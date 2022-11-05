Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hank's Oyster Bar--Wharf

review star

No reviews yet

701 Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Fettucine
Lobster Roll
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

FAMILY MEALS TO-GO

Lobster Roll Kit for 2

Lobster Roll Kit for 2

$55.00

Everything you need for two Hank’s Lobster Rolls! 2 sliced-on-top buns Lobster Salad Coleslaw Goldfish Crackers Hank’s Chocolate

Lobster Roll Kit for 4

Lobster Roll Kit for 4

$110.00

Everything you need for 4 Hank’s Lobster rolls! 4 sliced-on-top buns Maine Lobster Salad Coleslaw Goldfish Crackers Hank’s Chocolate

Crab Cake Dinner for 2

Crab Cake Dinner for 2

$64.00

4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Crab Cake Dinner for 4

Crab Cake Dinner for 4

$128.00

8 crab cakes with tartar sauce, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf Dinner for 2

$64.00

2 crab cakes with tartar sauce, 2 portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Surf n Turf Dinner for 4

$128.00

4 crab cakes with tartar sauce, 4 portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Braised Short Rib Dinner for 2

$60.00

2 full portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Braised Short Rib Dinner for 4

$120.00

4 full portions molasses braised beef short ribs, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Citrus Glazed Chicken Meal for 2

$50.00

1/2 of a citrus glazed chicken per person, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

Citrus Glazed Chicken Meal for 4

$100.00

1/2 of a citrus glazed chicken per person, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

1/2 Dozen Salty Wolfe Oysters

$18.00

6 Salty Wolfe oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams

$16.00

6 middleneck clams on the half shell served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.

Peel&Eat Shrimp

Peel&Eat Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 lb Chilled Old Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp. Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$17.00

calamari, shrimp, and scallop marinated in lime and jalapeño. served with tortilla chips.

1/2 dozen Shrimp Cocktail

1/2 dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

6 Jumbo shrimp, served chilled with cocktail sauce.

SMALL PLATES

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$12.00

New England Style with Bacon. 12oz Bowl

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

12oz Bowl

$12.00

12oz Bowl

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00

9 Golden Fried Oysters Served with Tartar Sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each) Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat. Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

Eastern Shore Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$10.00

**Made with Bacon Fat** Comes 5 to an order. Served with Cayenne Remoulade.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

seasonal lettuces with house dressing

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

citrus salad, peewee potatoes, cilantro-lime sauce

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Cucumber, Guacamole, Ponzu-Ginger Sauce, Sesame Seeds Served with Shrimp Chips

Autumn Kale Salad

$16.00

cranberries, chickpeas, walnuts, pepitas, butternut squash, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.00

fried oysters, tartar sauce and watercress in a split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$20.00

fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with smoky bbq sauce, cayenne remoulade, pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

Double Patty Cheeseburger

Double Patty Cheeseburger

$18.00

double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Fries.

LARGE PLATES

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$25.00

Fried oysters served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries and coleslaw.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$22.00

3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.

Citrus Glazed Half Chicken

Citrus Glazed Half Chicken

$25.00

Citrus Glazed and Oven Roasted Half Chicken. Served with Choice of Two Sides.

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace. Served with choice of two sides.

Seafood Fettucine

Seafood Fettucine

$38.00

shrimp, lobster, and scallops tossed with fettuccine in a chipotle cream sauce.

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

$25.00

oysters, spinach, and bacon in a pastis cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Ribeye

$44.00

12 oz grilled ribeye with house made steak sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Lamb Shank

$37.00Out of stock

Slow braised. Served with celery root puree and Brussels Sprouts

Pan Seared Scallops

$39.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Pomegranate Beurre Blanc, Crispy Leeks

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$34.00

Puttanesca Sauce, Broccolini, Fried Capers, Grilled Lemon

Ora King Salmon

$36.00

Parmesan Quinoa, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Garlic Molasses

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

Pickled and Sauteed Swiss chard, Black Truffle Risotto, Roasted Trunips

Market Vegetable Plate

$22.00

Your choice of 5 sides.

SIDES

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

French Fries seasoned w old bay

Coleslaw

$7.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

drizzled with balsamic reduction

Mac and Cheesy

$8.00

smoked gouda, white cheddar. topped with breadcrumbs

Marinated Beets

$7.00

Chilled Marinated red beets tossed in citrus vinegar

Sauteed Brocolini

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts with Hazelnuts and Wild Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

Maple Glazed Kabocha Squash with Candied Walnuts

$9.00

Roasted Peewee Potatoes

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located just off of the Potomac River, patrons enjoy sweeping waterfront views while enjoying the freshest East and West coast oysters, local seafood favorites, seasonal soft shell crabs, plus urban beach food classics like our signature po’boys, and award winning lobster rolls.

701 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20009

