Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint" imageView gallery

Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Scottsville Rd #8

Bowling Green, KY 42103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Kick Starters

Redneck Beignets

$7.00+

Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruit

$8.00+

Redneck Beignets (Copy)

$6.00+

Belgian Waffles & Crepes

Plain Jane w/ Syrup

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Strawberry Delight

$9.00

Cinnamon Apple Pie

$9.00

Bacon & Boubon Maple Syrup

$10.00

Fresh Berries & Cream

$10.00

A.Y.C.E.

$9.00

French toast

$9.00

Omelettes & Scramblers

2 Egg Omelette

$6.00

4 Egg Omelette

$9.00

6 Egg Omelette

$13.00

2 Egg Scrambler

$6.00

4 Egg Scrambler

$9.00

6 Egg Scrambler

$13.00

Breakfast Plates

Big Boss Hog Breakfast

$15.00

Bonafide Country Fried Plate

$12.00

Chicken & Funnel Cake

$11.00

DCʼs Fried Bologna

$10.00

Hangry Jackʼs Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Kirby & Poe Breakfast

$13.00

Less is More Plate

$9.00

Slamminʼ Hamminʼ Plate

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Bisc and sawmill Gravy

$4.00

Bisc and Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Bisc and Chocolate Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Sammies

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

City Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Fried Bologna & Egg

$7.00

Country Ham & Tomato

$8.00

Country Fried Chicken or Steak

$8.00

Eggs “I Heart Benny Hill” Benedict

$8.00

Pulled Pork & Egg

$8.00

BLT with Fried Egg

$9.00

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Bowls of Hangry Awesomeness

Jackʼd Up Tots

$11.00

Steak Bowl

$13.00

Eggs Benny Bowl

$10.00

El Huevos Luchador

$11.00

Breakfast Blob

$10.00

Rise N Shine Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Kids Strawberry Crepe

$5.00

Kids Sausage Biscuit

$5.00

Kids Bacon Biscuit

$5.00

2 pancakes

$5.00

Drinks

Milk

$1.50+

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Power Aid

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$1.50+

Fruit Juice

$1.50+

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$2.50

Water

Hot cocoa

$2.00

Extra Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Chocolate Gravy

$2.50

Country Ham

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Grits Cheesy

$2.50

Grits Plain

$2.50

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Scliced Toms2

$1.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$2.50

Turkey Sausage

$2.50

Waffle

$4.00

Biccuit

$1.50

Wheat

Sour Dough

Eggs

$2.50

Onions

$0.50

Fruit

$2.50

City ham

$2.50

Specials

EXAMPLE SPECIALS

Sausage

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Bacon

Bacon Biscuit

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green, KY 42103

Directions

Gallery
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint" image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 174
247 Three Springs Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Toro - 1760 Scottsville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1760 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
El Maguey - Bowling Green - 4700 Scottsville ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Scottsville ROAD Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4767 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
151 Iron Skillet Ct Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
India Oven Restaurant - Bowling Green
orange starNo Reviews
1755 Scottsville Road st 2 Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bowling Green

The Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,360
1129 College Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
orange star4.4 • 1,332
804 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
orange star4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Hickory & Oak
orange star4.3 • 404
705 State Street Unit 54 Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Hilligans Sports Bar - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 371
1265 College St Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Coffee & Eggs
orange star4.2 • 285
2549 Mount Victor Ln #1 Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bowling Green
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston