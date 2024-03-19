The Hangar Provisions 109-U Old Chapin Road
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcome to The Hangar Provisions, your one-stop destination for freshly brewed coffee, gourmet sandwiches, and delectable goods, all crafted with passion and precision. We believe that great coffee is more than just a beverage- it's a ritual, a moment of indulgence that elevates your day. The Hangar Provisions is not just a restaurant- we're a destination for food lovers, coffee aficionados, and anyone seeking a culinary experience that delights the senses. Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite on the go or settling in for a leisurely meal with friends, we invite you to join us and savor the flavors of our passion-infused creations.
109-U Old Chapin Road, Lexington, SC 29072