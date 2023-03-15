Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hank's Hog and Dog

review star

No reviews yet

12335 Fm 1097

Willis, TX 77318

Popular Items

Chili Bowl
Loaded Tots
Pickled Eggs


Dogs

All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog
Jumbo Dog

Jumbo Dog

$7.00

All Beef Jumbo Dog, includes Mustard (Yellow or Brown ), Ketchup, Diced Onions and Relish

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$7.00

Regular or Spicy Polish Dog, includes Mustard ( Yellow or Brown ), Ketchup and Relish

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.00

All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog with our Homemade Chili Sauce, Cheese and Onions.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$10.00

All Beef Jumbo Dog served on a Poppy Seed Bun with Mustard, Diced Onion, Green Relish, Tomato Wedges, Sport Peppers, a Dill Pickle Spear and Celery Salt

Kids Dog

Kids Dog

$4.00

All Beef Hot Dog, just the right size for Kids

Specials

Hank's Famous

Hank's Famous

$10.00

Polish Dog served on Rye Bread with Mustard, Rye Swiss Cheese and a Dill Pickle Spear

Pickled Eggs

Pickled Eggs

$4.00

** A MUST WITH HANKS SPECIAL ** Two Mildly Spicy Pickled Eggs served with Pretzel Sticks and Yellow Hot Chili Peppers

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

A generous portion of Smoked Pulled Pork served on a Kaiser Roll with our Home Made BBQ sauce. Upon request add Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos and/or Dill Pickles.

The Whole Hog

The Whole Hog

$14.00

Our delicious Pulled Pork Sandwich with a Smoked Sausage and Bacon.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$7.00

10 OZ serving of Grandpa Genes Texas Chili (NO BEANS) Includes Cheese and Onions upon request

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots Loaded with Pulled Pork or Grandpa's Chili. Includes Chopped Onions, Grated Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos and/or Pickled Onions by request.

Frito Chili Pie

$9.00

Sides

Classic Frito Lay Chips or Miss Vickies
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Good ol Tater Tots served with Ketchup

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Classic Frito Lays Potato Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Traditional BBQ Cole Slaw

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Dessert

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12335 Fm 1097, Willis, TX 77318

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
