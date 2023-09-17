Hangdog Brewing Company 410 Cedarville Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hang out and fuel up with friends and family at HangDog’s very own beer garden and cafe. HangDog Brewing Co. features delicious menu offerings sure to satisfy. We believe good times include the whole family. We’re one of the only beer gardens that welcome guests of all ages to hang out, eat, and enjoy our lineup of live entertainment.
Location
410 Cedarville Road, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery
