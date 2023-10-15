Yom Kippur Pre-Orders

PLEASE READ! You must place your order for pickup on Monday, 9/25 between 11am and 2pm only. All orders placed through this site will be ready for pickup at your chosen location between 11am and 2pm on Monday, 9/25. Any orders scheduled for a different pickup time will be rejected and refunded. When you click on an item to add to your cart, you will be prompted to choose a pickup location. Once you place your order, Toast will automatically say "you can pick up your order at 13545 Ventura Blvd" however we will actually have your order ready at the location you chose in the item modifier. Confusing? Maybe... but we're working with the software we have here. Please email catering@hanksbagels.com with any questions.
Set Mixed Baker's Dozen

Set Mixed Baker's Dozen

$25.00

We cannot accept substitutions on this special, pre-order dozen. All bagels will be unsliced and your box will include: 3x everything, 3x plain, 2x sesame, 1x poppy, 1x salt, 1x rosemary sea salt, 1x onion, and 1x cinnamon raisin.

Plain CC

Plain CC

$5.00
Scallion CC

Scallion CC

$6.00
Veggie CC

Veggie CC

$6.00

parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion

Angry CC

Angry CC

$6.00

habanero and honey - spicy!

Strawberry CC

Strawberry CC

$6.00
Lox CC

Lox CC

$10.00
Vegan CC

Vegan CC

$10.00

Salted Butter

$5.00

Honey Butter

$5.00
Small Veggie Platter

Small Veggie Platter

$50.00

tomato, raw red onion, salted cucumber, radish, sprouts, avocado, pickled onion, and capers

Whitefish Salad (1 lb)

Whitefish Salad (1 lb)

$32.00

smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli, and mayo

Tuna Salad (1 lb)

Tuna Salad (1 lb)

$16.00

white albacore, mayo, mustard, lemon, and celery

Egg Salad (1 lb)

Egg Salad (1 lb)

$18.00

mustard, mayo, chives, and dill

Lemony Chicken Salad (1 lb)

Lemony Chicken Salad (1 lb)

$14.00

duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions

Potato Salad (1 lb)

Potato Salad (1 lb)

$10.00

celery, scallions, radish, dill, and mustardy dressing (V)