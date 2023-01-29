Main picView gallery

Hanger 72 Sports Tavern

4951 Centre Pointe Dr

North Charleston, SC 29418

Appetizers

Beer Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Hand Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand Battered Pickle Chips

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Pretzel Nuggets

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Burgers

Aviator Burger

$15.00

Bacon & Blu Burger

$15.00

Hangar Burger

$17.00

Parm Burger

$15.00

Virgin Air Burger

$17.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Grilled Wedge

$12.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Hangar Salad

$13.00

Sandwhiches

Steak Sub

$17.00

Sweet Thai Chick

$13.00

Nenas BLT

$11.00

Mickey

$13.00

Classic Club

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

C-17

$15.00

Boneless Wings

5 Boneless

$10.00

10 Boneless

$18.00

Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$10.00

10 Traditional Wings

$18.00

BYO Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Fettuccine

$18.00

Penne

$18.00

Speghetti

$18.00

First Class

8 oz Sirloin

$20.00

16 oz Boneless Ribeye

$27.00

Prime Rib

$26.00

Baby Back Ribs 1/2

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs Full

$26.00

Fish Grilled

$17.00

Fish Fried

$17.00

Tenders Basket

$17.00

Wraps

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Hangar Wrap

$13.00

Soups & Chili

Chili

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Pilots in Training

Kids House Made Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

KIDS Shrimp

$8.00

KIDS BYO Pasta

$8.00

KIDS Wings

$8.00

Dessert

Dessert Nachos

$12.00

Late Night Menu

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.00

5 Wing Basket Traditional w/fries

$11.00

5 Wing Basket Boneless w/fries

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sammy w/fries

$14.00

Chili cup with Cheese & Sour Cream

$8.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hangar Sauce

$0.50

Co-Pilots

Green Beans

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Tator Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Co-Pilot Meal (4 sides)

Co-Pilot Meal

$22.00

$.75 Wing Night

Wings

$0.75

Saturday Special

Chili w/fries

$10.00

2 Chili Dogs

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$5.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00

Stoli Citrus

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Cherry

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$4.00

Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose

$6.00

Gin

House Gin

$4.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Nippitaty

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

House White Rum

$4.00

Bacardi White Rum

$5.00

Rumhaven Coconut Rum

$5.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.00

Tequila

House Tequila Silver

$4.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Lunazul Reposado

$6.00

Lunazul Primero

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Screwball

$5.00

George Dickel 12 Year

$6.00

Blantons

$15.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

House Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jameson Stout

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Liqueurs

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Bradys Irish Cream

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cans

Birdsong Lazy Bird Brown Ale Can

$4.00

Busch Lt Can

$2.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Park Circle Pale Ale Can

$5.00

Rhinegeist Cougar Can

$4.00

Sweet Water Hazy IPA

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry Can

$4.00

Fruit Smash Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Fruit Smash Tropical Mango

$4.00

Common House Gose

$5.00

Shots

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Verde Tea

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Little Beer

$4.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

N/A Beer

Guinness Can NA

$4.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sexy Beach

$6.00

Martini

White Russian

$7.00

Draft 16oz

Holy City 16oz

$6.00

Low Tide 10oz

$6.00

Wick Weed 16oz

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider 16oz

$5.00

PBR 16oz

$3.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Modelo 16oz

$4.00

Yuengling 16oz

$4.00

Guinness 16oz

$6.00

Cooper River Blonde

Draft 20oz

Draft Bold Rock 20oz

$6.00

Draft PBR 20oz

$4.00

Draft Blue Moon 20oz

$7.00

Draft Miller Lite 20oz

$6.00

Draft Modelo 20oz

$6.00

Draft Yuengling 20oz

$6.00

Guinness 20oz

$7.00

Pernicious 20oz

$8.00

Holy City 20oz

$7.00

Two Blokes Throat Charmer 20oz

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.00

Budweiser Btl

$3.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale Btl

$4.50

Sam Adams Lager Btl

$4.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$3.00

Heineken Btl

$4.50

Stella Btl

$4.50

Truth Imperial IPA Btl

$6.00

Miller High Life Btl

$3.00

Corona Extra Btl

$4.50

Yuengling Btl

$3.00

Miller Lite Btl

$3.00

Coors Light Btl

$3.00

Allagash Btl

$5.00

Fat Tire Btl

$5.00

Buy The Kitchen A Round

$20.00

White

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Red

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

round for kitchen

Round for the kitchen

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4951 Centre Pointe Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
