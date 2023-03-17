Restaurant header imageView gallery

HANKS BAR

2391 65TH ST.

New Richmond, WI 54017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Monster Pretzel

$12.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Ollie's Fried Pickles

$9.99

Basket Of Fries

$5.99

Hungry Hank's Fries

$10.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.99

Basket of Tots

$8.99

Memphis Sliders

$9.99

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Soup - Cup

$2.50

Mini Doughnuts

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Hungry Hanks Ham Tots

$9.99

Deep Fried Sweet Chili Shrimp

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Appetizer Sampler

$19.99

Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Cantina

Blackend Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Nachos

$10.99

Hanks Quesadilla

$9.99

Street Tacos

$10.99

Lite Fare

Chopped Cobb Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Bacon Blue Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caprese

$12.99

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Burgers

Classic Hanks burger

$10.99

Bacon Bleu burger

$11.99

Biker burger

$14.99

Pyro burger

$13.99

Tuck Burger

$8.99

Far Out Burger

$10.99

$7 Burger

$6.99

Hanks PB & J Burger

$13.99

Hanks Garden Burger

$8.99

The Boss Burger

$14.99

Burger Battle

Sandwiches & Wraps

N'Orleans Po’boy

$13.99

Hanks Melt

$10.99

Clubhouse

$11.99

The Tailgater

$10.99

The Chicago

$10.99

The Big Dawg

$10.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Hanks Dip

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Philly Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Reuben

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Bruschetta Chicken

$9.99

Cubano Wrap

$11.99

Prime Rib Sliders

$12.99

Philly Cheese

$14.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Blue

$13.99

Clubhouse Wrap

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$4.00

Kids Taco Bar

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Sides

Side Salad

$4.50

side of hanks

$0.50

side of ranch

$0.50

side of bleu cheese

$0.50

side of cheese sauce

$1.50

side of gravy

$0.50

Side of Fries

$2.50

Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Side of Tots

$3.50

Small Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Hanks

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blt

$9.99

Piece of Walleye

$10.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Toast

$1.50

Specials

Walleye Dinner

$19.99

Walleye Sandwich

$9.99

Walleye Re Order

Wing Pizza Special

$19.99

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$9.99

AYCE corned beef

$19.99

Pizza

Build your own pizza

$8.99

Somewhere On A Beach

$10.99

Mels Special

$10.99

Taco Pizza

$13.99

Hanks BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch - CBR

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Rick's Packer Pie

$13.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Garlic Cheese Fries

$8.99

Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Breakfast

Byo Breakfast

$10.99

Classic Breakfast

$8.99

French Toast Sticks - Breakfast

$6.99

Biscuits & Gravy - Breakfast

$6.99

Breakfast Pizza

$10.99

Buffet

$9.48

Bar Menu

Beer

8oz DFT Minnesconsin Mule

$5.69

8oz DFT Coors Light - Tap

$2.84

8oz DFT Blue Moon Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Minnesconsin - Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Big Wave - Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Mango Blonde Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Fat Tire - Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Summer Shandy Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Leinenkugel Juicy Peach

$3.79

8oz DFT Shiner Bock Tap

$4.74

8oz DFT Iron Butterfly

$6.64

8oz DFT Pitcher Of Domestic

$9.48

BTL Corona

$3.79

BTL Domestic Bottle Bucket

$14.22

BTL Bud Light

$3.32

BTL Guinness

$5.68

BTL Leinies Original

$3.32

BTL Budweiser

$3.32

BTL Import Bucket

$16.11

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.32

BTL Twisted Tea

$3.79

BTL Domestic Bottles

$3.32

BTL Leinies Oktoberfest

$3.79

BTL Samuel Adams

$3.79

BTL Topo Chico

$4.74

BTL Miller High Life

$3.32

BTL MGD

$3.32

BTL Michelob Golden Light Bottle

$3.32

BTL Coors Light Bottle

$3.32

BTL Premium Bottle

$3.32

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.32

BTL Miller 64

$3.32

BTL Summit

$3.79

BTL Reds

$3.79

BTL Angry Orchard

$3.79

BTL Miller lite

$3.32

CAN Miller Aluminum

$3.79

CAN Can Beer Domestic

$2.84

CAN Whiteclaw

$3.79

CAN Busch Bucket

$11.37

CAN Budweiser Can

$2.84

CAN Chelada

$3.32

CAN Bud Light Seltzer

$3.79

CAN Truly

$3.79

CAN Carbless

$4.74

CAN Busch Apple

$2.84

CAN Naturdays

$2.84

CAN Blu

$3.79

CAN White Claw Bucket

$18.96

CAN Fresca

$4.74

CAN Bud Light Can

$2.84

CAN Busch Light

$2.84

CAN Miller Lite Can

$2.84

CAN Old Milwaukee

$2.84

CAN Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.84

Wine

Glass of Wine

$4.00

Cocktails

Manhattan

$5.69

White Russian

$4.74

Black Russian

$4.74

Bulldog

$4.74

Washington Apple

$5.69

Chuck Norris

$5.69

Gold Schlagger

$4.74

Scooby Snack

$4.74

Water Moccasin

$4.74

Vegas Bomb

$4.74

Royal Flush

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

Fucking Awesome

$5.69

Old Fashion

$5.21

Margerita

$6.63

Colorado Bulldog

$6.16

Long Island

$7.58

Angry Jack

$6.64

Mimosa

$3.79

Caramel Apple

$5.69

Salty Dawg

$4.27

Blue Hawaiian

$4.74

Irish Car Bomb

$7.58

Tower Game

$20.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.21

Screwdriver

$3.79

Screw Up

$3.74

Martini

$5.21

Salted Nut Roll

$4.74

Apple Pie

$4.74

Jello Shots

$1.89

Tequila Sunrise

$4.27

3 Wisemen

$9.48

Bloody Mary

$5.69

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.79

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Canned Pop

$2.00

Large Juice

$3.00

Small Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.32

Smirnoff

$3.79

Stoli

$4.74

Stoli Blueberry

$4.74

Absolute

$4.27

Grey Goose

$5.68

Deep Eddy

$4.74

Well Gin

$3.32

Tanqeray Gin

$4.74

Bombay Saphire

$4.74

Well Rum

$3.32

Rum - Malibu

$3.79

Rum - Capt Morg

$3.79

Rum - Bacardi

$3.79

Rum - Bacardi Limon

$3.79

Well Tequila

$3.32

Patron

$6.16

Patron Shot

$6.64

Casamigos

$6.64

Well Whiskey

$3.32

Rail Whiskey

$3.32

Crown

$5.69

Jim Beam

$4.74

Jameson

$5.69

Makers Mark

$5.69

Southern Comfort

$4.74

Canadian Club

$3.79

Seagrams 7

$3.79

Seagrams VO

$3.79

Jack Daniels

$5.69

Brandy E&J

$3.79

Leroux

$3.79

Wild Turkey American Honey

$4.74

Korbel

$3.79

Jack Fire

$4.74

Windsor

$3.79

Henry Mckenna

$15.00

Jeffersons

$7.58

Well Scotch

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.58

Johnny Walker Red

$6.64

Johnny Walker Black

$7.58

Jag

$3.79

Jag Bomb

$4.74

Dr. Menthol

$3.79

Rumplemintz

$4.74

Fireball

$3.79

Liquor - Kahlua

$3.79

Schnapps - Buttershots

$3.32

Shot - Peppermint Schnapps

$3.79

Schnapps - Peach

$3.32

Schnapps - Watermelon

$3.32

Schnapps - Melon

$3.32

Schnapps - Peppermint

$3.32

Schnapps - Sour Apple Puck

$3.32

Schnapps - Triple Sec

$3.32

Baileys

$4.74

Bad Apple

$4.74

Cherry Bomb

$5.69

Amaretto

$3.32

Monster

$2.84

Old Smokey

$5.69

Red Bull

$3.00

Off Sale

12 Pack Domestics

$14.99

12 Pack Corona/Victoria

$19.99

6 Pack Domestics

$7.99

6 Pack Corona/Victoria

$10.99

Off Sale Rail Liquor

$11.99

Off Sale Bacardi

$24.99

Off Sale Captain Morgan

$22.99

Off Sale Absolute

$37.99

24 Pack Twisted/Corona/Victoria

$34.99

24 Pack Domestics

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Hank's Bar and Grill is a local tavern in Western WIsconsin known for its Comfortable atmosphere and Awesome food!

2391 65TH ST., New Richmond, WI 54017

