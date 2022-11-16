Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hank's Oyster Bar--Old Town

review star

No reviews yet

818 N St Asaph St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Oysters
Hushpuppies
Lobster Roll

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

$16.00

6 middleneck clams on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

$18.00

6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

6 Jumbo shrimp, served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Peel&Eat Shrimp

Peel&Eat Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 lb Chilled Old Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp. Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Salmon Belly Tartare

$25.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Crème Fraiche, Caviar Served with Tortilla Chips

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$17.00

calamari, shrimp, and scallop pieces marinated in lime and jalapeño. served with tortilla chips.

SMALL PLATES

Clam Chowder with Bacon

Clam Chowder with Bacon

$12.00

New England Style with Bacon. 12oz Bowl

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

12oz Bowl

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00

9 Golden Fried Oysters Served with Tartar Sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each) Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat. Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$10.00

**Made with Bacon Fat** Comes 5 to an order. Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

Autumn Salad

$16.00

Radicchio, endive, pear, fresh herbs, oranges, caramalized pecans, blue cheese buttermilk dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Crab & Corn Chowder

$14.00Out of stock

Rockefeller Flatbread

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cannelloni

$27.00Out of stock

Corn & Crab Tamale

$18.00Out of stock

Burrata and Tomato Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Creamy Celery Soup

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.00

fried oysters, tartar sauce and watercress in a split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$20.00

fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with smoky bbq sauce, cayenne remoulade, pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Double Patty Cheeseburger

Double Patty Cheeseburger

$18.00

double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

LARGE PLATES

Beef & Oyster Stew

$38.00

Celery Root Puree, Roasted Vegetables

Bronzino

$34.00

Sauteed Bok Choy, garlic, onions with butternut squash sauce

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$22.00

3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$25.00

Fried oysters served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries and coleslaw.

Mixed Seafood Grill

Mixed Seafood Grill

$39.00

calamari, baby octopus, scallops, and shrimp with asparagus and roasted pee wee potatoes NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Oven Roasted Half Chicken

Oven Roasted Half Chicken

$25.00

oven roasted, half chicken. Served with choice of two sides.

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

$25.00

oysters, spinach, and bacon in a pastis cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Ribeye Steak

$44.00

12oz Ribeye, House Made Steak Sauce, choice of 2 sides

Scallop Risotto

$39.00
Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$32.00

8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace. Served with choice of two sides.

Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Bouillabaisse

$32.00Out of stock

Seafood Linguini

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster Pasta

$35.00Out of stock

Rockfish

$35.00

SIDES

ToGo Cutlery

If you need it, please add to your order!!

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

French Fries seasoned w old bay

Coleslaw

$7.00

Mac and Cheesy

$8.00

smoked gouda, white cheddar. topped with breadcrumbs

Collard Greens

$8.00

drizzled with balsamic reduction

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

crispy fried buttermilk marinated rings

Marinated Beets

$7.00

Chilled Marinated red beets tossed in citrus vinegar

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried, bacon, shallots, garlic, gorgonzola cheese, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses

Spaghetti Squash

$9.00

Sun dried tomatoes, fresh herbs, feta cheese

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Shallots,, soy and sesame sauce, crispy garlic, breadcrumbs

Side of Bread

$2.00

CANNED BEER

Lost Boy Comedback Kid

$10.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

RED WINES

Austin Hope Cabernet BTL

$72.00

House Red BTL

$40.00

Folie a Deux Merlot BTL

$68.00

Masca del Tacco Zinfandel BTL

$62.00

Primarius Pinot Noir BTL

$72.00

Barista Pinotage BTL

$55.00

WHITE/ROSE WINES

Babich Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$51.00

Ceretto Arneis BTL

$62.00

Domaine de Chevilly Quincy BTL

$68.00

Domaine Verdier Muscadet BTL

$55.00

Golden Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

House Rose BTL

$40.00

House White BTL

$40.00

Immich-Anker Reisling BTL

$55.00

Nessa Albarino BTL

$55.00

Nivole Moscato d'Asti BTL

$34.00

Ornella Pinot Grigio BTL

$55.00

Ro'si Masca del Tacco BTL

$62.00

SPARKLING WINES

Campo Brut Rose BTL

$51.00

Campo Cava BTL

$51.00

G.H. Mumm BTL

$117.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00

FAMILY MEALS TO-GO

Lobster Roll Kit for 2

Lobster Roll Kit for 2

$55.00

everything you need for two Hank’s Lobster Rolls! 2 Sliced Top Buns Maine Lobster Salad Coleslaw Goldfish Crackers Hank's Chocolate Chunks

Lobster Roll Kit for 4

Lobster Roll Kit for 4

$110.00

everything you need for four Hank’s Lobster Rolls! 4 Sliced Top Buns Maine Lobster Salad Coleslaw

Crab Cake Dinner for 2

Crab Cake Dinner for 2

$64.00

Crab Cake Dinner for two: 4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Crab Cake Dinner for 4

Crab Cake Dinner for 4

$128.00

Crab Cake Dinner for 4 8 crab cakes with tartar sauce, cole slaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf Meal for 2

$64.00

a surf and turf menu for two! crab cakes with tartar sauce, molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf Meal for 4

$128.00

a surf and turf menu for four! 4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, 4 portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Short Rib Meal for 2

$60.00

molasses braised beef short ribs for two, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Short Rib Meal for 4

$120.00

molasses braised beef short ribs for four, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Roasted Chicken Dinner for 2

$50.00

contains a half roasted chicken per person plus coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy to share

Roasted Chicken Dinner for 4

$100.00

contains a half roasted chicken per person plus coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy to share

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We've Moved! Now located at the corner of Montgomery and N. St. Asaph Streets in the heart of Old Town North.

Location

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
orange star4.2 • 50
529 Montgomery St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Myron Mixon's Pitmaster Barbeque
orange starNo Reviews
220 N Lee Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
orange starNo Reviews
814 N Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Cafe 44
orange star4.5 • 1,184
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401 Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
orange starNo Reviews
682 N Saint Asaph St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
T.J. Stone’s
orange star4.1 • 1,843
608 Montgomery Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston