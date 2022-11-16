Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

review star

No reviews yet

909 S. Grand Blvd

Spokane, WA 99204

Popular Items

Spam Musubi (1pc)
Loco Moco
Katsu Chicken

Plate Lunches

Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$16.00

Salty & Smoky shredded Pork Shoulder, held in its own juices. Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds and Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Seasoned Sous Vide Chicken thigh Pieces, tossed in Sweet Teriyaki Sauce. Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds and Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$16.00

Crispy Bite Size Popcorn Chicken, Tossed in our House Made Garlic Soy Sauce and Topped with Fried Garlic and Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$16.00

Pounded Chicken thighs, battered, breaded in Japanese Breadcrumbs, Deep Fried to Golden Brown. Topped with a drizzle of Katsu Sauce and Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Mochiko Chicken

Mochiko Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Thigh Pieces coated in a Fluffy Rice Flour Batter, Deep Fried to Golden Brown. Topped with a drizzle of Spicy Pele Aioli, Miso Glaze, Nori Furikake and Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Honey Ginger Shrimp

Honey Ginger Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled Honey Ginger Marinated Shrimp, Topped with Green Onions. (Gluten Free) Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$18.00

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak, Topped with Nori Furikake. (Gluten Free) Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Tofu

Tofu

$16.00

Grilled marinated tofu, topped with Green Onions. Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$18.00

Choose your 2 favorite proteins! Served with White Rice or Garlic Soy Yakisoba Noodles, Choice of Side and Choice of Sauce.

Handhelds & Entrees

Spam Sliders

$16.00

Three Grilled Marinated Spam Sliders with Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapple and Garlic Aioli on Tuscan Slider Buns. Served with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Chips.

Chicken Sliders

$15.50

Three Crispy Chicken Sliders with American Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce and Spicy Pele Aioli on Tuscan Slider Buns. Served with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Chips.

Kalua Pork Tacos

$17.00

Three 6" Flour Tortillas with Smoky Kalua Pork, Pineapple Pico, Fresh Cabbage and Lime Crema. Topped with Green Onions, Cilantro and Nori Furikake. Served with Limes.

Flank Steak Tacos

$19.00

Three 6" Flour Tortillas stuffed with Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Fresh Cabbage, Mango Salsa and Lime Crema. Topped with Green Onions, Cilantro and Nori Furikake. Served with Limes.

Loco Moco

$16.00

5 Ounce Seasoned Burger Patty over a bed of White Rice. Topped with Caramelized Onions, Beef Gravy, a Sunnyside Up Egg and Green Onions.

Appetizers & Sides

Spam Musubi (1pc)

Spam Musubi (1pc)

$4.75

Marinated and grilled spam with Miso Glaze coated White Rice, Wrapped in Nori.

Regular Fries

$4.50

Regular Fries, seasoned with Spiceology's Maui Wowee Seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Large order of Sweet Potatoes fries seasoned with Spiceology's Maui Wowee Seasoning.

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$4.75

Elbow macaroni noodles, in a Sweet & tangy Creamy Sauce with Shredded Carrots, Celery and Yellow Onions. Topped with Green Onions.

Pea Salad

Pea Salad

$4.75

Baby peas with Pepper Bacon, Cubed Cheddar Cheese, Water Chestnuts, Diced Red Onion in a Creamy Sauce.

Single Scoop Rice

$2.75

Yakisoba Noodles

$4.75

Yakisoba Noodles tossed in Sweet Garlic Soy Sauce.

Assorted Vegetables

Assorted Vegetables

$2.75

Seasoned and Grilled Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, Sliced Red Peppers, Sliced Red Onions, Baby Peas and Minced Garlic.

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Kids Food

Chicken tenders and French fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.50

Three Chicken Tenders and Seasoned Fries, Served with Ranch.

Mini rice bowl

$7.50

Upcharge Bags

Plastic Bag

$0.08
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hawaii is more than a destination. It’s a feeling, a way of life, a culture like none other. Hang 10 aims to bring a touch of that island vibe, along with the sweet, tangy, delicious flavors of the Pacific to Spokane. Dinner for 2 or 50, dine in or take out, Kalua Pork Plate or a Tofu Rice Bowl — we’re here to provide delicious, made-from-scratch dishes inspired by traditional Hawaiian BBQ flavors.

Location

909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99204

Directions

Gallery
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill image

