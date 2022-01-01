Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hank's

289 Reviews

$$

1033 N Swarthmore Ave

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

CHICKEN SOUP
TURKEY BURGER
Side Caesar

SMALL PLATES

BURATTA AGRODULCHE

$16.00

Preserved lems, wild arugula, fennel, watermelon radish

DEVILED EGGS

$16.00

Gravlax, salmon roe, prosciutto de parma, applewood smoked bacon

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

Castelventrano, kalamata, piquillo pepper, rosemary, garlic, lemon

MEATBALL AL FORNO

$12.00

Polenta, marinara, Pecorino Romano, herbs

SEASONAL GAZPACHO

$8.00

SHARED PLATES

CHEFS CHARCUTERIE

$36.00

Marinated olives, baguette, crasins, grapes, marcona almonds, cheese, whole grain mustard, fig jam

AHI TUNA TARTARE

$28.00

Black sesame seeds, avocado, wontons

BROILED SCALLOPS

$36.00

Chimichurri, Proscrito di Parma, grana padano

TUPELO FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$24.00

Smoked paprika aioli, buffalo sauce, crudite

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

Cauliflower & Romanesco, herbs, house ranch, buffalo drizzle

CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

$18.00

MAINS

FISH AND CHIPS

$32.00

Halibut, balsamic vinaigrette, truffle tartar

NY STEAK

$48.00

Bourbon mushroom gravy, asparagus, baked potato

KING SALMON

$38.00

Polenta, seasonal vegetables, lemon-butter sauce

SEARED AHI TUNA

$32.00

Daikon sprouts, pickled watermelon radish, butter lettuce cups, wasabi aioli, sesame dressing

ROASTED AIRLINE CHICKEN

$34.00

Gremolata, pan gravy, mashed potatoes, balsamic Brussels sprouts

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$26.00

Peppers, onions, cheddar, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa roja, flour tortilla

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

HANK'S DOUBLE DIAMOND

$27.00

Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, house sauce

HANK'S SINGLE

$24.00

Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, white onion, house sauce

PUB BURGER

$28.00

Smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, worchestershire aioli, tomato marmalade, grilled onion, heirloom tomato

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$26.00

American cheese, bacon, avocado, iceberg lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, Dijon pepper sauce

BORDELAISE BURGER

$26.00

Havarti, Provolone, crispy onions

TURKEY BURGER

$26.00

Gorgonzola bechamel, Tuscan kale, thyme marinated heirloom tomato, truffle aioli

HANK'S FRIED CHICKEN

$26.00

Swiss cheese, tomato, baby chard slaw, cayenne vinaigrette, paprika aioli

CLASSIC REUBEN

$24.00

Pastrami, rye, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Provolone

TUNA MELT

$24.00

Albacore, Havarti, butter lettuce, tomato

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP

$18.00

Sourdough, cheddar, provolone jack cheese

SIDES

B.B. ONION RINGS

$9.00

Beer battered onion rings, house ranch

BAKED POTATO

$9.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$9.00

Basket of Fries

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$9.00

Charred Broccolini side

CHEESE TOAST

$9.00

CHICKEN SOUP

$9.00

MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

Side of citrus goat cheese mash

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

MARKET SALAD

$9.00

House Salad with Red Wine Vinaigrette

ROASTED VEGGIES

$9.00

Side of seasonal roasted veggies

CHILI BOWL

$9.00

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

SPECIALS

Caviar Ashtray

$36.00

Caviar W/ Champagne

$75.00

ADD ONS

Add piece of Chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Shrimp (3)

$10.00

Add Skirt Steak

$10.00

Add Avocado

$4.00

Extra Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Extra Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Extra Wonton Chips

$3.00

Add Impossible Patty

$10.00

Add Turkey Patty

$10.00

DESSERTS

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie in a skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and chocolate drizzle

Brownie a la Mode

$12.00

House baked brownie with your choice of Chocolate or Salted Caramel ice cream

CLASSIC SHAKE

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

LG FLAT ICELANDIC

$7.00

LG SPARKLING

$7.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00Out of stock

HANKS ROOTBEER

$5.00

HANKS ORANGE CREAM SODA

$5.00

HANKS VANILLA CREAM SODA

$5.00

SPARKLING WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL MOET & CHANDON BRUT

$90.00

BTL GAMBINO PROSECCO DOC

$60.00

BTL BILLECARY-SALMON BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$165.00

BTL DOM PERIGNON 06'

$560.00

BTL LALLIER BRUT

$160.00

GERARD BERTRAND ROSE

$60.00

ROSE WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL GERARD BERTRAND GRIS BLANC

$60.00

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL ROSE

$60.00

WHITE WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY

$108.00

BTL CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY

$60.00

BTL WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$64.00

BTL LIVIO FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO

$60.00

BTL UNSHACKLED SAUV BLANC

$68.00

BTL CHATEAU STE MICHELLE REISLING

$60.00

RED WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL MONDAVI PINOT NOIR

$90.00

BTL WILLAMMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS ESTATE PINOT NOIR

$76.00

BTL DAVIS BYNUM PINOT NOIR

$72.00

BTL TENET SYRAH LE FERVENT

$64.00

BTL RIDGE LYTTON SPRINGS ZINFANDEL

$100.00

BTL CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$235.00

BTL DUCKHORN VINEYARDS MERLOT

$155.00

BTL SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$135.00

BTL OPUS ONE CABERNET SAUGVIGNON

$680.00

BTL DOUBLE DIAMOND CAB

$155.00

BTL BROTHERS BY RODNEY STRONG CAB

$150.00

BTL RUFFINO ALAUDA

$180.00

BTL HARVEY & HARRIET RED

$80.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rib, and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.

Location

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

