Hang 10 Poke 74 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

74 South Main Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Raw Protein Options

Honey Tamari Tuna

Honey Tamari Tuna

$12.00+

Hawaiian Bigeye Tuna flown in weekly cubed and marinated in a sweet and savory blend featuring a traditionally brewed Japanese gluten-free soy sauce

Ponzu Salmon

Ponzu Salmon

$12.00+

A Wisconsin bred and raised Salmon sashimi cubed and marinated in a house-made citrus soy sauce blend. (Gluten-Free)

Two Headed Traditional

Two Headed Traditional

$12.00+

Both Tuna and Salmon Sashimi cubed and marinated in a Hawaiian shoyu based marinade. (Gluten-Free)

Huhū Spicy Salmon

Huhū Spicy Salmon

$12.00+

Our Wisconsin bred and raised Salmon cubed and marinated in a spicy coconut amino based marinade. Spicy and slightly acidic.

Spicy Korean Tuna

Spicy Korean Tuna

$12.00+

Our Hawaiian Bigeye Tuna sashimi cubed and marinated in a Korean Gochujang Aioli. (Gluten-Free)

Cooked Protein Options

California Crab

California Crab

$9.00+

Shredded imitation crab mixed with a spiced aioli meant to mimic a California roll.

Spicy Kanikama

Spicy Kanikama

$9.00+

The spicy younger sibling of the California Crab bowl

Aloha Avocado

Aloha Avocado

$8.00+

Extra Avocado in place of the protein tossed in a Hawaiian shoyu marinade. (Vegan, Gluten-free)

Kahuna Beef

$10.00+

Beef brisket warmed in a Hawaiian barbeque marinade.

Boba Tea

Strawberry Slush

$5.00

Mango Slush

$5.00

Ube Taro Slush

$5.00

Honeydew Slush

$5.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Blended Thai Tea

$5.00

Hawaiian Iced Tea

$5.00

Watermelon Slush

$5.00

Sodas and Sports Drinks

Water

$1.00

Celsius Peach Vibe

$2.50

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$2.50

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$2.50

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.25

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.25

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.25

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Apple

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Mango

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Tee shirts

Small-XL

$15.00

XXL-3XL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Hang 10 offers fully customizable bowls featuring quality protein options, and caters to multiple dietary restrictions.

74 South Main Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

