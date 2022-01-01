Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

review star

No reviews yet

16490 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Hangout Breakfast

Hangout Breakfast

$11.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Choice of Toast, and a side of Hash Browns

Sweet & Savory

$11.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Two Pancakes or French Toast, & Choice of Breakfast Meat

Hangout Rancheros

$11.99

Two Eggs any style, Refried Beans, Salsa, Cheese, a Fried Corn Tortilla, and Avocado with a side of Hash Browns

Chorizo N' Eggs

$10.99

Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, Corn Tortillas, and a Side of Salsa.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Choice of Meat, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese & a side of Chips n’ Salsa

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$10.99

Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Hash Browns, Cheese, and a side of Salsa with a Fruit Cup

Texas Egg Sandwich

$11.99

2 Eggs any style, Pepper Jack, Poblano Chiles, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato & a side of Hash Browns

BBBBBBLT and Eggs Sandwich

$13.99

Lumberjack Breakfast

$19.99

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

NY Strip Steak, Two Eggs Any Style, Hollandaise, a side of Hash Browns & Choice of Toast

Country Fried Chicken N' Gravy Benny

$16.99

Country Fried Chicken, 2 Poached Eggs, Smothered in Country Gravy over Buttermilk Biscuits or a Belgium Waffle & a side of Hash Browns

Chicken N' Waffles

$16.99

Belgium Waffle, Crispy Fried Chicken with a Side of Country Gravy & Maple Syrup

Biscuits N' Gravy

$10.99

Buttermilk Biscuit Smothered in Country Gravy, 2 Eggs Any Style & a side of Hash Browns

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$9.99

Slow-Cooked w/ Cream, and topped with Candied Pecans, Fruit & Golden Raisins

Shrimp N' Grits

$16.99

Cheesy Grits, Shrimp, Bacon, Onion, Bell Pepper & Brown Gravy

Ham Benny

$11.99

English Muffins, Two Poached Eggs, Ham, Hollandaise & a side of Hash Browns

Corned Beef Benny

$11.99

English Muffins, Two Poached Eggs, Corned Beef, Hollandaise & a side of Hash Browns

Salmon Benny

$13.99

English Muffins, Two Poached Eggs, Grilled Salmon, Hollandaise, Capers & a side of Hash Browns

Spinach & Tomato Benny

$11.99

English Muffins, Two Poached Eggs, Spinach, Tomato,, Hollandaise & a side of Hash Browns

Omelets

Maui Omelet

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper & Swiss Cheese

Ham n Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Ham & Cheddar

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato & Onion

Salmon Omelet

$13.99

Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion & Capers

ABC Omelet

$14.99

Avocado, Bacon & Cheddar

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.99

Ham, Sausage, Bacon & Cheddar

El Diablo Omelet

$12.99

BBQ Pork and Jalapeno Omelet

$14.99

BBQ Pork, Grilled Jalapeno, and Cheese.

Surf N' Turf Omelet

$16.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Bacon & Cheddar

Sweet Treats

Strawberries & Cream French Toast

$10.99

Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries & Maple Syrup

Reeses' Pancakes

$11.99

4 Pancakes with Reeses Peanut Butter Sauce, Berry Sauce, Whipped Cream and Topped with Reeses Cereal.

Double Strawberry Waffle

$11.99

Belgium Waffle, Strawberry Drizzle, Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Jack Daniels Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.99

Raisin Bread Pudding French Toast, House-made Sweet Jack Daniels Sauce, Whipped Cream & Fresh Strawberries

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.99

Sides

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Sausage

$5.99

Side Hash Browns

$4.99

Side 1/2 Avocado

$4.99

Pint of Bacon

$7.99

Clothing

T-Shirt

$15.00

Tank Top

$12.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Hat

$20.00

Zip Up Jacket

$30.00

Glassware

16oz. Pint Glass

$3.95

20oz. Pint Glass

$4.95

Accessories

Beer Koozie

$2.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Just Hangin Out!!

Website

Location

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
orange starNo Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
STACKED
orange starNo Reviews
7490 Edinger Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Scram
orange star4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
O'Malley's On Main
orange star4.1 • 1,430
140 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Hangout - Seal Beach
orange starNo Reviews
901 Ocean Ave Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston