Hank's Cheesecake 1063 S Big Bend Blvd

1063 S Big Bend Blvd

St Louis, MO 63117

Order Again

Slices - Cheesecakes

Almond Cappuccino - Slice

$5.99

Amaretto Caramel - Slice

$5.99

Apple Strudel - Slice

$5.99

Apricot Almond - Slice

$5.99

Banana - Slice

$5.99

Black Forest - Slice

$5.99

Blueberry - Slice

$5.99

Caramel Macchiato - Slice

$5.99

Chocolate Chip - Slice

$5.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberry - Slice

$5.99

Chocolate Swirl - Slice

$5.99

Coconut Lime With Mango Glaze - Slice

$5.99

Dark Chocolate Raspberry - Slice

$5.99

Dreamsicle - Slice

$5.99

Double Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Eggnog - Slice

$5.99

German Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Hank's Original - Slice

$5.69

Hazelnut White Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Ibarra Mexican Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Irish Cream - Slice

$5.99

Key lime - Slice

$5.99

The King - Slice

$5.99

Mocha Chocolate Chip - Slice

$5.99

Neopolitan - Slice

$5.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Praline - Slice

$5.99

Pumpkin - Slice

$5.99

Pumpkin Swirl - Slice

$5.99

Snickers - Slice

$5.99

Strawberry - Slice

$5.99

Tiramisu - Slice

$6.49

Turtle - Slice

$5.99

White Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

White Chocolate Raspberry - Slice

$5.99

Lemon - Slice

$5.99

Hot Cocoa -slice

$5.99

Lemon - Slice

$5.99

Banana Pudding - Slice

$6.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.49

Turtle Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Slices - Cakes

Carrot Cake - Slice

$6.99

Chocolate Cake - Slice

$6.99

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Slice - Sugar Free/Gluten Free

Sugar- Free Original - Slice

$6.49

Sugar- Free Blueberry - Slice

$6.79

Sugar- Free Chocolate - Slice

$6.79

Sugar- Free Lemon - Slice

$6.79

Sugar- Free Raspberry - Slice

$6.79

Gluten- Free Turtle - Slice

$6.79

Chocolate Amaretto Torte - Slice

$6.99

Cheesecaketo™ Raspberry - Slice

$6.99

Cheesecaketo™ Original - Slice

$6.99

Cheesecaketo™ Blueberry - Slice

$6.99

Gluten Free White Chocolate

$6.79

Handheld

Angel Wings

$6.99

Lemon Bars

$3.99

Chocolate Cake Bars

$3.99

Single layer Chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Miniatures

Baker's Choice Dozen Miniatures

$12.99

One Dozen miniatures that our staff carefully select the perfect variety.

Baker's Choice 4 Pack

$4.99

12 Pk Miniatures - Pick Your Flavors

$14.99

4 Pk Miniatures - Pick Your Flavors

$6.99

Individual

$1.50

7in Cheesecakes

7in Blueberry

$27.99

Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.

7in Chocolate Chip

$27.99

An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

7in Chocolate Swirl

$27.99

Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.

7in Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$27.99

7in Double Chocolate

$27.99

7in Hanks Original

$24.99

7in Key Lime

$27.99

7in Peanut Butter Chocolate

$27.99

7in Pumpkin Swirl (seasonal)

$27.99

7in Snickers

$27.99

7in Strawberry

$27.99

7in Turtle

$27.99

7in White Chocolate

$27.99

7in White Chocolate Raspberry

$27.99

7in Banana

$27.99

7in Sugar-Free

7in Sugar Free Original

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Blueberry

$27.99

7in Sugar Free Chocolate

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Lemon

$27.99

7in Sugar Free Raspberry

$27.99

9in Cheesecakes

9in Hanks Original

$38.99

Our original light and creamy but still simple classic on a graham cracker crust.

9in Amaretto Caramel

$42.99

Amaretto, caramel, white chocolate, and toasted almonds on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache design and caramel drizzle.

9in Apple Strudel

$42.99

Cinnamon and sugar coated Granny Smith apples in a cinnamon, white chocolate cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Apples, Strudel topping (contains pecans), and caramel drizzle.

9in Apricot Almond

$42.99

Almond cheesecake with apricot puree ribbon on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with Apricot Glaze and toasted Almonds.

9in Almond Cappuccino

$42.99

Finely ground toasted almonds, white chocolate, cappuccino, and almond extract. on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate swirled with caramel.

9in Baileys® Irish Cream

$42.99Out of stock

9in Banana

$42.99

White Chocolate and over a half pound of Bananas on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate and pecan.

9in Blueberry

$42.99

Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.

9in Black Forest

$42.99

Dark Chocolate, Brandy, with cherry compound on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Brandied Cherries glaze and whipped topping.

9in Caramel Macchiato

$42.99

Coffee and caramel on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Whipped topping and caramel drizzle.

9in Chocolate Chip

$42.99

An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

9in Chocolate Swirl

$42.99

Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.

9in Coconut Lime w/ Mango Glaze

$42.99

Layers of Key Lime and coconut cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Mango rum glaze and toasted coconut.

9in Double Chocolate

$42.99

French vanilla semi-sweet chocolate on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with White chocolate drizzle.

9in Dreamsicle

$42.99

Inspired by one of the classic childhood ice cream treats. Made with a natural orange compound. on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with White chocolate ganache swirled with orange.

9in Eggnog

$42.99

9in German Chocolate

$42.99

Buttery rich light chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate cookie with coconut and toasted pecans crust. Artfully topped with Traditional German Chocolate topping.

9in Hazelnut White Chocolate

$42.99Out of stock

White chocolate, almond extract, and chooped toasted hazelnuts on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate Drizzle with hazelnuts.

9in Hot Cocoa

$42.99

9in Ibarra Mexican Chocolate

$42.99Out of stock

Upgrade our Double Chocolate by adding Ibarra (cinnamon and chocolate from Mexico) and almond extract on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Toasted almonds, chocolate and white chocolate drizzle.

9in Irish Cream

$42.99

Extra cream, chocolate, Irish whiskey, touch of brandy, and almond extract on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate drizzle.

9in Key Lime

$42.99

Lime juice, and lime zest give a perfect balance of sweet and sour on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with white chocolate ganache.

9in Lemon

$42.99

Lemon juice and lemon zest achieves the right lemony tartness on a graham Cracker crust.

9in Mocha Chocolate Chip

$42.99

Coffee cheesecake with chocolate chips on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

9in Neopolitan

$42.99

Inspired by the ice cream treat. Chocolate, original, and strawberry layered cheesecakes on a graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with cream cheese frosting rosettes.

9in Peppermint (Seasonal)

$42.99

9in Peanut Butter Chocolate

$42.99

Chunky peanut butter cheesecake with chocolate chips on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with chocolate ganache and roasted peanuts.

9in Praline

$42.99

Brown sugar, vanilla, and toasted pecans on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with Pecans and Praline glaze (brown sugar and vanilla).

9in Pumpkin (Seasonal)

$42.99

Pumpkin, brandy, whiskey, and all the classic spices on a Gingersnap crust. Artfully topped with Pecans.

9in Pumpkin Swirl (Seasonal)

$42.99

Our pumpkin and white chocolate cheesecakes swirls together on a Gingersnap crust. Artfully topped with Pecans.

Banana Pudding Cake

$45.99

9in Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$42.99

Rich chocolate, brandy, and whole raspberries on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

9in Strawberry

$42.99

Fresh strawberries throughout on a graham cracker crust. Artfully topped with cream cheese frosting rosettes.

9in Snickers

$42.99Out of stock

Chunky peanut butter and loaded with chopped Snickers on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, and roasted peanuts.

9in Tiramisu

$45.99

Layers of cappuccino cheesecake, then homemade ladyfingers, then a layer of rum cheesecake on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate ganache design with a touch of cinnamon and a generous dusting of cocoa.

9in Turtle

$42.99

Traditional cheesecake with caramel swirl on a chocolate cookie with mini chocolate chips and toasted pecans crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate, toasted pecans, and caramel drizzle.

9in White Chocolate

$42.99

White chocolate and vanilla on a graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with chocolate drizzle.

9in White Chocolate Raspberry

$44.99

White chocolate loaded with whole raspberries on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with a Raspberry glaze spiral.

1/2 And 1/2 9in

$44.99

Premium Select

$49.99

Premium Select Custom

$51.99

Premium Select

$49.99

Premium Select Custom

$51.99

9in Strawberry Shortcake

$45.99Out of stock

9in Sugar-Free

9in Sugar Free Original

$42.99

9in Sugar Free Blueberry

$42.99

9in Sugar Free Chocolate

$42.99

9in Sugar Free Lemon

$42.99

9in Sugar Free Raspberry

$42.99

Specialty Cakes

Black Forest Cake

$52.99

Chocolate cake filled with brandied cherries. Iced with Chocolate ganache. Artfully topped with whipped cream, cherries, and chocolate scatter.

Chocolate Layer Cake

$42.99

2 layer rich chocolate cake. Can be enhanced with raspberry, strawberry, or orange compounds. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.

Carrot Cake

$42.99

One of our top sellers. Made with pineapple, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon, and over a pound of carrots. Artfully topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Walnuts.

Mile High Cake

$52.99

3 layers of rich chocolate cake and whipped cream on a crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.

The Incredible Cake

$54.99

2 layers of rich chocolate cake with a layer of Hank’s Original Cheesecake in the middle. Artfully topped with chocolate ganache.

5" Short Heart

$10.99

5" Heart-Shaped

$19.99

7" Heart-Shaped

$34.99

9" Heart-Shaped

$54.99

German Chocolate Cake

$44.99

Cheesecaketo™

Cheesecaketo™ 9" Original

$48.99

Cheesecaketo™ 9" Raspberry

$50.99Out of stock

Cheesecaketo™ 9" Blueberry

$50.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Desserts

Chocolate Amaretto Torte

$44.99

Flourless cake with ground almonds, butter, and chocolate. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache.

7in Gluten Free - Hanks Original

$37.99Out of stock

7in Gluten Free - Turtle

$37.99Out of stock

7in Gluten Free - Double Chocolate

$37.99Out of stock

7in Gluten Free - White Chocolate

$37.99Out of stock

7in Gluten Free - White Chocolate Raspberry

$37.99Out of stock

7in No Crust - Double Chocolate

$37.99Out of stock

9in No Crust - Original

$46.99

9in No Crust -Double Chocolate

$46.99

9in No Crust - White Chocolate Raspberry

$46.99

9in Gluten Free - Hanks Original

$46.99Out of stock

9in Gluten Free - Turtle

$46.99

9in Gluten Free - Double Chocolate

$46.99

9in Gluten Free - White Chocolate

$46.99Out of stock

Ala Carte Sauces/ Fresh Berries

2oz Raspberry

$1.00

2oz Brandied Cherries

$1.00

2oz Strawberry

$0.75

2oz Blueberry

$0.75

Lg Raspberry

$5.99

Lg Brandied Cherries

$5.99

Lg Strawberry

$4.99

Lg Blueberry

$4.99

2oz SF Strawberry

$1.00

Lg FRESH Strawberries

$6.99

Beverage

Coffee

$2.49

Pellegrino

$2.49+

Btl Water

$1.99

Candles

Numbers

$2.25

Traditional

$2.25

Specialty

$2.25

Sheet Cakes

Half Sheet - Original

$57.99

Full Sheet - Original

$109.99

Half Sheet - Flavored

$65.99

Full Sheet - Flavored

$125.99

Full Sheet - Chocolate Cake

$99.99

Full Sheet - Carrot Cake

$124.99

Savory Cheesecakes

7in Basil Pesto

$29.99Out of stock

7in Blue Cheese & Herb

$29.99Out of stock

7in Sun Dried Tomato & Spinach

$29.99Out of stock

7in Smoked Salmon

$32.99Out of stock
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1063 S Big Bend Blvd, St Louis, MO 63117

Directions

