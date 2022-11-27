A map showing the location of Hangry SolutionView gallery
Food Trucks
Burgers

Hangry Solution

review star

No reviews yet

3010 S Samtian HWY

Lebanon, OR 97355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dinner 4-8pm (Not available to order until 3pm)
Hamburger
Hangry Club Sandwich

Baked Potatoes

Basic Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked potato served with butter, sour cream & chives.

Bacon & Cheese Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon & shredded cheese.

Broccoli Baked Potato

$9.00

Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, chives, broccoli, melted cheese & shredded cheese.

Chili & Cheese Baked Potato

$10.00

Butter, house-made chili, cheese, sour cream and green onion

Burgers & More

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, veggie patty. Served with a small side

Hamburger

$10.00

Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1/2 pound patty. Served with a small side

Hangry Western

$15.00

1/2 burger, 3 pieces of bacon, melted cheese, 2 onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Served with a small side.

Hangry Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb Burger, Grilled Onions, Gruyere Cheese on Hawaiian Bread. Served with a small side.

Hangry Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Chicken Strips with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a small side.

Chili Cheese

$12.00
Angry Jalapeno

Angry Jalapeno

$15.00

1/2 lb patty, BBQ sauce, 3 pieces of bacon, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Served with a small side.

‘Shroomy

$11.00

1/2 lb Burger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, & Mayo. Served on a Pub Bun. Includes small Tot or Side Salad.

Dessert

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Hand-dipped and fried cheese cake dusted with powder sugar and served with your choice of sauce

Giant Freezies

$1.00
Hangry Apple Bomb

Hangry Apple Bomb

$7.00

Caramel apple pie with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with more caramel.

Churros

$2.00

Pineapple Supreme Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$4.00Out of stock

House-made Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream & Drizzled with Caramel.

Raspberry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

Raspberry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brownie

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brown with Vanilla Ice Cream.

GF Monster Cookie Brownie

GF Monster Cookie Brownie

$4.00
GF Pumpkin Cake

GF Pumpkin Cake

$3.00Out of stock
Black Forrest Brownie

Black Forrest Brownie

$4.00

Kids

I Don't Know

$7.00

2 breaded chicken tenders served with a small side and juice box of week

I Don’t Care

$7.00

1/3 pound patty with lettuce, mayo, tomato and pickles. Served with a small side and juice box of the week

I’m Not Hangry

$5.00

Cheese quesadilla served with a small side and juice box of week

I Don't Want That

$7.00

Basic grilled cheese, Hawaiian bread and your choice of cheese served with a small side and juice box of week

I Don’t Like That

$7.00

6 Mac & Cheese Bites served with a small fry or side salad. Comes with a juice box and candy.

Whatever

$7.00

6 piece Corn Dog Bites. Served with choice of small Tator Tot or Side Salad. Juice Box and a piece of candy included.

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, mushrooms, & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad

$13.00

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, shredded cheese, bacon, and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled or crispy chicken, & croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.00

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, olives, onion, shredded cheese, house-made taco meat, tortilla chips, & sour cream. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, shredded cheese, diced ham & hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers, onions, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Hangry Betty Salad

$13.00

Pineapple, Mandarin Oranges, Craisins, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots & Spinach. Served with your choice of Dressing.

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$10.00

2 slices of bread, house dressing, sliced turkey and ham, gruyere cheese, hand-dipped and fried to perfection, then dusted with powder sugar. Served with black berry jam and a small side

Hangry Club Sandwich

$12.00

3 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, 4 pieces of bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with a small side

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

2 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, 6 pieces of bacon. Served with a small side

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with a small side

Maui Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Served with small side salad or fries.

Jalapeño, Grilled Cheese & Bacon

Jalapeño, Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$12.00

Grilled cheese with 4 pieces of cheese, 4 pieces or bacon, and 3 jalapeño poppers. Served with a small side or fries or side salad.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Ranch. Served on a Stone Ground Bun

Sides

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.00

Tator Tots covered in homemade chili with melted cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & chives.

Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

6 Piece Corn Dog Bites

Country Sausage Gravy Tots

$10.00

Tator tots covered with homemade county sausage gravy, and sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$6.00+

Deep Fried Mushrooms - 10 Piece

$6.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Hangry Trio

$15.00

Pick 3 - Deep Fried Cheese Curds 1/2 LB, Onion Rings 6 Piece, Deep Fried Mushrooms 10 Piece, Mac & Cheese Bites 6 Piece, Jalapeño Poppers 6 Piece, Hotzzarella Sticks 6 Piece, Corn Dog Bites 6 Piece, Mozzarella Sticks 6 Piece. Served with Ranch.

Hotzzarella Sticks - 6 Piece

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers - 6 Piece

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Tator tots with melted cheese, bacon bits, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream and chives.

Mac & Cheese Bites - 6 Piece

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

6 Piece Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Poutine

$10.00

Tator Tots, Brown Gravy & Cheese Curds

Side Salad

$4.00

Taco Tots

$10.00

Tator tots covered with melted cheese, shredded cheese, homemade taco meat, tomatoes, olives, sour cream, & chives.

Tator Tots

$6.00

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$6.00

6 Pickle Spears with dipping sauce.

Soup

Chili

$7.00+

Tomato

$6.00

Specials

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.00+
Prime Rib Dinner 4-8pm (Not available to order until 3pm)

Prime Rib Dinner 4-8pm (Not available to order until 3pm)

$15.00

8oz Prime Rib, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, and a Side Salad.

French Dip Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Garden salad all rolled up in a tortilla, served with dressing and a small side

Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, crispy or grilled chicken, shredded cheese, shredded carrots, cucumbers, onions, olives, tossed in our house-made ranch, rolled up in a torilla and served with a small side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in Ceasar dressing rolled up in a tortilla and served with a small side

Taco Wrap

$13.00

Our taco salad rolled up in a tortilla and served with a small side

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon, OR 97355

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bigfoot Grille
orange star4.2 • 269
525 S Main St Lebanon, OR 97355
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Ram - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
515 12th Street SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Masonry Grill
orange star4.0 • 412
120 Commercial St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Common Fields - 545 SW 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
545 SW 3rd Street Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Bigfoot Grille
orange star4.2 • 269
525 S Main St Lebanon, OR 97355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston