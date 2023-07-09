A map showing the location of Hangry's ID 6902 west seltice way suite AView gallery

Hangry's ID 6902 west seltice way suite A

review star

No reviews yet

6902 west seltice way suite A

Post Falls, ID 83854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6902 west seltice way suite A, Post Falls, ID 83854

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Up North Distillery - 846 North Boulder Court
orange starNo Reviews
846 North Boulder Court Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Otis Restaurant - 21902 E WELLESLEY AVE
orange starNo Reviews
21902 E WELLESLEY AVE OTIS ORCHARDS, WA 99027
View restaurantnext
Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Grasso’s Fine Foods -
orange starNo Reviews
3758 East Horsehaven Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
orange starNo Reviews
16208 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Post Falls

River City Lanes
orange star4.4 • 930
965 W Seltice Way Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Big Bear Deli and Brews
orange star4.8 • 732
700 E 8th Ave Post Fallls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 338
302 N Spokane St Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Post Falls
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston