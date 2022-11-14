Hank's Cheesecake 1063 S Big Bend Blvd

- Home
1063 S Big Bend Blvd
St Louis, MO 63117
Slices - Cheesecakes
Almond Cappuccino - Slice
Amaretto Caramel - Slice
Apple Strudel - Slice
Apricot Almond - Slice
Banana - Slice
Black Forest - Slice
Blueberry - Slice
Caramel Macchiato - Slice
Chocolate Chip - Slice
Chocolate Covered Strawberry - Slice
Chocolate Swirl - Slice
Coconut Lime With Mango Glaze - Slice
Dark Chocolate Raspberry - Slice
Dreamsicle - Slice
Double Chocolate - Slice
Eggnog - Slice
German Chocolate - Slice
Hank's Original - Slice
Hazelnut White Chocolate - Slice
Ibarra Mexican Chocolate - Slice
Irish Cream - Slice
Key lime - Slice
The King - Slice
Mocha Chocolate Chip - Slice
Neopolitan - Slice
Peanut Butter Chocolate - Slice
Praline - Slice
Pumpkin - Slice
Pumpkin Swirl - Slice
Snickers - Slice
Strawberry - Slice
Tiramisu - Slice
Turtle - Slice
White Chocolate - Slice
White Chocolate Raspberry - Slice
Lemon - Slice
Hot Cocoa -slice
Banana Pudding - Slice
Strawberry Shortcake
Turtle Bars
Slice - Sugar Free/Gluten Free
Sugar- Free Original - Slice
Sugar- Free Blueberry - Slice
Sugar- Free Chocolate - Slice
Sugar- Free Lemon - Slice
Sugar- Free Raspberry - Slice
Gluten- Free Turtle - Slice
Chocolate Amaretto Torte - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Raspberry - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Original - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Blueberry - Slice
Gluten Free White Chocolate
Handheld
Miniatures
7in Cheesecakes
7in Blueberry
Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.
7in Chocolate Chip
An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
7in Chocolate Swirl
Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.
7in Dark Chocolate Raspberry
7in Double Chocolate
7in Hanks Original
7in Key Lime
7in Peanut Butter Chocolate
7in Pumpkin Swirl (seasonal)
7in Snickers
7in Strawberry
7in Turtle
7in White Chocolate
7in White Chocolate Raspberry
7in Banana
7in Sugar-Free
9in Cheesecakes
9in Hanks Original
Our original light and creamy but still simple classic on a graham cracker crust.
9in Amaretto Caramel
Amaretto, caramel, white chocolate, and toasted almonds on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache design and caramel drizzle.
9in Apple Strudel
Cinnamon and sugar coated Granny Smith apples in a cinnamon, white chocolate cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Apples, Strudel topping (contains pecans), and caramel drizzle.
9in Apricot Almond
Almond cheesecake with apricot puree ribbon on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with Apricot Glaze and toasted Almonds.
9in Almond Cappuccino
Finely ground toasted almonds, white chocolate, cappuccino, and almond extract. on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate swirled with caramel.
9in Baileys® Irish Cream
9in Banana
White Chocolate and over a half pound of Bananas on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate and pecan.
9in Blueberry
Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.
9in Black Forest
Dark Chocolate, Brandy, with cherry compound on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Brandied Cherries glaze and whipped topping.
9in Caramel Macchiato
Coffee and caramel on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Whipped topping and caramel drizzle.
9in Chocolate Chip
An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
9in Chocolate Swirl
Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.
9in Coconut Lime w/ Mango Glaze
Layers of Key Lime and coconut cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Mango rum glaze and toasted coconut.
9in Double Chocolate
French vanilla semi-sweet chocolate on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with White chocolate drizzle.
9in Dreamsicle
Inspired by one of the classic childhood ice cream treats. Made with a natural orange compound. on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with White chocolate ganache swirled with orange.
9in Eggnog
9in German Chocolate
Buttery rich light chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate cookie with coconut and toasted pecans crust. Artfully topped with Traditional German Chocolate topping.
9in Hazelnut White Chocolate
White chocolate, almond extract, and chooped toasted hazelnuts on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate Drizzle with hazelnuts.
9in Hot Cocoa
9in Ibarra Mexican Chocolate
Upgrade our Double Chocolate by adding Ibarra (cinnamon and chocolate from Mexico) and almond extract on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Toasted almonds, chocolate and white chocolate drizzle.
9in Irish Cream
Extra cream, chocolate, Irish whiskey, touch of brandy, and almond extract on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate drizzle.
9in Key Lime
Lime juice, and lime zest give a perfect balance of sweet and sour on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with white chocolate ganache.
9in Lemon
Lemon juice and lemon zest achieves the right lemony tartness on a graham Cracker crust.
9in Mocha Chocolate Chip
Coffee cheesecake with chocolate chips on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
9in Neopolitan
Inspired by the ice cream treat. Chocolate, original, and strawberry layered cheesecakes on a graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with cream cheese frosting rosettes.
9in Peppermint (Seasonal)
9in Peanut Butter Chocolate
Chunky peanut butter cheesecake with chocolate chips on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with chocolate ganache and roasted peanuts.
9in Praline
Brown sugar, vanilla, and toasted pecans on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with Pecans and Praline glaze (brown sugar and vanilla).
9in Pumpkin (Seasonal)
Pumpkin, brandy, whiskey, and all the classic spices on a Gingersnap crust. Artfully topped with Pecans.
9in Pumpkin Swirl (Seasonal)
Our pumpkin and white chocolate cheesecakes swirls together on a Gingersnap crust. Artfully topped with Pecans.
Banana Pudding Cake
9in Dark Chocolate Raspberry
Rich chocolate, brandy, and whole raspberries on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
9in Strawberry
Fresh strawberries throughout on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with cream cheese frosting rosettes.
9in Snickers
Chunky peanut butter and loaded with chopped Snickers on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, and roasted peanuts.
9in Tiramisu
Layers of cappuccino cheesecake, then homemade ladyfingers, then a layer of rum cheesecake on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate ganache design with a touch of cinnamon and a generous dusting of cocoa.
9in Turtle
Traditional cheesecake with caramel swirl on a chocolate cookie with mini chocolate chips and toasted pecans crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate, toasted pecans, and caramel drizzle.
9in White Chocolate
White chocolate and vanilla on a graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with chocolate drizzle.
9in White Chocolate Raspberry
White chocolate loaded with whole raspberries on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with a Raspberry glaze spiral.
1/2 And 1/2 9in
Premium Select
Premium Select Custom
Premium Select
Premium Select Custom
9in Strawberry Shortcake
9in Sugar-Free
Specialty Cakes
Black Forest Cake
Chocolate cake filled with brandied cherries. Iced with Chocolate ganache. Artfully topped with whipped cream, cherries, and chocolate scatter.
Chocolate Layer Cake
2 layer rich chocolate cake. Can be enhanced with raspberry, strawberry, or orange compounds. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.
Carrot Cake
One of our top sellers. Made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon, and over a pound of carrots. Artfully topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Walnuts.
Mile High Cake
3 layers of rich chocolate cake and whipped cream on a crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.
The Incredible Cake
2 layers of rich chocolate cake with a layer of Hank’s Original Cheesecake in the middle. Artfully topped with chocolate ganache.
5" Short Heart
5" Heart-Shaped
7" Heart-Shaped
9" Heart-Shaped
German Chocolate Cake
Cheesecaketo™
Gluten Free Desserts
Chocolate Amaretto Torte
Flourless cake with ground almonds, butter, and chocolate. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.
7in Gluten Free - Hanks Original
7in Gluten Free - Turtle
7in Gluten Free - Double Chocolate
7in Gluten Free - White Chocolate
7in Gluten Free - White Chocolate Raspberry
7in No Crust - Double Chocolate
9in No Crust - Original
9in No Crust -Double Chocolate
9in No Crust - White Chocolate Raspberry
9in Gluten Free - Hanks Original
9in Gluten Free - Turtle
9in Gluten Free - Double Chocolate
9in Gluten Free - White Chocolate
Ala Carte Sauces/ Fresh Berries
Sheet Cakes
