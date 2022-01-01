Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Hank's Bagels BURBANK

review star

No reviews yet

4315 W Riverside Drive

Burbank, CA 91505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Number 1
Everything
Rosemary Sea Salt

Would You Like A Bag?

We are no longer auto-bagging single items.

AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?

Daily Special Thing(s)!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Ruby Razz Rugelach (5 Pack)

$6.00Out of stock

Bagel Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese Pizza Bialy

$5.50

Vegan Pesto Cheese Pizza Bialy

$5.50

Bulk Bagels & Spreads!

Mixed Baker's Dozen

Mixed Baker's Dozen

$25.00

Mixed dozen based on availability. Feel free to use the special request box, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thank for understanding.

Mixed Half Dozen

Mixed Half Dozen

$14.00

Mixed half dozen based on availability. Feel free to use the special request box, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thank for understanding.

8oz Plain CC

8oz Plain CC

$5.00Out of stock
8oz Scallion CC

8oz Scallion CC

$6.00
8oz Angry CC

8oz Angry CC

$6.00Out of stock

habanero & honey

8oz Veggie CC

8oz Veggie CC

$6.00

scallions, radish, carrots, red bell pepper and parsley

8oz Vegan CC

8oz Vegan CC

$10.00
8oz Lox CC

8oz Lox CC

$10.00

8oz Raspberry CC

$6.00

Build Your Own!

Everything

$2.50
Sesame

Sesame

$2.50
Poppy

Poppy

$2.50
Onion

Onion

$2.50
Plain

Plain

$2.50
Rosemary Sea Salt

Rosemary Sea Salt

$2.50
Salt

Salt

$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50
Everything Jalapeño Cheese

Everything Jalapeño Cheese

$3.75
Onion Bialy

Onion Bialy

$3.75

Cheddar Garlic

$3.75
Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$2.50
Pumpernickel Rye

Pumpernickel Rye

$2.50
Cinnamon Chocolate Chip

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Sandwiches!

Number 1

Number 1

$11.00

fried egg, maple-glazed bacon or homemade turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli

Number 2

Number 2

$11.00

fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, spicy pickled peppers, aioli

Number 3

Number 3

$15.50

hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill

Number 4

Number 4

$11.50

avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli

Number 5

Number 5

$15.00

smoked whitefish salad, plain cc, salted cucumber, red onion, dill

Number 6

Number 6

$12.00

roasted turkey breast, gruyere, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing

Number 7

Number 7

$12.50

soppressata, fontina, leafy greens, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, dressing

Number 8

Number 8

$12.00

tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing

Sides and Salads!

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.50
Lemony Chicken Salad

Lemony Chicken Salad

$7.00

duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

celery, scallions, radish, dill, mustardy dressing (V)

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$4.50Out of stock

mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.00

mayo, mustard, celery, S&P

Whitefish Salad (4oz)

Whitefish Salad (4oz)

$8.00

smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli & mayo

Hank's Gravlax (2.5oz)

Hank's Gravlax (2.5oz)

$8.00

salmon cured on brown sugar, kosher salt, fresh lemon zest, ground black pepper, and fresh dill

Nova Lox (2.5oz)

Nova Lox (2.5oz)

$8.00

salmon cured and then cold smoked

Drinks!

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Hot Tea (English Breakfast)

Hot Tea (English Breakfast)

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Still Water

Still Water

$2.50

Retail!

Hank’s House Coffee (Whole Beans)

Hank’s House Coffee (Whole Beans)

$15.00
Twill Dad Hat

Twill Dad Hat

$20.00

Royal blue. Adjustable strap back.

Insulated Travel Tumbler

Insulated Travel Tumbler

$19.00

Double wall insulation. 12 ounce capacity. Keeps things hot!

Retro Burbank Enamel Pin

Retro Burbank Enamel Pin

$4.00Out of stock

A neato 1" pin!

Canvas Tote

Canvas Tote

$18.00Out of stock

Heavy natural canvas.

Zip Up Hoodie- Green

Zip Up Hoodie- Green

$40.00+Out of stock
Crewneck Sweater- Gray

Crewneck Sweater- Gray

$35.00+Out of stock
OG Tee

OG Tee

$22.00

Solid Black or Army Green. Tri-blend.

OG Kids Tee

OG Kids Tee

$18.00Out of stock

Yellow or Mauve. 50/50 blend.

OG Onesie

OG Onesie

$19.00+Out of stock

Dark navy. 100% cotton.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade bagels, sandwiches, spreads, and salady things. Sometimes soups.

Website

Location

4315 W Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505

Directions

Gallery
Hank's... a deli of sorts image
Hank's... a deli of sorts image
Hank's... a deli of sorts image
Hank's... a deli of sorts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
General Admission
orange star4.2 • 226
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
Romancing the Bean Cafe
orange star3.7 • 975
3413 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Milano Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
269 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burbank

Octopus Japanese Restaurant - Burbank
orange star4.3 • 2,927
227 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
La Bamba Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,304
2600 n glenoaks blvd Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
The Asian Project
orange star4.1 • 593
1001 N San Fernando Blvd Unit 130 Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
Olive & Thyme
orange star4.5 • 538
3821 Riverside Dr Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
The New Deal - Magnolia Park
orange star4.0 • 401
3501 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 366
3083 N Lima St Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burbank
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston