Barbeque
Southern
American

Hank's Grill & Bar

855 Reviews

$$

49 Bloomer Springs Rd

McGaheysville, VA 22840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pork BBQ Sandwich + 2 Sides
Kids Tenders

Appetizers

6 Wings (GF)

$11.99

Jumbo wings par smoked to give it that added depth. Finished in the deep fryer. Choice of sauce and dressing.

Chicken and Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.99

Crispy tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, warm black bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, and melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and topped with cilantro cream sauce.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.99

Our vegetarian option consisting of black bean and corn salsa, peppers and onions and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico and guac. Topped with cilantro cream sauce.

Nachos Carnitas

$11.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with a mound of smoked pork, pico de gallo, guacamole, warm black bean salsa and then drizzled with warm queso cheese and cilantro cream sauce.

Ribs and Fries

$11.99

Smoked fresh daily and served with crispy fries

Cracklins

$6.99

Deep fried pork skins, dusted with our signature dry rub and served with a side of cilantro cream sauce.

Con Queso and Chips

$7.99

A rich and crave able cheese dip, topped with pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fresh cooked tortilla chips.

Stew- Cup

$3.99

Hearty tomato base stew, packed full of a variety of beans, vegetables and smoked pork.

Stew- Bowl

$6.99

Hearty tomato base stew, packed full of a variety of beans, vegetables and smoked pork.

Shrimp and Grits

$9.99

Jumbo shrimp, sautéed and then finished in our lobster and saffron cream sauce. Served over cheesy local grits and topped with pico de gallo and bacon crumbles.

Cornbread

$4.99

A guest favorite, cheddar cornbread, served with homemade honey butter.

GLTN FREE CORNBREAD

$4.99

Sandwiches/Plates

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Slow smoked Pulled Pork w/1 reg side

Pork BBQ Sandwich + 2 Sides

$14.99

Slow smoked Pulled Pork w/2 reg side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Slow cooked Sliced Beef w/1 reg side

Beef Brisket Sandwich + 2 Sides

$17.99

Slow cooked Sliced Beef w/2 reg side

Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Hand pulled smoked chicken,melted cheddar, pickled red onion, and drizzled w/ Honey-Jalapeno BBQ sauce. Served with one side.

Chicken BBQ Sandwich + 2 Sides

$15.99

Hand pulled smoked chicken,melted cheddar, pickled red onion, and drizzled w/ Honey-Jalapeno BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.

Big Whiskey Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken w/crispy bacon, melted cheddar jack cheese, fried onion rings and drizzled housemade whiskey BBQ sauce

Big Whiskey Chicken Sandwich + 2 Sides

$17.99

2sides

K.C. Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Deep Fried Chicken Thigh, cole slaw, housemade pickles, topped with choice of K.C mustard sauce or Buffalo suce

K.C. Crispy Chicken Sandwich + 2 Sides

$15.99

2 sides

Texas Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.99

Thin sliced Texas beef brisket, melted cheddar and monteray jack cheese, drizzled with mild Housemade horsey sauce

Texas Grilled Cheese Sandwich + 2 Sides

$18.99

2 sides

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon,pepperjack cheese,lettuce, tomatoes, Gaucamole, and drizzled ancho-mayo

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich + 2 Sides

$15.99

2 sides

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 pound of local beef, grilled to order w/ lettuce and tomato

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound of local beef, grilled to order w/lettuce and tomato

Big Whiskey Burger

$15.99

1/2 pound of local beef, grilled to order w/lettuce and tomato

Ribs

Baby Back Ribs 6 Bone

$19.99

Slow smoke

Entrees

Cowboy Burrito Beef Brisket

$15.99

Cowboy Burrito Chicken

$13.99

Cowboy Burrito Pork

$13.99

Tex-Mex 'P.H.A.T" burrito, over stuffed w/ jasmine rice, black bean and corn salsa, grilled peppers and onions, pico and cilantro cream. Add Gaucamole

Naked Burrito

$13.99

choice of chicken or pork in a burrito bowl, black bean corn salsa, jasmine rice, gaucamole, pico, fresh salad greens and drizzled with cilantro-cream sauce

Fried Catfish 2 PIECE

$13.99

southern style hand breaded and deep fried filets

Fried Catfish 3 PIECE

$15.99

2 sides

Grilled Salmon (GF)

$17.99

Grilled and served w/Lemon tarragon sauce served over jasmine rice

Hank's Sirloin

$17.99

8 oz. seasoned and simply grilled to order

Ribeye Steak (GF)

$29.99

Signature 12oz steak, pit smoked and hand cut, grilled to order, Topped with deep fried onion rings

Cowboy Burrito Salmon

$15.99

BBQ Sampler/Smokehouse Combo

Combination Platter-PIck 2

$20.99

Choose any 2 proteins like: pork bbq, sliced beef brisket, baby back ribs, fried catfish, grilled shrimp, fried chicken tenders or bbq hand-pulled chicken breast plus choose 1 side

Hanks BBQ Sampler

$25.99

Hank's pitt smoked pork BBQ, Texas style sliced Beef Brisket and 1/4 Rack of ribs

Salads

South-X-West Salad (GF)

$8.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Black Bean corn relish,Pico, Pepperjack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Gaucamole, ciltrantro cream drizzle

49 South Salad (GF)

$8.99Out of stock

Greens, pickled onions and cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, hard boiled Egg, candied walnuts and parmesan cheese

Smokehouse Salad (GF)

$8.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Monteray Jack n Cheddar Cheese Blend

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Hanks Caesar dressing

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Housemade sweet and smokey

Cheddar Cornbread with Honey Butter

$4.99

Housemade

Cheese Grits (GF)

$2.99

Local Wades Mill Grits

Coleslaw (GF)

$2.99

Housemade Slaw

French Fries

$2.99

Seasoned

Green Beans and Ham (GF)

$2.99

Slow cooked greans beans/ham

House Pickles and Onions (GF)

$2.99

Housemade Marinated in a blend of spices

Jasmine Rice (GF)

$2.99

Loaded Potato Salad (GF)

$3.99

Just like a loaded baked potato!

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Housemade creamy mac

Mashed Red Skin Potatoes (GF)

$2.99

Housemade smashed potatoes

Orange Wedges (GF)

$2.99

Sliced Orange

Side Salad (GF)

$3.99

Southern Greens (GF)

$2.99

Slow cooked collard greans/ham

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

No side

Seasonal Veg

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Desserts

Blondie Sundae

$5.99

Housemade, warm vanilla brownie topped with chocolate ganache and vanilla ice cream

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$6.99

Housemade, warm bourbon chocolate chip pecan pie w/ ice cream and caramel drizzle

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Housemade, warm brownie topped chocolate ganache sauce and vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$6.99

Housemade, 3 layered milk chocolate, mocha , and dark chocolate with graham cracker crust drizzled w/ raspberry sauce

Creamy Cheesecake

$6.99

Housemade, choice of raspberry suace or bourbon chocolate n caramel sauce

Kids Blondie

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Kids Brownie

$3.99

By the Pound/Merch

Pork BBQ 1lb

$13.99

Texas Style Beef Brisket 1lb

$22.99

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$19.99

Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack

$34.99

Buns (4 pack)

$2.00

Brunswick Stew 1QT

$9.99

Baked Beans 1 lb

$8.99

Coleslaw 1lb

$6.99

Green Beans 1lb

$8.99

Loaded Potato Salad 1lb

$8.99

Mac & Cheese 1 lb

$8.99

Southern Greens 1lb

$8.99

Deli Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Deli Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Pint Salad Dressing

$10.99

Quart Salad Dressing

$19.99

Hank's Hat

$29.99

BBQ Chicken 1lb

$15.99

Grateful Hank's Shirt

$30.00

Employee Grateful Hank's Shirt

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Pack

$72.99

Thanksgiving Packs

$119.00

Pecan Pie Add On

$24.00

Pumpkin Pie Add On

$16.00

Sangria Add On

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

Location

49 Bloomer Springs Rd, McGaheysville, VA 22840

Directions

