Hanks Roadside Bar & Grill
Wyoming Hwy 59
Wright, WY 82732
MAIN MENU
Soups and Salads
- Homemade Chili Cup$6.99
- Homemade Chili Bowl$9.99
- Homemade Soup Cup$5.99
- Homemade Soup Bowl$8.99
- Chef Salad$17.99
Lettuce salad mix topped with ham, turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and hard-boiled eggs
- Cobb Salad$17.99
Lettuce salad mix topped with chicken, tomatoes, onions, egg, blue cheese crumbles and bacon. Served with choice of dressing
- Chicken Fajita Salad$16.99
Lettuce salad mix topped with fajita chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$17.99
Lettuce salad mix topped with Krispy Krunchy Cajun fried chicken tenders, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Steak Salad$20.99
Lettuce salad mix topped with 6oz sirloin steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- Homemade Cup Green Chili$6.99
- Homemade Bowl Green Chile$9.99
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Board$16.99
Selection of cheese and meats, olives, spreads, and crackers
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
With marinara or ranch dip
- Crispy Cheese Curds$10.99
With ranch dip
- Stuffed Jalapenos$11.99
Loaded with spicy cream cheese filling
- Loaded Nachos$16.99
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and nacho cheese
- Tortillia Chips w/choice of two sauces$9.99
Nacho cheese, Queso or Salsa
- Pretzel Bites$9.99
Served with choice of Nacho cheese or Queso cheese
- Onion Rings$8.99
With choice of dipping sauce
- Breaded Buffalo Chicken Balls$9.99
- Frickles$10.99
Served with ranch dip
- Appetizer Combo$16.99
Onion rings, jalapeño poppers, Mozzarella sticks, corn nuggets, breaded mushrooms, and buffalo balls
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
With choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Wings Half dz.$9.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- Chicken Wings half dz. boneless$11.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- Chicken Wings Doz.$17.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- Chicken Wings Boneless Doz.$19.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- Chicken Wings 2 Doz.$29.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- Chicken Wings Boneless 2 Doz.$32.99
Tossed in your choice of Barbecue, Mild, Hot, Sweet Chili, or Stingin’ Honey garlic
- French Fries$5.99
Add chili or cheese $2.00, Add bacon $3.00
- Tater Tots$5.99
Add chili or cheese $2.00, Add bacon $3.00
Sides
Handhelds
- Monte Cristo$17.99
Grilled egg-dipped sourdough, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese. Raspberry sauce for dipping
- Open-Faced Steak Sandwich$19.99
6oz sliced sirloin served on toast points topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms
- Mac BBQ Brisket$19.99
Sliced smoked brisket topped with BBQ sauce and mac ‘n cheese
- Clubhouse$14.99
Sliced ham, bacon and turkey, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on wheat bread
- Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich$17.99
Tender smoked thinly sliced tri-tip topped with sweet chili sauce and crispy onions
- Cod Hogie$15.99
2 pieces of tavern battered cod on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato
- Hot Roast Beef$16.99
Open faced on toasted white bread, smothered with brown gravy, and served with mashed potatoes
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.99
Tender roast beef with sauteed onions and American cheese on a Hoagie roll
- French Dip$15.99
Tender roast beef with sauteed onions and American cheese on a Hoagie roll
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
Marinated pulled pork with BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, and coleslaw, topped with crispy onions
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Sliced chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce topped with bacon and Swiss cheese on a toasted Hoagie roll
- Stinging Honey Garlic Chicken$15.99
Perfectly cooked chicken breast marinated in Stinging Honey garlic sauce topped with Swiss cheese and crispy onions
- BLT$14.99
More bacon than the average BLT! On your choice of white, wheat or sourdough
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese$11.99
Grilled Swiss, Cheddar, American and Provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Add ham or bacon $3.00
Burgers
- Classic Hanks 1/3lb Burger$14.99
"1/3 lb beef patty with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, ghost pepper, pepperjack or Provolone cheese. Add mushrooms or jalapeños $0.50 Add bacon, chili, fried egg $1.50 "
- Hanks Classic 1/2 lb Burger$16.99
"1/2 lb beef patty with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, ghost pepper, pepperjack or Provolone cheese. Add mushrooms or jalapeños $0.50 Add bacon, chili, fried egg $1.50 "
- Patty Melt$14.99
Grilled wheat bread, our 1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions, bacon and Swiss cheese
- Rodeo Burger$15.99
1/3 lb dry rub seasoned burger with bacon, Cheddar, spicy aioli, BBQ sauce and onion straws
- Sunrise Burger$16.99
1/3 lb burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and an over-easy egg
- A-1 Big Blue Burger$15.99
½ lb burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, A-1 steak sauce, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli
- Buffalo Chipotle Burger$17.99
Durham Ranch raised buffalo meat with chipotle seasonings, topped with crispy onion straws, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo
Big Dinner Plates
- Ribeye Steak$33.99
12oz Ribeye cooked to order
- 16oz NY Strip$39.99
- 1 LB BBQ St. Louis Ribs$29.99
- Fried Chicken$19.99
Meal served with 1 drumstick, 1 thigh, and 1 breast
- Ground Round Steak$19.99
12oz of ground round grilled and topped with sauteed onions and brown gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.99
8oz breaded steak smothered in your choice of gravy
- Blackened Chicken$18.99
Served with rice and side vegetable
- Chicken Alfredo$23.99
Noodles topped with broccoli and Alfredo sauce
- Spaghetti And Meatballs$18.99
Spaghetti noodles topped with Marinara and meatballs
- Tavern Battered Cod$19.99
Four pieces of beer battered cod, fried golden brown
- Chicken Enchiladas$18.99
Tortilla stuffed with chicken, green chili, Cheddar, and Mozzarella. Topped with more green chili and cheese. Served with rice
Breadsticks
Dessert
For the Kids
- Hamburger$8.99
Side and Kids drink included
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Side and Kids drink included
- Chicken Fingers$8.99
Side and Kids drink included
- Corn Dog$8.99
Side and Kids drink included
- Mac & Cheese$8.99
Kids drink included
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Side and Kids drink included
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.99
Dollar Pancakes and 2 pieces of bacon. Kids drink included
BYO PIZZA
SPECIALITY PIZZA
Supreme Pizza
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Mega Meat Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Mega Pepperoni Pizza
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
DESSERT PIZZA
Cherry Fruit Pizza
Blueberry Fruit Pizza
BREAKFAST
Classics
- 1. All American$12.99
Two eggs, choice of meat, hashbrowns and toast
- 2. A.M. Light$9.99
Two eggs, hashbrowns and toast
- 3. Pancakes$14.99
Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, choice of meat Add blueberries $3.00
- 4. Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
One choice of meat with two eggs and cheese on a choice of bagel or croissant. Served with hashbrowns
- 5. French Toast$14.99
Battered and grilled with two eggs and choice of meat
Omelets
Hanks Specialties
- 9.Biscuits and Gravy$14.99
Choice of meat and two eggs
- 10. Steak & Eggs$19.99
6oz. Steak with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast
- 11. Chicken Fried Steak$19.99
Two eggs, hashbrowns and toast
- 12. Haystack$18.99
Biscuits stacked with hashbrowns, sausage, eggs, gravy and cheddar cheese
- 13. "Everything But Kitchen Sink"$18.99
Three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, buffalo brat, onions, and green peppers. Smothered in homemade green chili and Cheddar cheese
- 14. Chicken & Waffles$16.99
Belgian waffle with spicy crispy chicken. Topped with honey, maple and vanilla butter, and maple syrup
- 15. The Continental$12.99
Choice of toast, croissant or bagel served with fresh fruit and plain yogurt topped with granola
- 16.Rancheros Egg Tortilla$17.99
Open-faced tortilla topped with salsa, nacho cheese, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, sausage, hashbrowns, two over-easy eggs and Cheddar cheese. Finished with tortilla chip pieces
One-Topping Breakfast Pizza
Loaded Breakfast Pizza
Sausage Gravy Breakfast
Beer & Wine
Packaged Beer
- Corona 6-pack (B)$12.12
- Corona 12-pack (B)$24.23
- Dos Equis 6-pack (B)$11.54
- Modelo 12-pack (B)$23.08
- Modelo 6-pack (B)$12.12
- Big Wave 6-pack (B)$11.89
- Stella 6-pack (B)$12.19
- Blue Moon 6-pack (B)$12.12
- Corona Premiere 6-pack (B)$12.12
- Twisted 6-pack (B)$11.59
- Pacifico 6-pack (B)$12.12
- Coors Banquet 6-pack (B)$9.81
- Coors Banquet 12-pack (B)$18.01
- Coors Banquet 12-pack ©$18.01
- Coors Lite 6-pack (B)$9.81
- Coors Lite 12-pack (B)$17.15
- Coors Lite 12-pack ©$17.15
- Miller Lite 6-pack (B)$9.81
- Miller Lite 12-pack (B)$17.15
- Highlife 6-pack (B)$9.23
- MGD 6-pack (B)$9.81
- PBR 12-pack ©$15.39
- PBR 6-pack (B)
- Miller Lite 12-pack ©$17.15
- Fluffy Cow 6-pack ©
- Heineken 6-pack (B)$12.19
- Heineken 0% 6-pack (B)$12.59
- Budweiser 12-pack ©$17.19
- Budweiser 12-pack (B)$17.19
- Budweiser 6-pack (B)$10.09
- Hot Streak 6-pack ©$13.49
- Saddlebronc 6-pack ©$13.49
- Bomber Mountain 6-pack ©$13.49
- Copper Mule 6-pack (C)$13.49
- Busch Lite 6-pack (B)$9.09
- Busch Lite 12-pack ©$15.89
- Busch Lite 12-pack (B)$15.89
- Michelob 6-pack (B)$11.69
- Michelob 12-pack ©$21.79
- Bud Lite 6-pack (B)$10.09
- Bud Lite 12-pack (B)$17.19
- Bud Lite 12-pack ©$17.19
- Bud Lite Chelada 6-pack ©$14.19
- Bud Lite 6-pack ©$10.09
- Arizona 12-pack variety ©$11.59
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wyoming Hwy 59, Wright, WY 82732