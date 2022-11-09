Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

review star

No reviews yet

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD.

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

Popular Items

The Cool Bowl
Chicken Pho
From the Wok - Stir-Fried Noodles

SIGNATURE DISHES

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$13.95

Rice Paper, Shrimp, Pork, Lettuce, Rice Vermicelli, Mint, Shiso, Peanut Sauce (GF)

Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$14.95

Rice Paper, Chicken, Shrimp, Taro, Carrot, Mushroom, Glass Noodle, Lettuce, Pickles, Nuoc Cham

Vietnamese Tacos

Vietnamese Tacos

$15.95

BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal

Saigon Chicken Wings

Saigon Chicken Wings

$16.95

Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Spicy Fish Sauce, Green Onion, Pickles

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$14.95

Shredded Cabbage, Chicken, Carrot, Basil, Shiso, Peanuts, Crispy Shallots, House Vinaigrette

Mango Papaya Salad

Mango Papaya Salad

$15.95

Shredded Green Papaya, Mango, Poached Shrimp, Peanuts, Basil, Shiso, Crispy Shallots, House Vinaigrette

From the Wok - Stir-Fried Noodles

From the Wok - Stir-Fried Noodles

$18.95

Lo-Mein Noodles, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom, Beansprout, Scallion, Crispy Shallots

Crab Puffs

$13.95

Wonton Wrappers, Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Basil, Scallion, Cream Cheese, Sweet Chili Sauce

Grilled Lamb Skewers

$15.95

Umami Marinated Leg of Lamb, Pickled Cabbage, Spicy Peanut Curry Sauce

Grilled Beef Onion Rolls

Grilled Beef Onion Rolls

$12.95

Grilled Beef Wrapped Around Sweet Onions, Nuoc Cham

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Chicken Breast Skewers Marinated with Herbs, Spices, Lemongrass, Spicy Peanut Curry Sauce

Korean Short Ribs

$17.95

Grilled Korean-Style Marinated Short Ribs

BANH MI SANDWICHES

Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$11.95

Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette

THE COOL BOWL

Lettuce, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Shiso, Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Roasted Peanuts, Scallion Oil
The Cool Bowl

The Cool Bowl

$16.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Shiso, Corn, Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Scallion Oil

CLASSIC BOWLS

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$18.95

Rice Noodle, Brisket, Tenderloin, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$16.95

Rice Noodle, Chicken, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallot

Vegetable Pho

$16.95

Rice Noodle, Organic Tofu, Steamed Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro (Vegan)

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen

$17.95

Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Bok Choy, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Corn, Soft-Boiled Egg, Scallions, Nori

Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.95

Egg Noodle, Chicken & Shrimp Wontons, Bokchoy, Snow Peas, Mushroom, Scallion, Onion, Crispy Shallots

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Robles ‘18 BTG

$10.00

14.5%, Paso Robles, CA Full-bodied - cassis and dark fruit - richly textured tannins

Chardonnay, Stephen Ross ‘18 BTG

$10.00

13.8%, Edna Valley, CA Bold & rich - vibrant - pleasant note of acidity and creamy, flavorful finish

Pinot Noir, Block Nine ‘21 BTG

$10.00

13.5%, California Dry, dark red fruit - smooth & light - hints of spice

Prosecco, Sommariva Superiore Brut BTG

$9.00

11.5%, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy Bright and fragrant - notes of citrus & stone fruits - dry & crisp

Rosé, Domaine de Fontsainte ‘19 BTG

$10.00

12.5%, Corbieres, Languedoc, France Light bodied - juicy & fruity, dry with balanced acidity - bright red fruit 

Sauvignon Blanc, Margerum ‘Sybarite’ ‘19 BTG

$9.00

12.5%, Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara, CA Fresh & crisp - medium-bodied - notes of citrus - slight grassiness & balanced minerality

Prosecco, Sommariva Superiore Brut (BOTTLE)

Prosecco, Sommariva Superiore Brut (BOTTLE)

$34.00

11.5%, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy Bright and fragrant - notes of citrus & stone fruits - dry & crisp

Sauvignon Blanc, Margerum Sybarite 2019 (BOTTLE)

Sauvignon Blanc, Margerum Sybarite 2019 (BOTTLE)

$36.00

12.5%, Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara, CA Fresh & crisp - medium-bodied - notes of citrus - slight grassiness & balanced minerality

Chardonnay, Stephen Ross 2018 (BOTTLE)

Chardonnay, Stephen Ross 2018 (BOTTLE)

$38.00

13.8%, Edna Valley, CA Bold & rich - vibrant - pleasant note of acidity and creamy, flavorful finish

Rosé, Domaine de Fontsainte 2019 (BOTTLE)

Rosé, Domaine de Fontsainte 2019 (BOTTLE)

$38.00

12.5%, Corbieres, Languedoc, France Light bodied - juicy & fruity, dry with balanced acidity - bright red fruit 

Pinot Noir, Block Nine 2021 (BOTTLE)

Pinot Noir, Block Nine 2021 (BOTTLE)

$38.00

13.5%, California Dry, dark red fruit - smooth & light - hints of spice

Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Robles 2018 (BOTTLE)

Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Robles 2018 (BOTTLE)

$38.00

14.5%, Paso Robles, CA Full-bodied - cassis and dark fruit - richly textured tannins

BEER

Calicraft 'Cool Kidz Juicy IPA'

Calicraft 'Cool Kidz Juicy IPA'

$8.00

7.2% (San Francisco) Bright citrus and ripe tropical aromatics

Lagunitas 'Maximus Colossal' IPA

Lagunitas 'Maximus Colossal' IPA

$8.00Out of stock

9% American Double IPA. Notes of pine, grapefruit, and berries on top of floral, spicy, dank notes, the exotic hop character leads to an assertive hoppy burst.

Master Gao 'Baby Jasmine Tea Lager'

Master Gao 'Baby Jasmine Tea Lager'

$10.00

pale lager brewed with jasmine tea

Ace Guava Craft Cider

Ace Guava Craft Cider

$8.00

6.0%, Northwest sessional summer radler style cider

Young Master Jade Scorpion Pils

Young Master Jade Scorpion Pils

$10.00

5.1% (Hong Kong) Pilsner brewed with green peppercorn

Yoho Brewing Japan 'Sorry, Nippon Citrus'

Yoho Brewing Japan 'Sorry, Nippon Citrus'

$10.00

A fine Ale with Yuzu & Sea Salt. ABV 4.5%

Lagunitas ‘Disorderly Teahouse’ Yuzu Lemon Squeeze

Lagunitas ‘Disorderly Teahouse’ Yuzu Lemon Squeeze

$7.00

5% (Petaluma) Spiked & Sparkling Guayusa Tea

Kizakura Matcha IPA
$12.00

Kizakura Matcha IPA

$12.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine tea, brown sugar syrup, whole milk *Boba is not included and is an optional add-on.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai tea, brown sugar syrup, whole milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Uji matcha, brown sugar syrup, whole milk

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese coffee & condensed milk

Iced Lavender Latte

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee, lavender syrup, whole milk

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee, Ube Coconut Cream, Condensed Milk

Lychee Rose Funtime

Lychee Rose Funtime

$6.00

Sweetened Black Lychee & Rosebud Tea, Coconut Milk, Fresh Berries & Lychee

Kumquat Passionfruit Mojito

Kumquat Passionfruit Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Kumquat Green Tea, Passionfruit Honey, Fresh Mint, Club Soda

Diet Coca-Cola
$2.95

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.95
Fentimans English Elderflower
$4.95

Fentimans English Elderflower

$4.95
Fentimans Rose Lemonade
$4.95

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$4.95
Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
$4.95

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.95
Honest 'Just Black' Organic Iced Tea
$4.95

Honest 'Just Black' Organic Iced Tea

$4.95
Ito En Green Tea Oi Ocha
$4.95

Ito En Green Tea Oi Ocha

$4.95
Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice
$4.50

Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice

$4.50
Mexican Coca-Cola
$6.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$6.00
Moshi Yuzu White Peach Sparkling Water
$4.95

Moshi Yuzu White Peach Sparkling Water

$4.95
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$3.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95
Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit
$2.95

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
VOSS Natural Water
$4.95

VOSS Natural Water

$4.95

SIDES

Jasmine White Rice
$2.00

$2.00
Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$11.50

Lo-Mein Noodles, Caramelized Fish Sauce, Garlic, Butter, Scallions, Crispy Shallots

Side of Peanut Curry Sauce
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Nuoc Cham
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Soy Vinaigrette
$1.00

$1.00

Assorted Housemade Pickles
$5.00

$5.00

Side of Broth (24oz)
$8.00

$8.00

DESSERTS

Assorted French Macarons 6ct

Assorted French Macarons 6ct

$10.00

Tiramisu, Mango Passion, Creme Brulee, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Coconut, Lemon Yuzu

Ube Tiramisu

Ube Tiramisu

$11.95Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee-Soaked Lady Fingers, Ube Mascarpone Cream

Pumpkin

$5.95

Pumpkin Puree, Brown Butter, Mochiko, Coconut Milk (gf)

Coconut Panna Cotta

Coconut Panna Cotta

$6.95

Panna Cotta Made With Coconut Cream and Passion Fruit Puree (GF)(DF)

Pandan Mini Waffle

Pandan Mini Waffle

$3.00

Vietnamese-Style Waffle Made Fresh to Order with Pandan and Coconut Milk. Make it a Super Stack!* *4 Pandan Mini Waffles, Whipped Cream, Ube Coconut Sauce, Fresh Berries (Pictured Here)

Hojicha Mochi Muffin

Hojicha Mochi Muffin

$5.95Out of stock

Hojicha (Roasted Matcha), Brown Butter, Mochiko, Coconut Milk (gf)

Pumpkin Spice Mochi Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Mochi Muffin

$5.95

Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spices, Butter, Coconut Milk, Mochiko (gf)

TAKE-OUT ONLY

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS, CA 95032

Directions

