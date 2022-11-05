Hank's Oyster Bar--Wharf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located just off of the Potomac River, patrons enjoy sweeping waterfront views while enjoying the freshest East and West coast oysters, local seafood favorites, seasonal soft shell crabs, plus urban beach food classics like our signature po’boys, and award winning lobster rolls.
Location
701 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant