

Potato Skins

$11.00

Fried, and baked with cheese & your choice of topping, served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Baked with salt, served with our house cheese sauce

Ribs Wings Rings

$13.00

A sample of ribs, 5 handshake wings, and 5 onion rings

Stuffed Clams

$11.00

Homemade with a shrimp and clam stuffing, baked.

Thai-namite Shrimp

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$4.00

Homemade

Crock New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

Homemade

Cup Soup du Jour

$4.00

Crock Soup du Jour

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Baked with swiss and provolone cheese

House Salad

$4.50

A small salad of mixed greens, with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Garden Salads

$8.00

A larger house salad of mixed Greens, with red onions, croutons, tomato, cucumbers, carrots and a choice of dressing. Add a protein to your liking.

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, over a mixed salad with crispy wonton, carrots, cilantro, sliced almonds tossed in our house Asian sesame dressing

Handshakes Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in handshakes sauce over a Garden Salad, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with bleu cheese dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled cajun chicken, over mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, black olives, carrots, served with chipotle ranch

Ceasar Salads

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with ceasar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and carrots

Taco Salads

$13.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and olives. Salsa & Sour cream on side.

House Sandwiches

Balboa

$12.00

Thin slices of hot roast beef topped with melted swiss in between a garlic roll.

BLT

$10.00

Toasted texas toast, with crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes

French Dip

$12.00

Grilled roll stuffed with hot roast beef topped with melted American cheese, served with Au jus dip.

Grill Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Texas toast with melted American cheese.

Pork Mac Melt

$13.00

Grilled texas toast with pepperjack cheese, stuffed with homemade mac & cheese, bbq pulled pork and chipotle ranch.

Sidewinder

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork topped with jalapenos and our homemade coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun

Cheesesteaks

All Cheesesteaks Served with steak fries, slaw and pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, and housemade cheese sauce on a garlic club roll

Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch on a garlic club roll

Pepper Jack Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing on a garlic club roll

VIP Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and house cheese sauce on a garlic club roll

Bleu Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye topped with sauteed onions, bleu cheese crumbles, and handshake sauce on a garlic club roll.

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, on a toasted brioche bun. All chicken sandwiches served with steak fries, slaw and a pickle.

Handshakes Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Side of Bleu.

Chicken Deluxe

$12.00

Grilled chicken topped with swiss, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and brioche bun.

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken blackened with our house spices, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Shakin' Chicken

$13.00

Deep fried chicken breast, topped with pickle chips, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun

Chicky Mac

$14.00

Breaded chicken topped with bacon, mac & cheese and handshakes sauce on a club roll.

Chicken N Mushrooms

$12.00

Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, garlic buttered mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.

Burgers

All Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.

Classic Burger

$11.00

Plain 7 oz. burger cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. Customize with our choices of toppings. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.

Handshakes Burger

$14.00

Topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries, 2 onion rings and a choice of soup or chili.

Alpine Burger

$13.00

Topped with swiss and sauteed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Bleu Burger

$13.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, handshakes sauce, letttuce and tomato

New Yorker

$13.00

Topped with american cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce lettuce and tomato.

Paddy Melt

$13.00

Grilled rye bread with american cheese, sauteed onions.

Firecracker Burger

$13.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, frizzle onions, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Angus Burgers

Classic Angus

$13.00

8 oz Black angus cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. All Angus burgers served with steak fries, slaw and a pickle.

Angus Philly

$14.00

Topped with sauteed onions, homemade cheese sauce on a garlic brioche bun.

Southern Charm

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, fried pickle chips, bacon and chipotle ranch

Pulled Porkie

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork and chipotle ranch

Mushroom Melt

$14.00

Topped with garlic mushrooms, cheese sauce, frizzle onions on a toasted garlic brioche bun

Cajun Bacon Bleu

$14.00

Topped with our cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, frizzle onoins on a toasted brioche bun.

Bourbon Street

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, onion ring filled with coleslaw and bbq sauce

82 Angus Burger

$14.00

Angus topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun. Served fries, slaw and a pickle.

Southwestern

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Flour tortilla with our cheese blend, sauteed onions & mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream

AJ's Pork & Mac Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Flour tortilla with our homemade mac & cheese and bbq pulled pork. Topped with jalapenos, and chipotle ranch, Served with a side of sour cream

Nachos

$11.00

Topped with melted cheese, your choice of topping, lettuce, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream

Handshakes Burrito

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned rice, cheese, cilantro, and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Crock Of Chili

$7.00

Homemade and hearty. Topped with shredded cheese and served with corn tortilla chips.

Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.00

2 Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast tossed in your choice of any our signature sauce. Served with side of starch and slaw.

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Tender, smothered in bbq sauce. Choice of starch.

Full Rack of RIbs

$18.00

Full rack of meaty ribs in bbq sauce

Boneless Wings Platter

$18.00

15 boneless with your choice of sauce

Chicken Finger Platter

$15.00

5 breaded chicken tenders, with your choice of sauce

Fisherman's Platter

$18.00

Battered haddock, fried clams and 3 panko shrimp. Served with tartar sauce.

NY Strip Steak

$18.00

12 oz. grilled to your preference and seasoned with our house spices. Served with veggies.

Combo Pick 2

$18.00

Customize your dinner by picking 2 out the following selections. Served with slaw and a choice of starch.

Combo Pick 3

$25.00

Customize your dinner by picking 3 out the following selections. Served with slaw and a choice of starch.

Wings Platter

$18.00

16 Crispy Wings, with any choice of our signature sauce. Served with a choice of starch

Panko Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp beer battered with panko bread crumbs. Served with tartar sauce, slaw and a choice of starch.

Fish & Chips Platter

$18.00

Two battered haddock fillets, served with tartar and a choice of starch.

12 oz. Ribeye Steak

$22.00

Handcut to order, grilled to your liking, seasoned with our house spices. Served with a side of vegetables

20 oz . Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Handcut to order, grilled to your liking, seasoned with our house spices. Served with a side of vegetables

House Favorites

American Stir Fry

$13.00

Carrots, broccoli, zucchini, onions and mushrooms sauteed with our housemade stirfry sauce over rice.

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Fresh grilled salmon with our house spices. Served with vegetables.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Diced chicken sauteed with bacon and jalapenos, finished in a creamy spicy buffalo mac & cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

2 Chicken breast sauteed in a mushroom marsala sauce. Served with mixed vegetables.

Chicken over Rice

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken served over rice with mixed vegetables, with a side of soy sauce

Firecracker Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Diced chicken sauteed with bacon, onons, jalapenos in a spicy creamy sauce over linguini.

New Orleans Bowl

$17.00

Sauteed chicken, kielbasa sausage, onions, and jalapenos in a spicy cajun cream sauce, served over rice

Perogies & Kielbasa

$17.00

Cheddar & potato perogies sauteed with kielbasa sausage, finished in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with frizzle onions.

Ribs N Wings Dinner

$19.00

Half rack of ribs, and our wings

Rice Bowl

$13.00

Pan style fried rice with broccoli, carrots, zucchini, onions, mushrooms and eggs.

Shrimp over Rice

$18.00

Marinated shrimp served over rice and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Ribs

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Juices

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Sides

Side Steak Fries

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Onion RIngs

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Basket Garlic Bread

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket Steak Fries

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato

$7.00

Basket Waffle Fries

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Homemade

Side Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Au Jus

$1.25

Side Rice

$4.00

Bread

$1.50

Side Pickles

$1.00

4 Pickle spears.

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Homemade brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Churro Sundae

$8.00

Caramel filled Churro tossed in a cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Special Order

Bottle Of Handshakes

$10.00

Subject to Availability. 12oz.

Bleu/Celery/Carrots

$2.50

Large Bleu

$1.50

4 oz.

Large Ranch

$1.50

4 oz.

X-Large Ranch

$7.00

12 oz.

X-Large Blue Cheese

$7.00

12 oz.

Handshakes Sauce (unbottled)

$7.00

12 oz.

Large/Catering Orders

100 Wings

$95.00

Includes celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese

50 Wings

$50.00

Includes celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Directions

