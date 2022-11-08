Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hanks Oyster Bar--Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Eastern Shore Crab Dip
Cocoa Old Fashioned

FAMILY MEALS TO-GO

Lobster Roll Kit for Two

Lobster Roll Kit for Two

$55.00

everything you need for two Hank’s Lobster Rolls! 2 Sliced Top Buns Maine Lobster Salad Coleslaw Goldfish Crackers Hank's Chocolate Chunks

Lobster Roll Kit for Four

Lobster Roll Kit for Four

$110.00

everything you need for four Hank’s Lobster Rolls! 4 Sliced Top Buns Maine Lobster Salad Coleslaw

Crab Cake Dinner Two

Crab Cake Dinner Two

$64.00

Crab Cake Dinner for two: 4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Crab Cake Dinner for Four

Crab Cake Dinner for Four

$128.00

Crab Cake Dinner for 4 8 crab cakes with tartar sauce, cole slaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf Meal for Two

$64.00

a surf and turf menu for two! crab cakes with tartar sauce, molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf for Meal Four

$128.00

a surf and turf menu for four! 4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, 4 portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Short Rib Meal for Two

$60.00

molasses braised beef short ribs for two, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Short Rib Meal for Four

$120.00

molasses braised beef short ribs for four, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Chicken Schnitzel Meal for Two

Chicken Schnitzel Meal for Two

$50.00

two portions of panko crusted chicken scallopini with lemon caper cream sauce, collard greens, mac and cheesy

Chicken Schnitzel Meal for Four

Chicken Schnitzel Meal for Four

$100.00

four portions of panko crusted chicken scallopini with lemon caper cream sauce, collard greens, mac and cheesy

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

$18.00

6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

$16.00

6 middleneck clams on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$17.00

calamari, shrimp, and scallop marinated in lime and jalapeño. served with tortilla chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

6 Jumbo shrimp, served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Peel&Eat Shrimp

Peel&Eat Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 lb Chilled Old Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp. Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Salmon Belly Tartare

Salmon Belly Tartare

$22.00

avocado and mango served with tortilla chips

SMALL PLATES

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$12.00

New England Style with Bacon. 12oz Bowl

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00

9 Golden Fried Oysters Served with Tartar Sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each) Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Autumn Frisee Salad

Autumn Frisee Salad

$16.00

Frisse Lettuce tossed with caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, sliced green apple, feta, dijon-honey dressing CONTAINS DAIRY

Arugula & Citrus Salad

Arugula & Citrus Salad

$16.00

Arugula tossed with oranges, slivered red onion, mango, avocado, and guava dressing

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

12oz Bowl

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat. Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$10.00

**Made with Bacon Fat** Comes 5 to an order. Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

SOFTSHELL APP SPECIAL

$25.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.00

fried oysters, tartar sauce and watercress in a split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$20.00

fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with smoky bbq sauce, cayenne remoulade, pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Double Patty Cheeseburger

Double Patty Cheeseburger

$18.00

double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

LARGE PLATES

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$25.00

Fried oysters served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries and coleslaw.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$36.00

2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$22.00

3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

$25.00

oysters, spinach, and bacon in a pastis cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$32.00

8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$25.00

panko-crusted chicken scallopini with a lemon caper cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Pan Seared Rockfish

Pan Seared Rockfish

$36.00

Butternut Squash Risotto and sauteed spinach CONTAINS DAIRY

'Ora King' Salmon

$36.00

roasted carrots, onions, and mushrooms and a creamy chowder sauce CONTAINS SHELLFISH

Braised Lamb Shank

Braised Lamb Shank

$37.00

slow roasted and served with celery root puree and roasted vegetables

12 oz Grilled Ribeye

$44.00

served with our house made steak sauce and choice of two sides

Scallops

$39.00Out of stock

Shrimp Special

$28.00

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$35.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus, calamari, and scallop pieces in a brandy cream sauce NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Fish Taco

$18.00

Shrimp Taco

$18.00

SIDES

Coleslaw

$7.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

drizzled with balsamic reduction

Mac and Cheesy

$8.00

smoked gouda, white cheddar. topped with breadcrumbs

Marinated Beets

$7.00

Chilled Marinated red beets tossed in citrus vinegar

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

French Fries seasoned w old bay

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed with Bacon, Parmesan and Dried Cranberries. CONTAINS DAIRY

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

puttanesca sauce: tomatoes, onion, capers and anchovies. CONTAINS FINFISH

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

COCKTAILS

Dress Me Up in Strawberries

$14.00

Cocoa Old Fashioned

$16.00

smooth ambler contradiction, creme de cacao, simple syrup, chocolate mole bitters, orange bitters.

Hurricane Pina

Hurricane Pina

$14.00

Malibu Pineapple Rum, Don Q Coco Rum, Hurricane Mix

It's So Hot, I'm Spritzing

It's So Hot, I'm Spritzing

$13.00

Aperol, Lemon Juice, Basil Simple Syrup, Club Soda

Say Jalapeno to My Little Friend

Say Jalapeno to My Little Friend

$13.00

Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, Chacho Aguardiente, Peach Syrup, Lime Juice

Spanish G&T

Spanish G&T

$13.00

Pink Peppercorn Infused Beefeater Gin, Tonic, Fresh Herbs

Summer Berry Negroni

Summer Berry Negroni

$14.00

Summer Berry Infused Beefeater Gin, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari, Aperol

A Gentle Breeze

A Gentle Breeze

$12.00Out of stock

ZERO PROOF Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, Hank’s Hurricane Mix

Hank's Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Hank's Lemon Drop

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Can/Bottle Beer

LOST BOY Hazy Hopped Cider

$10.00

MILLER LIGHT

$8.00

HEINEKEN Zero Proof

$8.00

LONE RIVER Original

$9.00

LONE RIVER Grapefruit

$9.00Out of stock

Wine By The Bottle

House Red - BTL

$40.00

Tinto Bodegas Tempranillo -BTL

$68.00

Primarius Pinot Noir - BTL

$72.00

Foile a Deux Merlot -BTL

$68.00

Masca del Tacco Zinfandel -BTL

$62.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon -BTL

$72.00

House White -BTL

$40.00

Ornella Molon Pinot Grigio- BTL

$55.00

Ceretto Arneis -BTL

$62.00

Domaine Verdier Muscadet-BTL

$55.00

Babich Sauvignon Blanc- BTL

$51.00

Domaine de Chevilly Quincy -BTL

$68.00

Ness Albarino - BTL

$55.00

Golden Chardonnay -BTL

$55.00

Immich-Anker Reisling -BTL

$55.00

Nivole Moscato d'Asti - 375 ml BTL

$34.00

Campo Cava BTL

$51.00

Campo Brut Rose BTL

$51.00

G.H. Mumm Champagne - BTL

$117.00

House Rose- BTL

$40.00

Ro'si Masca del Tacco- BTL

$62.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The original Hank’s Oyster Bar, proudly serving our signature urban beach food, cool drinks, and warm hospitality since 2005.

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009

