Brewpubs & Breweries

Hangar 24 Orange County

288 Reviews

$$

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110

Irvine, CA 92614

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Kids Chicken Tenders

Flight Test Program

Coin X-Series Flight Test Member

$50.00

X-Series Merch

H24 ‘X-Series’ 20oz Glass

$9.97

Hat 'X-Series Patch' Charcoal

$29.97

Patch 'Large X-Series'

$5.97

Patch 'X-Series'

$4.97

Sticker 'XS Badge Pale Ale'

$1.97

Sticker 'XS Logo'

$1.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black S

$24.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black M

$24.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black L

$24.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black XL

$24.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black 2XL

$24.97

T-Shirt 'X-Series' Black 3XL

$24.97Out of stock

Drinks

Pint American Light NFL

$5.00

20oz American Light NFL

$8.00

Food

Chicken Wings NFL

$12.00

traditional/boneless, buffalo, bbq, or Hangar style, cucumber, blue cheese dip

Shared Plates (OO)

Ahi Poke App

$17.00

Cajun Garlic Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

House Made Chips with Dip

$8.00

Flatbreads (OO)

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

grilled marinated chicken, whiskey bbq sauce, cilantro, red onion, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

grilled marinated chicken, whiskey bbq sauce, cilantro, red onion, mozzarella

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

mozzarella, basil-tomato sauce, garlic herb crust

Sides (OO)

House Made Chips

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Salads (OO)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

bleu cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, crispy onion

Chopped Kale Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches (OO)

All Sandwiches will come with fries unless upgrade is selected.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

house slaw, pickle chips, crispy tenders, brioche bun

California Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Classic Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

marinated chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, pepperjack, jalapeno, brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$19.00

Sky High Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Classic Turkey Melt

$17.00

Burgers (OO)

All Burgers will come with fries unless upgrade is selected.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2

Bravo Zulu Burger

$17.00

onion rings, bacon, whiskey bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar

Classic American Cheeseburger

Classic American Cheeseburger

$16.00

1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$18.00

cajun patty, garlic aioli, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tacos (OO)

Impossible Tacos

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

marinated flap meat, ranchera salsa, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro

Tailhook Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Kids (OO)

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

with house fries and soda

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

with house fries and soda

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$11.00

Drinks (OO)

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Draft Root Beer

$5.00

Vodka (OO)

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Whiskey (OO)

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Boubon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Gin (OO)

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Rum (OO)

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92614

