Hanjan

No reviews yet

346 West 52nd St

New York, NY 10019

Order Again

Entree

Braised Beef Short Ribs for 2

$52.00

Soy Poached Black Cod for 2

$62.00

Marinated Beef Short Ribs

$42.00

Bulgogi Beef

$26.00

Rice & Noodles

Bulgogi Bibimbap Kit

$30.00

Black Bean Noodles

$28.00

Pork & Bacon Fried Rice

$20.00

Spicy Cold Noodles

$18.00

Soup

Soup of the Week

$20.00

Soondubu Stew

$24.00

Kimchi Stew

$26.00

Small Dishes

Spicy Chicken Wings

$24.00

Soy Garlic Chicken Wings

$24.00

Frozen Dumplings

$16.00

Fried Dumplings

$17.00

Pancake Batter

$18.00

Braised Tofu

$18.00

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Banchan Set

$20.00

Kimchi

$15.00

My Korea by Hooni Kim

$32.00

Open Charges

Lunch Pre Fixe

$35.00

Dinner Pre Fixe

$70.00

Open Food

Open Liqour

Open Wine

Cake Charge

$5.00

Corkage Sparkling

$30.00

Corkage White

$30.00

Corkage Red

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
HANJAN is Chef Hooni Kim’s second restaurant after DANJI , located in the Flatiron District in New York. It was inspired by the 'joomak,' an old Korean tavern that offered weary travellers good food, good drinks and a place to rest. Many of the dishes at HANJAN are meant to evoke Korean street markets that offer comfort food enjoyed by people in Korea in their everyday life. At Hanjan and Danji we choose to use meat raised with no antibiotics or growth hormones. Our fish are caught wild and are not overfished and endangered. We try to use as much organic and local produce as possible. No doubt these ingredients cost more but we believe the food we consume should be healthy and responsible as well as delicious.

346 West 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

