Hangry Solution
3010 S Samtian HWY
Lebanon, OR 97355
Baked Potatoes
Basic Baked Potato
Baked potato served with butter, sour cream & chives.
Bacon & Cheese Baked Potato
Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon & shredded cheese.
Broccoli Baked Potato
Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, chives, broccoli, melted cheese & shredded cheese.
Chili & Cheese Baked Potato
Butter, house-made chili, cheese, sour cream and green onion
Burgers & More
Veggie Burger
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, veggie patty. Served with a small side
Hamburger
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1/2 pound patty. Served with a small side
Hangry Western
1/2 burger, 3 pieces of bacon, melted cheese, 2 onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Served with a small side.
Hangry Melt
1/2 lb Burger, Grilled Onions, Gruyere Cheese on Hawaiian Bread. Served with a small side.
Hangry Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Strips with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a small side.
Chili Cheese
Angry Jalapeno
1/2 lb patty, BBQ sauce, 3 pieces of bacon, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Served with a small side.
‘Shroomy
1/2 lb Burger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, & Mayo. Served on a Pub Bun. Includes small Tot or Side Salad.
Dessert
Deep Fried Cheesecake
Hand-dipped and fried cheese cake dusted with powder sugar and served with your choice of sauce
Giant Freezies
Hangry Apple Bomb
Caramel apple pie with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with more caramel.
Churros
Pineapple Supreme Cake
Apple Crisp
House-made Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream & Drizzled with Caramel.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Dump Cake
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brownie
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Brown with Vanilla Ice Cream.
GF Monster Cookie Brownie
GF Pumpkin Cake
Black Forrest Brownie
Kids
I Don't Know
2 breaded chicken tenders served with a small side and juice box of week
I Don’t Care
1/3 pound patty with lettuce, mayo, tomato and pickles. Served with a small side and juice box of the week
I’m Not Hangry
Cheese quesadilla served with a small side and juice box of week
I Don't Want That
Basic grilled cheese, Hawaiian bread and your choice of cheese served with a small side and juice box of week
I Don’t Like That
6 Mac & Cheese Bites served with a small fry or side salad. Comes with a juice box and candy.
Whatever
6 piece Corn Dog Bites. Served with choice of small Tator Tot or Side Salad. Juice Box and a piece of candy included.
Salads
Garden Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, mushrooms, & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, shredded cheese, bacon, and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled or crispy chicken, & croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, olives, onion, shredded cheese, house-made taco meat, tortilla chips, & sour cream. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion, shredded cheese, diced ham & hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers, onions, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
Hangry Betty Salad
Pineapple, Mandarin Oranges, Craisins, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots & Spinach. Served with your choice of Dressing.
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo Sandwich
2 slices of bread, house dressing, sliced turkey and ham, gruyere cheese, hand-dipped and fried to perfection, then dusted with powder sugar. Served with black berry jam and a small side
Hangry Club Sandwich
3 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, 4 pieces of bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with a small side
BLT Sandwich
2 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, 6 pieces of bacon. Served with a small side
Chicken Sandwich
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with a small side
Maui Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Served with small side salad or fries.
Jalapeño, Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled cheese with 4 pieces of cheese, 4 pieces or bacon, and 3 jalapeño poppers. Served with a small side or fries or side salad.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Ranch. Served on a Stone Ground Bun
Sides
Cheese Sauce
Chili Cheese Tots
Tator Tots covered in homemade chili with melted cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & chives.
Corn Dog Bites
6 Piece Corn Dog Bites
Country Sausage Gravy Tots
Tator tots covered with homemade county sausage gravy, and sprinkled with shredded cheese.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Deep Fried Mushrooms - 10 Piece
Extra Sauce
Hangry Trio
Pick 3 - Deep Fried Cheese Curds 1/2 LB, Onion Rings 6 Piece, Deep Fried Mushrooms 10 Piece, Mac & Cheese Bites 6 Piece, Jalapeño Poppers 6 Piece, Hotzzarella Sticks 6 Piece, Corn Dog Bites 6 Piece, Mozzarella Sticks 6 Piece. Served with Ranch.
Hotzzarella Sticks - 6 Piece
Jalapeño Poppers - 6 Piece
Loaded Tots
Tator tots with melted cheese, bacon bits, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream and chives.
Mac & Cheese Bites - 6 Piece
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Piece Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Poutine
Tator Tots, Brown Gravy & Cheese Curds
Side Salad
Taco Tots
Tator tots covered with melted cheese, shredded cheese, homemade taco meat, tomatoes, olives, sour cream, & chives.
Tator Tots
Deep Fried Pickle Spears
6 Pickle Spears with dipping sauce.
Specials
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Garden salad all rolled up in a tortilla, served with dressing and a small side
Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, crispy or grilled chicken, shredded cheese, shredded carrots, cucumbers, onions, olives, tossed in our house-made ranch, rolled up in a torilla and served with a small side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in Ceasar dressing rolled up in a tortilla and served with a small side
Taco Wrap
Our taco salad rolled up in a tortilla and served with a small side
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!